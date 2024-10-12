The One Zodiac Sign That Needs To Put All Their Trust In The Universe In October 2024, According To A Psychic Medium

According to psychic medium Whitney Jonee Minor, one zodiac sign has been stuck in a difficult in-between as of late.

“To me, it seems like you’re really going through a period where they are trying to contemplate a stay-or-go situation,” Minor explained in a TikTok video, an uncertainty that's left them feeling stressed as they now struggle with where to go next.

However, there is relief on the horizon, so long as this zodiac sign has a little faith.

The one zodiac sign that needs to put all their trust in the universe in October 2024

According to Minor, Aries is in need of a little space this October, and she urged the zodiac sign to simply "wait and see how things play out." Of course, that's easier said than done for Aries, a zodiac sign known for being rather impulsive.

"The challenge for this sign is to remain calm, cool, and collected. To not flip off,” began Minor. "At the same time, I don’t feel like they have enough information."

This lack of information can explain why they're feeling frustrated in the first place. The lack of security has left this sign feeling confused and insecure.

Minor urged Aries to spend the month prioritizing themselves to remedy this feeling.

This might include distancing themselves from friends and family to process information. As Minor explained, Aries has been so focused on the chatter around you that you forgot to take a breather and reflect.

Thankfully, things will start looking better soon.

“I do feel like there’s a gift for you at the end of this whole ordeal,” Minor explained.

Yet this won’t happen unless Aries cuts ties and moves forward. This is especially true when it comes to toxic work colleagues or relationships. Throughout this month Aries needs to find ways to distance themselves to avoid absorbing any negative energy.

By the end of the month, astrologer Evan Nathaniel Grim said Aries will finally be able to get back to feeling more like their confident selves.

“Aries, this month can help you clear out any unsatisfactory relationships. Relationships that weren’t meant to last are beginning to falter,” Grim explained.

Yet that’s not all that’s in store for Aries. He continued, “Halfway through the month you could experience a very healing moment," bringing an end to the uncertain times you've been facing.

“Ideally you will achieve a greater sense of love and self-acceptance that helps you reach a place of contentment,” Grim ended.

Through all of this, Aries will learn to outgrow their frustration as they head into an era filled with prosperity. As long as Aries continue to put their trust in the universe, nothing will stand in their way!

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.