Love Horoscope For Tuesday, October 29 — Venus Squares Saturn

The love horoscopes for October 29, 2024 show Venus square Saturn may create a challenging moment in each zodiac sign's relationship. It may seem more appealing to call things off with your partner than to work together to fix the issues.

Retrograde Saturn in Pisces is concerned with your inner process of how you approach responsibility, commitment, and even those karmic lessons that so often are at play in your relationship. But Venus in Sagittarius doesn’t like boundaries, as it wants to explore all that love has to offer.

Be wary of skipping any steps today. While you should live a life full of love, go about it with integrity to honor the laws of the universe. If managing difficult conversations, a breakup, or a compromise must happen, embrace the moment, no matter how challenging.

With Saturn retrograde, each zodiac sign may also be dealing with a situation that previously arose and that you or your partner weren’t completely honest about. Try to hold space for the process and see how any challenge can improve your connection — if you allow it to. Here's what else is in store for each zodiac sign's love horoscope on Tuesday.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on October 29, 2024:

Aries

If you want a new beginning, sweet Aries, create it. You have such deep desires for love and connection, but you’ve been acting too practically recently.

Remember, everything you tell yourself will become the truth, so if you’ve been saying a relationship is impossible or you’ve missed your chance, you will have created exactly that.

Instead, embrace all possible, listen to your intuition, speak from the heart and take a trip if that’s something you’ve been thinking of. Whatever you do, just make sure you’re doing it for love.

Taurus

You are evolving in your outlook on life, Taurus, which may also affect your relationship.

You may feel more embracing of what that means around this time, but it may also cause issues in your relationship. You should embrace all the connections and opportunities for joy but see that your partner doesn’t feel left out or neglected.

Try to include them or be more forthcoming about what you’re going through. There’s no reason your personal growth has to mean the end of your relationship.

Gemini

While matters in your relationship have been improving recently, it seems there could be an issue today that needs to be addressed, dear Gemini.

This issue will be related to work or a business you share with your partner. But it could also be about balancing your time or getting too friendly with a co-worker.

Try to be proactive in dealing with this, making your position clear and aware of any boundaries that could help protect you from heartache later.

Cancer

You want a better and more expansive love, Cancer, yet it seems you are telling yourself it’s impossible. Instead of letting life overwhelm you so you don’t feel like you can date or have quality time with an existing partner, try to see what this moment reveals.

To have what you want, believe you can, and make the necessary changes to have space for it.

Leo

Normally, you aren’t prone to resisting change, dear Leo, yet it may stop you from progressing or enjoying your relationship.

Try to be honest about where you’ve been resisting or blocking certain changes in your life, if it means everything can’t necessarily be your way.

Remember, the key to love is compromise, but you must also give yourself over to the process if you want to keep cultivating a deeper love.

Virgo

Although you may simply want to enjoy time at home with your partner or family, certain karmic lessons may resurface today, dear Virgo.

This creates a tense aspect in your home, especially if you’re living with your partner, as certain lessons will come back around to be dealt with.

These lessons will involve being able to go with the flow, advocate for your emotional needs, or practice forgiveness.

While today may be rough, focus on what is in your control to change so your relationship can improve for all you’ve experienced together.

Libra

As an air sign, you usually tend to feel more expansive and open to change, but you’re feeling restricted, sweet Libra instead.

It may not seem like it, but it’s not your partner’s fault you’re feeling this way if you’ve been walking on eggshells recently with what you share.

Instead, look at why you are allowing yourself to remain in this situation. Then, you will see that you are the only one who can free yourself from it. Empowerment does change your life.

Scorpio

It seems you are feeling rather limited by possibilities in your romantic life at this time, Scorpio. That doesn’t mean you may not be in a relationship or a special someone, but you’re having difficulty seeing how it can all come together in the ways you want.

While this may be an issue of self-worth, there may also be certain financial restrictions at this time that make you feel like you don’t have the freedom you want. Try to meet this challenge head-on and figure out a way through this, as ignoring truly won’t get you anywhere.

Sagittarius

As you embrace a deeper sense of self-love and want to continue progressing in your relationship, it seems an obstacle is surfacing in your life, dear Sagittarius.

There has been a lot of energy recently encouraging you to move in with a romantic partner, purchase a home or relocate. But it seems plans may stall out or encounter a challenge.

Don't take this as a sign you’re on the wrong path; instead, consider it a test to see if you’re ready for everything you say you want.

Capricorn

Sometimes, the biggest challenges are those you encounter within yourself, Capricorn. Today’s tense energy can prevent you from sharing your deepest feelings with your partner and from feeling safe and vulnerable.

Instead of making this about your partner, try to take responsibility for the fact this is rarely something you’re comfortable doing and push through it a bit.

Organize your thoughts or feelings about what you’ve been experiencing, and then try to talk through matters with your partner. Better yet, wait for a day when you feel better about sharing your feelings.

Aquarius

Your life should reflect all you value, but given how positively your love life is going, Aquarius, you may have recently neglected certain friends.

Instead of taking this out on your partner, try to understand there is a purpose for every season. Be honest about your need to reconnect with what makes you feel good and fills your cup.

Moving forward, you may need to be more aware of all of your needs, not just your romantic ones, so you can feel confident that your life is truly balanced.

Pisces

Just because you’ve been constantly evolving and busy doesn’t mean you’re still not in the process of achieving your goals, sweet Pisces. It seems you could be harder on yourself than necessary today and feel hopeless about your romantic life.

You must continue to trust in all you’ve been doing and realize that as challenging as today’s energy is, it will pass. But you can use it to your advantage to see where these feelings are coming from and plan something you will enjoy, whether you’re single or not.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.