5 Chinese Zodiac Signs Blessed With Luck & Good Fortune From November 11 - 17, 2024

The week of November 11-17, 2024 is teeming with luck and good fortune for five Chinese zodiac signs — but all are encouraged to listen closely for the call of luck and the signs and synchronicities around them.

The I Ching hexagram of luck is Thunder over Mountain (#62) changing to Water over Lake (#60). It reminds us that small wins often snowball, so don't discount anything that rolls the ball in your favor, no matter how insignificant it may seem in the moment.

Advertisement

Whether it's a personal win related to self-esteem and boundaries, a professional win where you get a green light on an important project, or a win in your love life where your partner suddenly decides to try their hand at your favorite hobby so you can spend more time together, everything will add to extraordinary luck even if you can't see it now. The sum, in such cases, always outweighs the parts.

You are also encouraged to be sure-footed, which will help you catch your luck swiftly. Try to remain grounded through practices like meditation, focused breathing, or mindfully drinking tea. You may think it will slow you down, but it will do the opposite!

Advertisement

Five Chinese zodiac signs experiencing luck and good fortune between November 11 - 17, 2024:

1. Rat

Giuseppe Ramos D | Canva

Rat, your luck this week will bring out talents and hidden gifts from deep within you, allowing you to shine bright like never before. Be wary of self-sabotage — you are extraordinary and your luck this week will show you that you have nothing to fear.

You are also encouraged to collaborate with people who bring out the best in you and steer away from those who don't. The former will allow you to keep the positive flow open, thus allowing more luck to flow to you. The colors green and blue will be lucky for you this week.

Advertisement

2. Rooster

Giuseppe Ramos D | Canva

Rooster, your luck this week is all about trusting yourself and your creative vision. If you can do this, something truly extraordinary will occur, allowing you to glow up like never before. This luck will bring you new friends and powerful inspiration.

Advertisement

You are encouraged to be mindful of the food you eat, which directly affects your mindset. The colors red and blue will be lucky for you this week.

3. Pig

Giuseppe Ramos D | Canva

Pig, a person or people from your past resurface this week, initiating a period of luck and good fortune. This luck is about relationships that may have faded into the past because of life and other circumstances, not about people who have harmed you. The colors green and blue will be lucky for you this week!

Advertisement

4. Ox

Giuseppe Ramos D | Canva

Ox, your luck this week will come to you through your friends and friendly acquaintances revealing opportunities that will truly spur your creativity and talents. Keep your energy flow positive and this luck will continue blessing your life. The colors blue and green will be lucky for you this week, especially when you wear them in an outfit.

Advertisement

5. Rabbit

Giuseppe Ramos D | Canva

Advertisement

Rabbit, your luck this week is deeply tied to your love life. Whether you get a ring on your finger or receive heartfelt commitments in love, you have the cosmic forces blessing you at this time. Just remember to ensure a healthy balance of energies between you and your partner to keep the channel of luck open. The colors red, green, and blue will be lucky for you this week!

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.