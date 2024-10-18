The October 19, 2024 love horoscope can help each zodiac sign improve their relationship this Saturday. As the Taurus Moon aligns with Pluto in Capricorn, you can embrace a new layer of truth that points to the changes you need and crave in your romantic life.

Pluto is spending its last few weeks in Capricorn for the remainder of this lifetime, which means you are being urged to embody what this phase of your life is meant to be.

The Taurus Moon helps to ground you. You can see things as they are without feeling overwhelmed. Discover what relationship patterns you've outgrown as the Moon aligns with Pluto.

The universe is initiating a period of dramatic transformation; watch it unfold. Now, let's find out what else Saturday's astrology forecast reveals for each zodiac sign.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Saturday, October 19, 2024:

Aries

It’s important to acknowledge the feelings that you’re having, Aries, because they can offer more insight into what needs to change in your romantic relationship. There may be feelings around being taken for granted or not treated in the ways you deserve.

It’s best to examine whether you’ve been giving what you hope to receive and let go of outdated ways of looking at love. Remember, relationships work best when neither you nor your partner are placed on a pedestal.

Taurus

If you want a deeper connection with your partner, sweet Taurus, you must allow yourself to show up as more of your authentic self. It can be daunting to allow yourself to be seen, but this is also where so much of your work has been leading you.

The only way to know if someone is genuinely aligned with your soul is to be your true self and not only the version of yourself you think they want you to be.

Gemini

Let yourself sink into your personal dream world today, dear Gemini. Your dreams and connection with spirit allow you to feel connected to your partner and see the greater purpose of your connection.

Life sometimes seems too busy to slow down or connect with your intuition. By creating space to do that today, you will also receive the confirmation you’ve been searching for in your current relationship. There may be matters of healing that arise today, but try to trust yourself on how to move forward.

Cancer

At a certain point, Cancer, you must become unapologetic about the choices and decisions you make for your life. You may encounter a situation today where you choose between proving yourself to others or standing firm in your truth.

This relates to your romantic decisions or new love interest, but it’s also about you demonstrating all your recent growth. As long as you feel good about your choices, it doesn’t matter whether others agree with you or not.

Leo

There may be a divine test from the universe today, dear Leo, to see how much you’ve grown. This will be about your self-worth but will also involve whether you will keep working for the love you want to receive or, if you choose, yourself.

Be mindful of your choices today, and realize that often, until you choose yourself, no one else can either. You don’t have to do or be anything other than who you are to deserve the love that has always been meant for you.

Virgo

Let your spirit soar today, sweet Virgo, and embrace all that piques the interests of your soul. After a more challenging period in your romantic life, you may be feeling the need to get away and reconnect with your partner.

A day trip or any trip can often be seen as frivolous, but in this case, it’s actually about you honoring your inner truth. Invest your energy into new experiences with your partner that also help feed your soul, and it won’t only benefit your relationship but also your individual journey.

Libra

No matter how much you’ve tried to ignore your truth, Libra, it won’t ever go away. It’s understandable why some truths seem inconvenient or fear-inducing, but you need to start honoring what you feel and observe in your relationship; otherwise, you may miss out on a new opportunity.

Spend some time by yourself today. Be more aware of what arises with your partner. Try to honor your feelings and that intuitive guide trying to help you grow into the life meant for you.

Scorpio

Vulnerability is the key to attracting the love you desire and the life you dream of, Scorpio. Instead of feeling like you must keep your feelings to yourself because you don’t want to say too much or risk rejection, today, you are being guided to be more forthcoming with your feelings.

This is part of you aligning with all the inner work you’ve done because you never share your feelings for the benefit of another. Honor who you are so you can rest easy no matter the outcome; you showed up as your best self.

Sagittarius

You aren’t expected to be energetic and optimistic every day, Sagittarius. Be aware that sometimes, a day is just a day. Try to take some time for yourself today to rest, do a meditation, or indulge yourself in some much-needed aspects of self-care.

While you may want to show up for your partner today, you’d be better off focusing on what you need, especially as you need to fill your cup before you can think of doing that for another.

Capricorn

Dear Capricorn, there may be a stronger desire to focus on aspects of romantic commitment today. While you have been moving through a phase of changing how you think about commitment, including marriage, you haven’t necessarily allowed yourself to see what your truth is.

Your truth may often surprise you, but part of growing is seeing the difference between your authentic desires and the wounds that affected how you’ve seen love. Let yourself embrace how beautiful commitment can be in the right relationship so you don’t miss an opportunity to have the life you’ve always dreamed of.

Aquarius

Everything you go through, sweet Aquarius, helps to make you into the person you are meant to be. While not every moment is paved with ease, by accepting your past experiences, you will also allow yourself to see your current relationship more optimistically.

Let yourself honor your inner desires and dreams when it comes to romance, especially in how you share your life with another. That is the first step to actually manifesting them.

Pisces

Even though your intuition is often on point, Pisces, it doesn’t mean you can ever trust assumptions regarding love. Try to open yourself today to develop a deeper understanding of your partner and what has been going on in your relationship.

This means you may have to be the first to bring up a meaningful conversation, but as long as you do it from your heart, you will finally have the clarity necessary to trust that this love isn’t going anywhere.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.