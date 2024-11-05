Each Zodiac Sign's Tarot Horoscope For November 6, 2024

Each zodiac sign's November 6, 2024, tarot card reading brings insight into Wednesday's activities. The Moon will spend the day in Capricorn, reminding us to focus on work and productive.

The Sun in Scorpio pairs well with the Moon in Capricorn, creating an overall message from the tarot: let go of the old, work to build a future, and break free of old habits that hold you back. Let's see what else each zodiac sign's tarot card reveals for Wednesday.

Learn what your zodiac sign's tarot card reading has in store for you on November 6, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Five of Cups, reversed

Forgive yourself. Do you have past regrets? Sometimes, the mind plays a scenario on repeat, and it reminds you of all the choices you could have made for a different or better outcome.

Today, though, leave the past behind you. If you had a chance to go back in time you would. Heal and move forward.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Ace of Pentacles, reversed

What's happening in your life financially? If you struggle to know where your income is going once you've received it today, it may be ripe for a new spending plan. Do you know what your expenses are? Can you cut back on certain areas or boost others?

Today's money problems may lead you toward improved financial choices. Work through your budget, and perhaps use an app or a spreadsheet to get organized.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Ten of Wands

Check the mail today. An unexpected expense could be headed your way. If you are fortunate not to receive any unwanted surprises this week, think of this as a reminder to create an emergency fund for the future.

A little bit of money put aside for things like new tires or a house repair is always a wise thing to do.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Five of Wands, reversed

Who needs to give in to make peace? You might have to take the high road and be the first to wave the white flag of surrender.

If you're arguing about politics or unsure when or how to bring a disagreement to a peaceful level, start by thinking about how you'd like to be approached. Maybe putting yourself in another person's shoes can help.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Seven of Cups

Your dreams frame what you desire to manifest, but sometimes, the practical aspects of reality can get in the way. If you experience unmet expectations today, ask yourself if it's the dream or the timing.

Some goals take longer than others, and even a short-term goal may require more than you had originally anticipated. Be patient.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: King of Swords

Do you need a life coach? Having someone willing to enter tough talks is a great asset to your personal growth and development. You might gawk at the expense of hiring a trainer or coach, but if you can, consider the cost as an investment into yourself and your future.

A coach may save you time because they help you avoid costly mistakes that create delays and shorten learning curves.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Sun, reversed

Love is wonderful, isn't it? But why does it sometimes feel hard and challenging? You may experience a challenge in your love life today.

You can call it a relationship issue or an opportunity to grow closer together. How you view the experience can make a huge difference in your approach — love or fear.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Ten of Cups

You'll experience many sacred relationships in your lifetime. Divine love isn't limited to romance; you can also share a special bond with a friend.

You may meet someone this week who offers special kindred energy. Embrace the opportunity, and be wise not to overshare vulnerabilities until later when the purpose of your meeting is revealed.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Empress

Are you hoping to expand your family and add more love to your world? Today's tarot card, The Empress, signals beautiful fertile energy for planting seeds of hope and cultivating rich soil to grow more joyful prosperity.

Take care of your choices, from how you invest your time to whom you hang out. You are making things happen; aim to create a future you want.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Three of Swords

Have you recently felt disappointed by someone or something? This tarot card indicates heartache and feelings of sadness.

No one can tell you how long it takes to heal from an emotional wound. But you can do things to feel better and create new memories.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Star, reversed

Have your goals changed recently? When you seem to lack inspiration, it could indicate that your heart's desires are incompatible with your work. Is your career what you hoped it could be?

Do you feel disconnected from your significant other? You will want to ask yourself questions to explore what you need to rekindle passion in your life again.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Two of Pentacles, reversed

Do you know where your money is going? The beginning of the month may seem like an inviting time to spend and plan for the upcoming holidays.

Watch for overspending. Be careful not to go beyond your budget, especially if you want to save more rather than create debt.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a practical astrologer.