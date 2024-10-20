Love Horoscope On October 21 For Each Zodiac Sign — The Sun Aligns With Pluto

Your love horoscope for Monday, October 21, 2024 reveals how the day's astrology improves your relationships. See what's in store for your zodiac sign based on the Sun and Pluto.

The Libra Sun aligns with Pluto in Capricorn, intensifying your ability to feel empowered, embrace change, and step away from manipulative or unhealthy cycles in your romantic life. The Sun and Pluto move through the final degrees in Libra and Capricorn.

This critical, final degree of Libra and Capricorn is about transformation, but only through embracing the endings that inevitably must come. This day is an incredible one for ending karmic cycles and completing new levels of healing within yourself.

Make choices that align with your truth, not what you think you should be doing or feel pressured to make. Let yourself feel empowered, even if it feels radical or foreign, so that you can see what must end today — so that you may soon have that new beginning you’ve been dreaming of. Here's what else is in store for each zodiac sign's love life and relationships this Monday.

The love horoscope for each zodiac sign on Monday, October 21, 2024:

Aries

You may be more focused on endings in your romantic life during this time, Aries. But take heart because an ending will always need to occur to have a new beginning.

While this may involve settling final matters in a separation or break-up, it could also reveal what needs to end for you to approach love more genuinely and authentically.

Try to allow yourself to feel exactly what you deserve, and then let yourself reflect on how to create more space for the healthy love you crave.

Taurus

There may be a feeling of urgency today, dear Taurus, which makes you unsure how to take action or move forward. While you like to go about matters of the heart slower, or at least pragmatically, there will be an intense energy surrounding you today that will encourage you to take the lead.

Try to ward off analysis paralysis by tuning into your intuition, focusing on your heart, and trusting that only you know what kind of life and relationship you are meant to create.

Gemini

While there will be a critical decision point today, Gemini, it won’t necessarily be showing up in your relationship — although that doesn’t mean it won’t affect your love life. There has been a great deal of energy recently helping you see that wherever you invest your energy is what will become your priority.

While you crave meaningful friendships and social life, it doesn’t mean it always benefits your romantic pursuits. Look for a change in your feelings, or even in certain friendships you’ve had, because by choosing love, you will feel love choosing you right back.

Cancer

Never give up on a dream just because it seems it’s taking a lot of time to come together, Cancer. Today is about remaining dedicated to what you want to achieve and knowing that having it all comes down to believing that you can. Instead of thinking that you need to work harder in your relationship, try to move from a place of empowerment.

Learn to sit back and observe, become aware of the space your partner wants to take up in your life and continue to focus on your dreams. A balanced relationship comes down to reciprocal energy.

Leo

At a certain point, you will need to decide, sweet Leo. No matter the planning or preparation, it would be best to take that one step forward, which feels like it will change everything.

Allow yourself to release the idea of perfect timing or even delay the inevitable today to make the most of the romantic opportunities currently filtering into your life.

Take a chance on love, or even on yourself at this time, because the more you’re living the life you’ve dreamed of — the easier it will be to know if someone else is meant to be a part of it.

Virgo

Let yourself feel empowered to know your value and worth, dear Virgo, without feeling you must prove yourself. Being empowered doesn’t mean you are constantly charging ahead, but you feel peace knowing that you will only receive what honors your inner self.

Reflect on all you’ve learned about love and see what your partner does when you’re not trying to keep everything together because, in those moments, you will also finally know the truth.

Libra

Instead of worrying if you’re avoiding anything in your romantic life, Libra, reflect on why it feels like you’ve needed so much space lately.

While eventually avoiding anything will require you to step up and deal with it, sometimes that feeling of wanting to escape or protect yourself is a valuable lesson in feeling empowered to deal with any challenges. And, while you need to cultivate your inner peace, don’t forget that your relationship should ideally be a place of peace as well.

Scorpio

To fully trust yourself, Scorpio, you need to discern your truth from your wounds. This is an ongoing process of questioning yourself and leaning into your depths. Still, it does allow you to feel greater empowerment in your romantic life—and it’s precisely where you should focus your energy during this time.

Question everything, stretch yourself to be more transparent and even vulnerable, and be mindful of judging your partner. Any judgments placed on others often have more to do with yourself than them.

Sagittarius

It’s not just that something is ending during this time, Sagittarius, but that an entire phase of your life is coming to fruition or completion, depending on your choices.

This ending will involve healing your inner child and changing your personal boundaries, those you allow yourself to be surrounded by — and the future of your romantic relationship.

Be mindful of what surfaces today, and remember that feeling empowered in your romantic life begins with knowing what you’ve always deserved to receive.

Capricorn

There is so much more to life than just your career, Capricorn. Although this might feel like an uncomfortable truth, it is important to understand that you are going through this current phase for yourself and your relationship.

This lesson will help you embrace the importance of that particular person in your life and learn how to achieve the balance necessary so that your partner never feels like they come second to work.

Embrace the quiet moments of self-reflection, and connect with your partner to share not what you’ve been thinking but how you feel.

Aquarius

While today may arrive with a few challenges, Aquarius, the benefit is that you will finally move past what has been blocking you from planning a future with your partner. You have always been a highly intuitive soul, but what you’ve been through has affected how you perceive events in your romantic life.

Now, as you’re finally reaching an ending point in this healing journey, you will also feel more empowered and excited to start planning a life with the one you love, which may include an exotic trip in the future.

Pisces

As healthy as it is to find comfort and ease in your solitude, sweet Pisces, you need to make sure you’re also creating space for positive and supportive connections.

You tend to already live in your little world; you can get so comfortable in your space that you forget you also desire to have an incredible relationship and even a circle of friends.

Try to be more aware of reaching out to others, being the first one to suggest a date, or even calling someone back. These things mean a great deal to you because while you’re comfortable in your solitude, it doesn’t mean that you don’t need others in your life.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.