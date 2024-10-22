What Each Zodiac Sign Needs To Know About October 23, According To A Tarot Card Reader

What does October 23, 2024, have in store for your zodiac sign? Maybe a tarot card horoscope can help you explore wisdom, answers and insight into your Wednesday. Currently, the Sun is in the sign of Scorpio, which means intuition and a desire to learn are heightened.

The Moon is in Cancer, enhancing our emotional reactions, making it easier to be empathetic and express it in nurturing ways. In the tarot, water energy is associated with the Cup suit. Cups help us to see where our feelings guide and protect us.

So, listen to your inner voice when you get a nudge in your heart. It may speak louder than usual today. According to our daily tarot card horoscope, here's what is in store for each zodiac sign.

The tarot horoscope for each zodiac sign on October 23, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Queen of Pentacles, reversed

You're ready for adventure, Aries, and when your inquisitive mind searches for new journeys to explore, you want someone to bounce ideas around with. Look to expand your horizons and meet new people.

As you evolve, you'll desire the company of others whose mind challenges your own. Check out new groups, meetups or social clubs. See where the path leads.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Three of Swords

It's time to make a decision, Taurus. Often, heartbreak can cause you to feel stuck, but one way to break free is to try something different and create new memories.

Make plans to visit friends out of town. Take self-care seriously. What makes you feel better? What gets you out of overthinking and focusing on goals?

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Ten of Cups

Believe in miracles, Gemini. Falling in love can sometimes feel scary, but you won't know if a relationship will work unless you try. Start with baby steps if you're feeling shy or intimidated by vulnerability.

Take time to date. Get to know someone? Be self-aware. What will help you feel more comfortable letting someone into your heart?

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Two of Swords, reversed

Do you have to wait for something you want now? Use this time to enjoy some quiet reflection. Foster gratitude.

What is it that you value about this time in your life? What are you hoping the next chapter will be? You may find that a dreaded delay was one of the best things to happen in your day.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Nine of Pentacles, reversed

No one likes to experience money problems, but invention and necessity meet now. You may find it necessary to think outside of the box. You will want to try something you've never done to make money.

Maybe you will be motivated to start a hobby-making craft business or write on a platform to see if your words can make money and have a social impact. Let your ideas guide the way.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The High Priestess, reversed

Is your palm itching? It could be a sign that money is coming to you. The High Priestess, in reverse, is a signal to trust that the universe will send you a financial blessing right when you need it.

Don't let worry cause you to lose sleep at night. Let work, intention, and your desires bring you the riches you need and want.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Four of Cups, reversed

What are you looking to do in life? It's good to know what your life purpose is. You might have a new opportunity coming your way, and when it does, being emotionally and mentally ready can help you take a risk and seize the moment.

Have clarity of heart. Know yourself well, Libra, and when a door of opportunity swings open, walk right in and enjoy building the future you desire.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Ace of Swords, reversed

Listen to your heart, Scorpio. It's beautiful in there. You may not know what treasures are hidden inside your soul if you spend all your free time filling it with noise from social media, music and other things that are a pitch above banter.

Today, The Ace of Swords, in reverse, asks you to reevaluate your life. Do you like what you see? Keep doing what works and what's not, release it and try new things.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Queen of Swords, reversed

Emotions can be contagious. Laughter, smiles, and feeling good are all infections, so you will want to avoid anyone who has anger issues today. You don't have time for meanies.

Instead, make room for the good stuff that makes you happy to be alive. Set boundaries, Sagittarius, and let others work through their moods without getting you involved.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Chariot, reversed

Are you afraid to let others see your true self? Everyone has a shadow side. No one is perfect. Letting go of things from the past is a process.

You may have memories surface from time to time. Understand yourself better. Who were you at that moment? If you could change the past, would you?

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Ace of Cups

A fresh change is on the horizon, and it may involve new love, Aquarius. Your heart may find a soul that unexpectedly matches your energy. Perhaps you'll be invited to go on a blind date. Or you may meet someone at the store.

Dating online works for convenience, but real-life interactions can be magical. You may have one in store for you this week.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Justice

Sometimes, the legal system may feel broken to you, but karma has your back. This tarot card indicates a legal situation could be ruled in your favor. You may find that everything you need falls into place.

The proper paperwork gets filed, or the message is communicated clearly. If you are worried about filing the necessary paperwork, don't let it sit on your desk any longer. Get things going.

