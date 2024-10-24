5 Zodiac Signs With Very Good Weekly Horoscopes On October 28 - November 3, 2024

Five zodiac signs will have very good weekly horoscopes between October 28 - November 3, 2024. Plus, it's a New Moon week, so there's going to be quite a lot of excitement to look forward to as well!

First of all, with the New Moon in Scorpio occurring on November 1, the second half of the week will be more potent and energetically significant than the first. So don't be surprised if you feel more chill during the half only to suddenly become recharged and full of energy when the waning phase of the moon ends with the New Moon and the waxing phase begins after November 1.



On November 2, Mercury will enter Sagittarius, thus changing the dynamic for the collective once more. There will be a need here to be more expressive and optimistic while one looks for ways to grow and transform through life.

Higher education, distance travel, and even engaging with cultures, traditions, knowledge, and languages of other parts of the world will become a concern during this period.



Finally, on November 3, Juno will enter Scorpio and Mars will enter Leo. So this will be a potent day with a lot of energies fluctuating in the cosmos for Sagittarius, Aries, Leo, Pisces, and Cancer. Try to ground yourself with meditative practices. That will allow you to close out the week with a modicum of peace while looking forward to something good in the week to come!

Five zodiac signs with very good weekly horoscopes for October 28 - November 3, 2024:

1. Sagittarius

mysticminimals, Darunwan.K, Buzzy std. | Canva Pro

Most compatible zodiac sign for Sagittarius this week: Aries

Best day of the week for Sagittarius: November 2

Sagittarius, the first half of your weekly horoscope will be a period of rest and reflection for you even though it's technically a work week. This is mainly because we are nearing the end of the waning face of the moon with the New Moon on November 1 scheduled to change the dynamics of everything! Allow this period to recharge your batteries, because the second half of the week will be very important for you.

In the second half, you will realize truths about yourself and the world that will change the path forward for you. With Mercury in Sagittarius coming into effect on November 2 over the weekend, the next week will be very good for you. So ground yourself this week through regular mindfulness practices, like focused breathing. This will allow you to make the most of the week.

2. Aries

mysticminimals, Darunwan.K, Buzzy std. | Canva Pro

Most compatible zodiac sign for Aries this week: Leo

Best day of the week for Aries: November 1

Aries, your horoscope this week is good because it is deeply entwined with at least one other person in your private life. For some, this can be a Pisces, but it doesn't have to be. If you are observant and pay attention to this important relationship, your blessings from the cosmos will unfold smoothly and allow you to go where you need to go.

The second half of the week will be a period of fun, delight, laughter, and adventures. Don't hold back, and step out of your comfort zone. If you can do this, you will discover facets of your personality that you may not have known before.

3. Leo

mysticminimals, Darunwan.K, Buzzy std. | Canva Pro

Most compatible zodiac sign for Leo this week: Pisces

Best day of the week for Leo: October 30

Leo, your horoscope this week is focused exclusively on the relationships in your life, be they platonic or romantic. In the first half of the week, you will not experience anything of too much significance. Yet grounding yourself during this period is essential for your cosmic blessings to come through in the second half.

This is because, once the New Moon in Scorpio sets in on November 1, a swift change in dynamics will occur for you. You will no longer wish to play by the rules that don't resonate with you inside. Instead, you will want to explore and express yourself more authentically. If you can find the courage within yourself to do this, your cosmic blessings will unfold beautifully for you.

4. Pisces

mysticminimals, Darunwan.K, Buzzy std. | Canva Pro

Most compatible zodiac sign for Pisces this week: Cancer

Best day of the week for Pisces: November 1

Pisces, the zodiac energy this week for you is intertwined with either Aries or the person you used to be many years ago. If you feel called to, write a letter to your younger self addressing the issues and situations that used to plague you.

Share what you have learned over the years and be the best friend that your younger self did not have. If you can do this, you will clear your energy field enough to do a manifestation ritual on the New Moon in Scorpio on November 1.

The weekend will be a fun period for you but without anything of extraordinary significance occurring. Choose your adventure because the cosmic forces are here to support you!

5. Cancer

mysticminimals, Darunwan.K, Buzzy std. | Canva Pro

Most compatible zodiac sign for Cancer this week: Scorpio

Best day of the week for Cancer: October 31

Cancer, the first half of this week will be a reflective period for you where you ponder on the days to come and what you want them to look like. This silent contemplation will enable you to make the most of the New Moon energy in the second half of the week. After all, the moon is the domain of Cancer.

Once we successfully move into the waxing phase of the moon after November 1, you will discover your blessings in the most unexpected of places. So put yourself out of your comfort zone because that's how you will find them. Deep insights await. So good!

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.