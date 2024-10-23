Love Horoscopes For Each Zodiac Sign On October 24 — The Last Quarter Moon Peaks

Each zodiac sign's love horoscope for October 24, 2024 reveals how the Last Quarter Moon will affect our relationships. The Last Quarter Moon in Leo peaks on Thursday, encouraging you to release your pride or arrogant beliefs and take greater responsibility in your relationship to experience greater love.

Whether it’s about judging your partner’s process or who ought to be the first to reach out to talk, this is a moment to let all of that go. Instead, you may embrace your deepest desires for what love is meant to be and is. Let's see what else is in store for each zodiac sign in romance, dating, marriage, and more on Thursday.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Love horoscopes for each zodiac sign on October 24, 2024:

Aries

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

It’s better to take a moment to reflect than perhaps say something you will regret, dear Aries. While the energy today asks you to reflect on what needs to be released, it will be essential to do so as this will heavily influence your committed relationship.

Try to make sure you’re not trying to make yourself seem infallible or even clinging to excuses. Instead, own your part and leave space for your partner to do the same so that you can both find your way back to one another.

Advertisement

Taurus

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

You deserve all that you dream of, Taurus, especially in the life and home you envision for yourself. But you also must realize that you don’t always know best.

Even if it feels challenging, it’s important to hold pace for your partner's perspective and even have a discussion together; otherwise, they will feel that you are steamrolling them and not necessarily acting as a partner.

Take a deep break if you need to or ask for space, and remember that if you want to stay together, you will also need to plan the next step of your relationship together.

Advertisement

Gemini

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Be very mindful of the conversations that you have with your partner today, Gemini. While you are being urged to reflect on what needs to be released, it seems that you’ve been bringing up the past in conversation more than is helpful.

You do need to discuss matters fully, and perhaps that is where you are being guided at this moment, but you can’t keep bringing up what has previously happened every time you’re triggered. Talk it out, but be ready to let it go or choose to end the relationship.

Advertisement

Cancer

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Leave behind what you thought you wanted, sweet Cancer, and instead honor more of what you’ve learned about your authentic self and needs.

This shouldn’t cause any issues in your relationship, but instead, more space for connection as you realize it’s safe to let go of what you previously thought you wanted.

Lean into what you’ve realized you need in a romantic connection because you’ve also done the work of learning what your truth means. And the truth is always a healthy foundation for any relationship.

Leo

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Just because you’ve been entangled in the journey of self-work, Leo, doesn’t mean you need to hide what you’ve discovered. Let yourself be fully seen by your partner or even a prospective lover as you allow yourself to step more fully into your light.

You’ve done all this work to feel valued and cherished for exactly who you are, but to do that, you may need to forgo pretending that you haven’t grown or changed in the ways you have. You are the person you are meant to be, which means receiving love as your authentic self is safe.

Advertisement

Virgo

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Today is a time for inner reflection and healing, dear Virgo, so try to find moments when you can sit with yourself and your feelings. You will be guided to release and let go of a previous wound that is negatively affecting your relationship.

This may involve feelings like you’re letting go of an element of control, but try to see that it will also allow you to experience greater trust and togetherness with your partner. Lean into love and the support that your relationship is offering, Virgo, so you can see you never really had to do everything on your own.

Libra

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Part of your journey is realizing that you must not always wait for permission from others and, instead, take action yourself, sweet Libra. While you have a natural tendency to collaborate, you may need to let go of some people’s pleasing traits or even the beliefs you can’t follow in your own heart.

When it comes to the love meant for you, listen to yourself. Regardless of what that may mean for your current relationship, try to feel empowered to free yourself from what has been blocking you from your destiny.

Advertisement

Scorpio

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Letting go of the need for external validation can often be one of the most freeing experiences of your journey, Scorpio. Yet it only arrives once you can give yourself all the confirmation you have sought from others.

Try to focus your energy on validating yourself and all of the choices you have or are thinking of making in your romantic life so that you don’t let any other outside noise distract you from following your heart. No one else needs to be happy for you as long as you are happy with yourself and your relationship.

Sagittarius

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Instead of always thinking that great love will be found in that new person you meet, Sagittarius, you may realize it’s in the relationship or the connection that you’ve already had in your life.

This is a time of new beginnings, but it’s also about letting go of the fear of missing out when it comes to actually committing to one person.

You have done the work to trust your decisions and heart, and so now it’s just about realizing that great love is the one that you continually invest your energy into.

Advertisement

Capricorn

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Capricorn, there will always be obstacles to connecting with your partner through quality time. Do you know what's blocking it?

Although you are in a space where you will be prioritizing your romantic relationship with greater certainty, you also need to make sure that you are showing up open to receiving and connecting.

This means having mental or emotional boundaries that will enable you not to feel distracted so that your partner can truly feel the dedication in your presence. By allowing yourself to show up in that way, you will feel a closeness with your partner that you’ve only previously dreamed of.

Aquarius

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

With growth, comes the need for release, sweet Aquarius. Try to let go of what may still weigh heavily from past relationships to embrace this new connection in your life fully.

You can’t continue to be afraid that this relationship or even your partner will become what you’ve previously experienced in love. It’s not their job to prove themselves; instead, it’s on you to learn to trust yourself and your decisions more deeply.

As you start to bring the focus back to yourself, it will also be easier to let go of whatever has occurred in your past that is still bothering you.

Advertisement

Pisces

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

You don’t need to be the caretaker for the world, sweet Pisces. As much as you love caring for others, especially those who may not have had the easiest life, it doesn’t mean you can continue to pour out of yourself in the ways you have been.

You deserve someone to be that rock and protector for you, but the only way to attract that is to pull your energy back and focus on what you need to feel your best. Be mindful of boundaries in a relationship, and discuss this with your partner. But if you’re single, it may be time to take a break from dating and focus on yourself again.

Taking in rescue pets is perfectly OK, but you can’t do the same with romantic partners.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.