Luckiest Day Of The Week For All Zodiac Signs From October 28 - November 3, 2024

There's a lucky day in store for each zodiac sign in astrology the week of October 28 - November 3, 2024, and launching this good fortune is the New Moon in Scorpio.

The week of October 28 brings in a vast number of significant changes that will help the new month of November, truly feel as if it carries a different energy than you were under in October. This shift begins with the Scorpio New Moon on Friday, November 1, helping you transform, become a light, and excavate your inner truth so that you can be aligned with your soul purpose.

The Scorpio New Moon will also officially close out the energetic window of eclipses that you have been enmeshed within since September. So, you should feel lighter, grounded, and able to start gaining clarity on attracting and cultivating your destiny.

On Saturday, November 2, Mercury enters Sagittarius, broadening your mind and helping you embrace the journey. You will crave deeper and more meaningful conversations. You will also be able to embrace an attitude of exploration as you experiment with new and exciting possibilities.

The energy of Mercury in Sagittarius will also help you gain the understanding necessary to feel confident in making decisions and crafting your future.

This will help you once Juno shifts into Scorpio alongside Mars’s return to Leo on Sunday, November 3, as you will feel compelled to take action and start putting the foundation for the next chapter of your life.

Embrace the profound shifts as they occur in the week ahead without clinging to any one belief too tightly. Let yourself be guided to your truth and all the abundant luck the universe has in store for you.

Luckiest day for each zodiac sign, October 28 - November 3, 2024:

Aries

Luckiest day of the week for Aries: Saturday, November 2

Think big, sweet Aries, as the universe delivers abundant and exciting new beginnings this week on your luckiest day. Mercury will shift into Sagittarius on Saturday, November 2, initiating a wave of offers and opportunities that will help you solidify the fresh start you’ve been dreaming of.

After spending so much time sorting through personal matters this year, you should receive confirmation for your choices as it suddenly feels like you can move ahead on a project.

Expect positive news related to your career, money, and the dreams you’ve had for your beautiful future. It may still feel that certain aspects of your past remain unsettled, but don’t let current opportunities pass you. When fate shows you how to go, take advantage of the divine new beginnings.

Taurus

Luckiest day of the week for Taurus: Saturday, November 2

Ground yourself, dear Taurus, and you will be ready to embrace a life change and learn to work in alignment with the universe. Mercury will shift into Sagittarius on Saturday, November 2, activating your house of transformation, making this your luckiest day of the week.

This fortunate energy may unexpectedly boost your finances, but only if you allow yourself to follow any changes rather than fight against them. Change can be challenging for you. But now, you should also have done much of the inner work that would allow you to move through any period of transformation with confidence and grounding.

Trust in yourself. Instead of investing energy in keeping matters the same, try to become excited about the changes because they will help you step into your highest fate.

Gemini

Luckiest day of the week for Gemini: Sunday, November 3

You are just beginning a new phase of your life, Gemini, in which you will be guided to develop a deeper understanding of yourself and the situations surrounding you. Mars will return to Leo on Sunday, November 3, activating your luck and house of communication, knowledge, and agreement.

Mars is incredibly motivated, so you will feel greater urgency in making magic happen and speaking your truth. However, Mars is already pre-shadowed for its upcoming retrograde in December, so you may have to take the long route to manifest your dreams.

Let yourself feel infused with motivation and embrace the conversations that arise — but don’t try to take any shortcuts in this process. Patience may be considered a virtue, but in this case, it is also the path to the destiny that you are trying to achieve.

Cancer

Luckiest day of the week for Cancer: Sunday, November 3

Envision a better future, Cancer. Have you been settling for what you don't want? Have you set the bar too low for yourself? What is the reason why?

Step thoroughly into your self-worth on your luckiest day of the week and realize you can dream big. That will give you the motivation and confidence to go after what you want. Mars, the planet of action and ambition, will shift into Leo on Sunday, November 3, activating your self-worth, themes of value, and finances.

Whatever you can dream during this time, you can achieve. Though you may not fully see matters come to fruition until 2025, there is no time like now to start building the foundation for the life you want.

Leo

Luckiest day of the week for Leo: Saturday, November 2

Luck and abundance aren’t only found in wealth or professional success, dear Leo. Focus on what you are doing well in the joy and happiness you feel on your luckiest day of the week. Strengthen your thoughts.

While you deserve all the success in the world, you also need to focus on your happiness, joy, and the bliss that comes from living in alignment with your soul and the universe.

As Mercury moves into Sagittarius on Saturday, November 2, try to hold space to reflect on your feelings. Instead of basing decisions on external factors, see how each choice resonates with your soul, and ask yourself if each one is getting you closer to the life you want to live — or further from it.

You will receive opportunities for more happiness and creativity in your life, but to receive them, you must start prioritizing how you feel and not just what you acquire.

Virgo

Luckiest day of the week for Virgo: Sunday, November 3

It’s not enough to embrace new beginnings in your life, Virgo; you must fully commit to them. Scorpio Energy governs your house of communication, which is also reflected in your agreements and contracts.

