5 Zodiac Signs With Great Horoscopes On October 19, 2024

On October 19, 2024, five zodiac signs will have very good horoscopes: Aquarius, Pisces, Virgo, Scorpio, and Libra. Here's why, according to astrology.

With Uranus retrograde conjunct with the Moon in Taurus, we can be the light we wish to see in the world. It's not always about stepping out of your comfort zone. This Saturday, you can create the most fabulous ideas. What are you going to do to sync your energy with this horoscope?

Advertisement

Moon opposite Venus in Sagittarius adds another layer to this message by reminding us that sometimes we need to push ourselves to do good things, like waking up early to go to the gym, weeding the garden, or paying bills.

The sense of satisfaction at the end is like reaching nirvana. Let's focus on the five zodiac signs with great horoscope predictions.

Five zodiac signs with great horoscopes on October 19, 2024:

1. Aquarius

mysticminimals, Darunwan.K, Buzzy std. | Canva Pro

Advertisement

Most compatible zodiac sign for Aquarius on Saturday: Sagittarius

Best time of the day for Aquarius: 10 a.m.

Aquarius, the horoscope energy on Saturday, is all about fun, play, and being lighthearted! Lean into this and steer away from drama. Your loved ones will be a big blessing; through them, you shall receive your cosmic gifts, too.

Just remember to pay attention to your instincts! Another gift for you is heightened intuition. So if you sense danger, whether alone or in the company of friends and more, trust that nudge and act accordingly. Black Obsidian can also help you be more sensitive so you don't second-guess yourself.

Advertisement

2. Pisces

mysticminimals, Darunwan.K, Buzzy std. | Canva Pro

Most compatible zodiac sign for Pisces on Saturday: Other Pisces

Best time of the day for Pisces: 11 a.m.

Advertisement

Pisces, the horoscope on Saturday will draw you into its web, whether you realize it or not. This will set off a series of fated events that will call on you to bring out the warrior side of you from within and the no-nonsense version. If you are a creative professional, this energy will bless your work, too, and help you stick to your guns.

Just remember to trust yourself as you go about the day. Some of you may sense red flags from those in your surroundings. If that happens, don't ignore it, especially if you are about to sign a contract or feel they won't be a good partner in marriage, business or elsewhere.

3. Virgo

mysticminimals, Darunwan.K, Buzzy std. | Canva Pro

Advertisement

Most compatible zodiac sign for Virgo on Saturday: Other Virgos

Best time of the day for Virgo: 12 p.m.

Virgo, the energy in Saturday's horoscope has a still-yet-watchful quality. If you observe your surroundings and the people in them more than usual, don't be surprised if deep insights bubble up from your subconscious. That's your cosmic gift for the day!

You are also astrologically positioned right now to either act as a whistle-blower for shady dealings or be a spiritual guardian of your community who figures out something nefarious before it's obvious to everyone else. This is a powerful gift. So respect it, and you will know what to do.

Advertisement

4. Scorpio

mysticminimals, Darunwan.K, Buzzy std. | Canva Pro

Most compatible zodiac sign for Scorpio on Saturday: Leo

Best time of the day for Scorpio: 10 a.m.

Scorpio, sometimes it's important to take a step back from social dealings and ask yourself if you sense any change within yourself, your priorities, life goals, or general thoughts. Let Saturday be the day that brings out this introspective part of you. Treasures are waiting for you on this explorative path.

Advertisement

You will also benefit from doing a gratitude ritual. The waning phase of the moon is perfect for this, whether you express your gratitude out loud or write in a gratitude journal. Let this be about acknowledging the big and small things that have touched you positively.

5. Libra

mysticminimals, Darunwan.K, Buzzy std. | Canva Pro

Advertisement

Most compatible zodiac sign for Libra on Saturday: Virgo

Best time of the day for Libra: 12 p.m.

Saturday's energy may feel contentious to you. You may feel pulled in two different directions, with your loyalty being questioned or called on. When that happens, pause and breathe deeply. Calm your mind and clear your spirit. You will know the right path for you when you do this. That's where you will find your blessings.

You are also encouraged not to shy away from negative emotions. Everything, whether anger, disgust, sadness, horror or something else, plays a role. Let them point you to what needs to be acknowledged and healed. You have the cosmic forces rooting for you!

Advertisement

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.