5 Chinese Zodiac Signs Will Have A Very Lucky Week From October 14 - 20, 2024

October 14 - 20, 2024, is a very lucky week for five zodiac signs. Goat, Dragon, Rabbit, Monkey, and Horse can experience expansive and bountiful luck. Everyone can tap into their manifestation powers and ramp up their abundance potential, but these specific signs experience good fortune the most.

The I Ching hexagram of luck for the week is Fire over Fire (#30), changing to Earth over Water (#7). The I Ching and the weekly Chinese horoscope encourage taking risks and stepping out of your comfort zone.

Remember that luck may not always work how you think. Good fortune reveals itself after a little bit of hard work and a display of worthiness in the cosmic grandness of life.

Five Chinese zodiac signs with a very lucky week from October 14 - 20, 2024:

1. Goat

Goat, you will have a very lucky week focused in the arena of career. So, if you have a few interviews scheduled this week, look forward to a much better outcome than you can anticipate. For some, you will randomly come across an opportunity that you were looking for but didn't know how to discover. The cosmic forces have got your back!

For a few of you, this luck will help your business thrive, and any team you are a part of will suddenly shine bright, too! The colors red, gold, and violet will be lucky for you this week. Violet will be fortunate for you when you wear it.

2. Dragon

Dragon, your luck this week is so strong that whatever you set your sights on will be yours if you take proactive action. So please make a list of your true priorities and double down on them. You can channel your luck to those areas when you do.

Just remember: this luck can pave the way for you, but the outcome will still unfold over time and not in just this one week. So patience is definitely called for here, too. Blue, green, and violet will be lucky for you this week.

3. Rabbit

Rabbit, your good fortune this week has nothing to do with the Dragon zodiac sign. The “rising dragon” is more of a metaphor for you and how this luck will influence your rise to a whole new stratosphere.

Are you ready to embrace this new adventure and be confident? You'll need it because everything will get bigger, better, bolder, and intense.

You can create a scrapbook journal and use it as an ongoing vision board for your life. As you fill in the pages, your luck will unfold, too. The colors red, blue, and green will be lucky for you this week, but only when you associate positive feelings with these colors. So, if you have a bad experience personally with any of them, steer clear and trust your gut.

4. Monkey

Monkey, your lucky horoscope this week may or may not have anything to do with your love life. Instead, the word “romantic” here is used in the classical sense. It's the expression of the self freely, the freedom to live with authentic emotions and dreams, hope for all instead of just a choice few, and the upliftment of communities through art, music, and culture that celebrates the human spirit.

Your luck will enable you to live this way. Whenever you choose to be confident and authentic, your fortune shall flow. The colors red and green increase your luck this week.

5. Horse: Intellectual luck

Horse, your lucky Chinese horoscope this week is deeply tied to how your mind works. If you allow positive thoughts (not toxic positive) to be the norm, your good fortune will flow without restraint. If you allow anxiety and toxic negativity to increase, your luck will become blocked.

This also applies to listening to naysayers or trusting your instincts and abilities. When you do the latter, your luck will flow and show you what you knew. Therefore, this is luck of a significant kind. It can conquer mountains and help you cross oceans. Treat it with the respect it demands, and you shall find wisdom. The colors red, blue, and purple will be lucky for you this week.