While the luck of the Sun is already in this zodiac sign, the New Moon will rise here in the week ahead, and Juno’s entry will be on Sunday, November 3. This is your sign to believe in yourself, trust what you feel is right, and not hesitate to make plans for yourself or your life.

Asteroid Juno reflects the commitment and dedication you can to make your dreams come true on your luckiest day this week. So whatever arises during this time, know that you must go all in without hesitating.

This means that you also must be willing to take a risk, try something new, and know in your heart that you are already on the path to your dreams.

Libra

Luckiest day of the week for Libra: Friday, November 1

The Scorpio New Moon will rise in your house of finance on Friday, November 1, dear Libra, bringing a lucky day your way. Friday is about new beginnings and significant developments in your life.

Scorpio doesn’t only govern your finances but also your self-worth, so you may need to talk yourself into trusting these opportunities and reminding yourself that you deserve matters to feel easier.

The Scorpio New Moon offers you a chance to show new intentions, so anything related to starting something new will be supported around this time, whether living the life you deserve or new financial goals.

Remember that you don’t necessarily need anyone’s approval or guidance to know what is meant for you, especially as an essential part of your journey is learning to follow the call of your soul.

Scorpio

Luckiest day of the week for Scorpio: Sunday, November 3

Changes are coming to your career, Scorpio, and it’s all about helping to redirect your path toward greater success and achievements. Mars, the planet of your inner desires and ambitions, will shift into Leo on Sunday, November 3, infusing your professional life with motivation and the ability to manifest whatever you wish.

Patience will be key, as this may be a longer process than you first thought. This path will not fully come to fruition until June 2025. What you do now matters, which means listening to yourself when it comes to where you feel guided in your professional life.

Embrace your deep desire for success and let yourself be motivated to make important moves rather than simply waiting for something to happen.

Sagittarius

Luckiest day of the week for Sagittarius: Sunday, November 3

The decision will be yours, dear Sagittarius, so don’t underestimate the importance of each choice you make around this time. Mars will return to Leo on Sunday, November 3, lighting up your house of luck all week with abundance, new beginnings, and travel. This will increase the desire to start something new in your life, whether it’s a career endeavor or a new chapter.

You may feel almost restless as the universe tugs you into an exciting new direction. This will be amplified as your zodiac sign of Sagittarius governs over the house of luck, which will be felt profoundly.

While you tend to like to receive instant gratification for your efforts, you also must prepare yourself for a longer path to success or fruition as Mars will station retrograde in December. So many of the same themes you see won’t come to fruition until next year.

But that is no reason not to start now, realizing that your fate is always yours to choose, and it often comes down to the seemingly small decisions within each moment.

Capricorn

Luckiest day of the week for Capricorn: Sunday, November 3

Try to understand that any changes in your life, sweet Capricorn, only happen for your highest good. Yes, it may feel unnerving or scary as you realize you don’t possess the same control over your life as you once did or prefer to have. But in this, take heart as you realize how much the universe is guiding your path and leading you toward your abundant destiny.

Once Mars moves into Leo on Sunday, November 3, it will bring you a lucky day this week. Your focus on the process of transformation and change occurring and will continue to do so in your life. This will be a period where you are given chances to embrace change, specifically around finding greater meaning and purpose in your life.

However, you will also be called to reflect on the path not taken, not to deter your focus, but to help you realize what matters most — and how to live the most authentic life possible.

Aquarius

Luckiest day of the week for Aquarius: Friday, November 1

The New Moon in Scorpio will rise in your house of career on Friday, November 1, dear Aquarius. Scorpio is the zodiac sign that always governs your professional life. Because of that, there is also a significant theme of evolution, growth, and change, which often means that you need to feel a deep connection and purpose to what you do with your life.

A New Moon is always a time of new beginnings; this one is on your luckiest day of the week. So whether it’s a new career path, a different role, or a significant raise, this is an incredible time to embrace themes of transformation and allow yourself to step into a phase of success and recognition.

Look for the new opportunities that will arise in your life, and try to see that you may be redirected around this time to manifest the success and wealth that has always been meant for you — even if it means dealing with any uncertainty or risk.

Pisces

Luckiest day of the week for Pisces: Friday, November 1

Dearest Pisces, remember all that you have been working to achieve so that as new offers and developments take root in your life, you can make the most of each one.

The New Moon in Scorpio will rise in your house of divine luck and abundance, helping to bring you one step closer to the life you’ve been trying to manifest. However, asteroid Juno will move into Scorpio a few days later, signifying that you must fully commit to this new beginning.

You can’t take anything for granted, Pisces, so don’t sleep on this period of divine chances and magical opportunities. With all the work you’ve been doing, you may not have to consciously start something new around this time, but instead, let yourself be guided by the universe.

Trust in the process, and no matter what you do, don’t give up or become disheartened, no matter what occurs, as everything you’ve been dreaming of is closer than you think.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.