The One Zodiac Sign That Needs To Put All Their Trust In The Universe In October 2024, According To A Psychic Medium

The universe is on this zodiac sign's side this month.

Written on Oct 12, 2024

Add to Bookmarks
woman putting trust in the universe october 2024 Photo: Connor Wilkins | Design: YourTango
Advertisement

According to psychic medium Whitney Jonee Minor, one zodiac sign has been stuck in a difficult in-between as of late.

“To me, it seems like you’re really going through a period where they are trying to contemplate a stay-or-go situation,” Minor explained in a TikTok video, an uncertainty that's left them feeling stressed as they now struggle with where to go next. 

However, there is relief on the horizon, so long as this zodiac sign has a little faith.

Advertisement

The one zodiac sign that needs to put all their trust in the universe in October 2024

According to Minor, Aries is in need of a little space this October, and she urged the zodiac sign to simply "wait and see how things play out." Of course, that's easier said than done for Aries, a zodiac sign known for being rather impulsive.

"The challenge for this sign is to remain calm, cool, and collected. To not flip off,” began Minor. "At the same time, I don’t feel like they have enough information." 

@lightworkerwhit This sign needs (to honor) space! Just let time work everything out ✨ #zodiacsigns #astrology #witchtok #horoscope ♬ original sound - Lightworker Whit

This lack of information can explain why they're feeling frustrated in the first place. The lack of security has left this sign feeling confused and insecure.

Advertisement

RELATED: The Single Most Confusing Zodiac Sign That No One Can Ever Quite Figure Out

Minor urged Aries to spend the month prioritizing themselves to remedy this feeling.

This might include distancing themselves from friends and family to process information. As Minor explained, Aries has been so focused on the chatter around you that you forgot to take a breather and reflect. 

Thankfully, things will start looking better soon.  

“I do feel like there’s a gift for you at the end of this whole ordeal,” Minor explained. 

Yet this won’t happen unless Aries cuts ties and moves forward. This is especially true when it comes to toxic work colleagues or relationships. Throughout this month Aries needs to find ways to distance themselves to avoid absorbing any negative energy.

Advertisement

aries zodiac sign trust universe october 2024 Onehourhappiness Creative, pixabay | Canva Pro

RELATED: 6 Zodiac Signs That Are The Universe's Favorites From Now To The End Of October

By the end of the month, astrologer Evan Nathaniel Grim said Aries will finally be able to get back to feeling more like their confident selves.

“Aries, this month can help you clear out any unsatisfactory relationships. Relationships that weren’t meant to last are beginning to falter,” Grim explained.

Advertisement

Yet that’s not all that’s in store for Aries. He continued, “Halfway through the month you could experience a very healing moment," bringing an end to the uncertain times you've been facing.

More for You:
Zodiac Signs That Are Terrible At Relationships (And Why)
5 Chinese Zodiac Signs Attracting Luck & Love The Month Of October 2024
Exactly How To Manifest What You Want (And Actually Get It)
2 Zodiac Signs Experiencing An Incredibly Lucky 'Emerald Year' In 2024

“Ideally you will achieve a greater sense of love and self-acceptance that helps you reach a place of contentment,” Grim ended. 

Through all of this, Aries will learn to outgrow their frustration as they head into an era filled with prosperity. As long as Aries continue to put their trust in the universe, nothing will stand in their way!

Advertisement

RELATED: Professional Astrologer Says There Is One Zodiac Sign That Always Finds A Way To Avoid Financial Troubles

YourTango

See What The Universe Has In Store For You

Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!
By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy.
YourTango

You’re In!

Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.

Advertisement