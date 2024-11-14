The Universe Has A Specific Message For 4 Zodiac Signs On November 15, 2024

Full Moon alert for November 15, 2024! The universe has a specific message for four zodiac signs on Friday. Our Moon is in Taurus, and astrologically speaking, this is when we feel a turning point in luck and, possibly, in love.

Whatever we've been doing to get to this point, we're about to see the results of our efforts pan out on this day during the Taurus Full Moon. Taurus, Gemini, Sagittarius and Pisces zodiac signs will notice a difference on this day regarding how we pick up on what the universe wants us to know.

The messages we receive can range from very specific to vague and suggestive, but all in all, we'll see that November is split into the first half and the second half. The Full Moon denotes the time it all changes for us, and don't worry about a thing: it's all good!

The universe has a specific message for four zodiac signs on November 15, 2024:

1. Taurus

Twemoji | Canva

Full Moon on Friday, and you are feeling mighty fine, Taurus. With the Moon in your zodiac sign, you know that you've got this; the universe is about to show you that, in your case, dreams do come true. All the worry and overthinking come to a head and end on Friday.

Because of the Full Moon in Taurus, you see that you were right all along and that hanging in there was a good idea. You've never been a quitter, and even though you can get a bit lazy at times, you generally like to see things through. This Full Moon shows you what you want, and you get it.

You've put in a lot of time bettering yourself, mentally and physically. The universe is trying to tell you something, and you'll interpret this message as staying strong, fighting the good fight, and trusting in yourself as you know what's best for you.

2. Gemini

Twemoji | Canva

What's interesting about your horoscope this Friday for you, Gemini, is that it works with your personality in so much as you are dualistic, and this month is split into two parts for you. The 15th represents change and newness, which helps you break free from what you might call a stagnant period.

This is due to the presence of the Full Moon, and it will not only get you up and on your feet, ready for action, but it will also point you in the right direction so that you can feel secure about how the rest of the year will pan out for you.

The universe wants you to know and acknowledge your greatness, and in a way, being dualistic shows you, through comparison, that you are all that and a bag of chips. You've seen dark days, and now that the light is shining brightly for you, you appreciate it all the more.

3. Sagittarius

Twemoji | Canva

During the Full Moon in Taurus, you'll get some well-deserved perspective, Sagittarius, as you come to terms with a situation in your life that troubled you. This is exactly what you've needed, too, as you aren't one to dwell on things you cannot control.

However, you feel strong and focused and need all the help you can get when confronting one of your inner demons. If there is something in your life that you have had a hard time dealing with, it will be during the Full Moon that you find closure.

While this may not solve all the problems in your life, you'll adore the idea that by solving the one 'big' one, you don't feel as pressured by any of the other issues at hand. The Full Moon shines a light on solution-oriented behavior, which makes sense to you. You will utilize it and make the best of it.

4. Pisces

Twemoji | Canva

If you're to pick up on any special kind of message, you'll see that during the Full Moon, what you thought was going on is, indeed, going on. Now, that could work in many ways, so this comes with a warning: Don't open the book of knowledge unless you want to find the truth.

And this day is all about recovering the truth from its dark and dusty places. You've suspected that someone in your life has been deceiving you, and you find out what gives; the good part is that what you find out is not what you thought.

Friday is a very good day for you, Pisces, but it also comes with a lesson: to not overthink things to the point where you believe you know the answer. If, in the future, you have concerns, then open your mouth and ask. Don't build a fantasy up and support it unconditionally. Find out what's real and communicate freely, if possible.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.