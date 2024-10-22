Each zodiac sign's love horoscope is here for October 23, 2024. Mars in Cancer will align with retrograde Uranus in Taurus on Wednesday prompting a rebellion that challenges the rules of love. You may finally feel free to follow your heart during this transit's energy.

;ook closely at your obligations or expectations so you can step out of your comfort zone. A large-scale transformation will begin in your life. You can only release what holds you back after you've freed your heart. Honor whatever truth exists.

Advertisement

Mars is currently in its pre-shadow retrograde, so some emotional shifts you encounter may be rooted in your thoughts and feelings. Giving time to gain greater clarity is essential, and it can help you unravel all that's holding you back from the genuine love you truly desire.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

The love horoscopes for each zodiac sign on October 23, 2024:

Advertisement

Aries

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Reflect on matters related to your home and family, dear Aries. Do you need to free yourself from anything? Whether it’s certain ideals about who you should be with or finding time to date,

if you want matters of the heart to improve, take steps to create change. No matter what else seems to tug at your priorities, if you want love, create space for it.

Advertisement

Taurus

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

When it comes to your love language, Taurus, you tend to work more through acts of service; however, that doesn’t mean you won’t need to advocate for your dreams.

Instead of just continuing to try to show your partner how you feel or even showing your commitment through what you do, take a risk on vulnerability and describe your intentions and plans to your partner.

This invites a new aspect of boldness into your relationship, which can help you achieve the relationship dynamic you want.

Advertisement

Gemini

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Dearest Gemini, you don’t need to prove anything about yourself, including how much you have grown. While it’s understandable that you’ve gotten so excited about this phase in your development, realize that you don’t need to prove anything.

This means letting your actions and words show who you are, rather than feeling like you must prove how committed you are. The right person will see your growth, without asking you to continually work to prove all that you’ve become.

Advertisement

Cancer

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

You have been heading toward this divine moment all year, Cancer, which will allow you to change everything.

There has been a distinct theme of you learning to prioritize yourself, dreams, and life, not to exclude love but to ensure you never build your future solely on a relationship again.

Listen to your inner self, follow your heart, and try not to worry who you might upset by simply being yourself. By doing so, you will not only seize the available opportunities but also attract love that has always been meant for you.

Leo

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Make space to listen to the inner voice of your soul, sweet Leo. Today, connect more deeply to your intuitive side and spiritual guides.

While you can often take action toward following your heart, it doesn’t mean you’re operating from the place of your intuition.

This can distinguish between something you think you want and something you feel is meant for you. The more you can tune into your inner self, the easier it will be to attract the fate that has always been meant for you.

Advertisement

Virgo

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

You may be more focused on enjoying your life to the fullest now, Virgo, rather than necessarily spending one-on-one time with your partner.

While you’ve recently gone through a growing phase in your relationship, it’s perfectly healthy to take the focus off of significant conversations. Work through issues and enjoy your life together as a couple.

Make sure any plans you’re making are those your partner is invited to; otherwise, you may not be able to enjoy this time as much as you’d like.

Libra

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

To have what you have always desired, Libra, you first need to understand it. Reflect on the cycles and themes in your relationship or romantic history.

Look deeper into what it feels like you have always been craving because while you love working together as a partnership, be seen as special and unique.

This points to the value that you need to feel in a relationship so that you can feel safe continuing to invest your heart. In order to free yourself from those past cycles, you first need to know what exactly you’re seeking from love.

Advertisement

Scorpio

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Embrace all that is beautiful and possible in life, sweet Scorpio. Just because there have been so many recent tests or challenges in your life doesn’t mean everything isn’t happening for your highest good.

But you do have to start shifting your mindset. Instead of waiting for the proverbial other shoe to drop or seeing that it is too good to be true, try to trust that you do deserve to receive everything you’ve always wanted.

Let yourself see positive outcomes and have a new beginning in the love you dream of.

Sagittarius

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Let yourself lean into being softer and more vulnerable, dear Sagittarius. You don’t have to lose your spark or inner fire, but you are being urged to let down your walls to connect more deeply with your partner. Try to create more opportunities for downtime or even quiet conversations.

Try to do eye-gazing intimacy activity for partners, or shut off your electronics and let yourself connect without any other distractions. There is so much love here for you, Sagittarius; be mindful about creating spaces to receive it.

Advertisement

Capricorn

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

There is nothing wrong with devoting yourself to your relationship, Capricorn. It doesn’t mean that you aren’t going to be successful in other areas of your life, but only that right now, you are realizing that you need to start prioritizing love if you want to enjoy it.

If you’re single, this is a great time to start dating again. If you are currently in a relationship, consider looking at dating your partner once again. Talk, flirt, and get to know one another all over again. You may fall in love all over again soon.

Aquarius

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

You may feel more like asserting boundaries over your personal space or needs at this time, Aquarius. But it doesn’t have to keep out love, either.

Recognize that these boundaries can also include your partner and your relationship, and not just yourself. See that this feeling you’ve been having is about protecting the love you have built so that you can continue to experience the joy and connection you’ve invested so much energy into.

Advertisement

Pisces

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

There is nothing wrong with wanting it all, Pisces; don't just give an ultimatum to advocate for yourself. Right now, Alicia Keys, “If I Ain’t Got You” may resonate with your heart, as it speaks to what you’re craving.

Try not to get caught up in how things look that you forget you might already have everything you want. Be honest about your desires, but let yourself realize what truly matters so this relationship can progress into the forever love you’ve always wanted.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.