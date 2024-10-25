Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On October 26, 2024 — Mars Aligns With Neptune

Each zodiac sign's love horoscope for Saturday, October 26 reveals how Mars and Neptune may impact romantic relationships. Mars in Cancer aligns harmoniously with retrograde Neptune in Pisces, helping you to see the truth about a romantic situation and encouraging you to take action.

Neptune spins a beautiful tale of fantasy and dreams, yet when it is retrograde, you can see everything. By seeing the truth of your relationship or the state of your romantic life, you can grasp how to manifest what you genuinely desire.

So, any truth you see in matters of the heart is likely connected to this new realization. Mars in Cancer helps you understand the type of love you need and motivates you to follow your heart. Embrace the truth to make decisions that bring you closer to your dream relationship. Let's explore what else your love horoscope reveals for each astrological sign's relationship this Saturday.

Love horoscopes for each zodiac sign on Saturday, October 26, 2024:

Aries

Don’t let anything hold you back or deter you from manifesting the home, family and relationship you have dreamed of, Aries. There have been a lot of changes in all of these areas in recent months; you are also completing the final stages of setting up a new life with a partner or attracting a destined relationship.

Focus on matters of the home and your close personal relationships today. It's the perfect time to finish moving in, start home projects, or plan a romantic night.

Taurus

Make sure you’re not holding any grudges today, dear Taurus. Meaningful conversations about your relationship will arise with your partner or others today.

You may have received a wake-up call or heard opinions you didn’t need; there is a chance for a healing conversation. Remember, no one is perfect, and at some point, everyone needs forgiveness — even you.

Gemini

Try to open up your perspective, Gemini, and allow yourself to reflect on everything in your life that brings you value — not solely your financial wealth.

Your partner, relationship, and home are valuable aspects of your life, so discuss wealth and financial topics with your partner to plan for the future. Be proactive about what you hope to accomplish in the future or budgeting. Reflect on your finances and make any changes that would help support your dreams.

Cancer

It's a restless day, sweet Cancer, as you suddenly feel anything is possible. The universe has been urging you to focus on yourself and to seize opportunities to step out of your comfort zone, but now you are ready to do so.

This would be an excellent time to go on a first date, take a trip with a new lover, or start choosing yourself and your dream life. When you realize nothing is holding you back, you can manifest your deepest intentions.

Leo

Take a moment and try to turn off your logical mind, Leo. Quiet your ego and let yourself rest in stillness as you connect with the deepest part of yourself—your intuition. Your dreams and intuitive guides have been more intense, which has helped you learn to listen to your inner self readily.

Use this to your advantage and try to focus on embracing themes of transformation in your life, not just to have what you’ve always dreamed of but also to have the deep spiritual connection you crave with a partner. Listen to your intuition today, but also trust where you are guided.

Virgo

You always carry a take-charge attitude, Virgo, when fixing a relationship or ensuring you are staying on track. As much as this is a natural talent, you may want to focus your energy on receiving. If you’re doing it all, you don’t always allow yourself to see if your partner is an equal partner in the relationship.

Advocate for your needs, especially if you’ve been feeling taken for granted, but also allow yourself to sit back and see if your partner can take charge for once.

Libra

You may want to reflect on the space you’ve created for love in your life, dear Libra. Although the universe has offered you multiple chances to expand your life and pursue your dreams, you haven’t had time for your love life.

If you’re single, this means carving out time to go on a date or to join a hiking club to meet someone new. But if you are in a relationship, let yourself plan a romantic night for you and your partner so they know just how committed you are.

Scorpio

There will be a stronger desire to manifest new beginnings in your life today, dear Scorpio, but it’s not all related to love. While you crave to deepen or attract a dynamic and healthy relationship, you are also on a quest for happiness and joy in your life.

Make space for you to do what fuels your soul and try to take small steps towards laying the foundation for the life of happiness you dream of. Honor your inner desires and live in alignment with your truth to attract or progress the special relationship you want to be a part of in the future.

Sagittarius

Happiness grows where you are, Sagittarius, and not in some far-off destination. Yet that doesn’t mean internal and external changes aren’t part of a process. Leap forward in your relationship and your self-growth. If you’ve been shopping for a new home or toying with moving in with your partner, the universe supports you in making these changes today.

Are you settled into a space you call home? If that’s the case, create a moment, like an intimate conversation under the stars, to help you and your partner deepen your romantic connection.

Capricorn

You are being motivated to focus on your romantic life at this time, Capricorn, but you must also honor the truth of how you are feeling. You may have had a new realization about your needs or a situation that occurred in your relationship.

Yet, you haven’t chosen to be vulnerable and transparent with them about your feelings. The changes you make in your relationship could relate to a conversation and the level of honesty you bring to it.

Aquarius

Aquarius, there is a feeling of infinite possibility surrounding you, which will help draw all you deserve into your life. To make the most of it, avoid being rigid in your schedule. Create time for your relationship.

The love you deserve should fill your life with space. You deserve everything you’ve ever dreamed of, so embrace the changes a relationship can make.

Pisces

You have a beautiful way of seeing love, Pisces, but the only problem is that it often isn’t real. Love should feel magical and divine but needs to be grounded in healthiness. Lucky for you, this has been the most recent phase of your self-journey, so you should also be in the place to receive all the love you’ve ever dreamed of.

Today, you will have an essential meeting with another soul or a chance to progress a fated relationship. At this point, you truly are ready for your forever love, so let yourself embrace it.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.