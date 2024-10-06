Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On October 7 — The Moon Squares Saturn

Each zodiac sign's daily horoscope is here with an astrology forecast for October 7, 2024. The Moon in Sagittarius is squaring off against the planet of limitation, discipline, and structure, Saturn.

This is where the visionary meets the disciplinary teacher. We can learn to balance thinking futuristic thoughts whilst being pragmatic about what is achievable in our own hands. What else do you need to know? Here's what the stars reveal for your zodiac sign on Monday.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You might need to stop thinking about what you need to do and stop to listen. Sometimes inaction is the very thing you need to do, even if it feels like you’re walking backwards. Consider a current challenge you're facing. How might taking a step back and listening more intently to others' perspectives alter your approach?

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Channel your fury, excitement, and nerves into a plan with substance. Where do you feel like your time and energy aren’t returning any investment? Take it back and project it into places that have purpose beyond the superficial. What superficial activities or relationships can you let go of to make space for more purposeful engagements? Develop a strategy for this transition.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You may be a little bit more sensitive when it comes to your one-on-one interactions. Take a step back and ask yourself what could possibly be triggering some tender emotions. At the same time, you may feel like your spiritual ethos when it comes to your relationships is shifting and becoming more important to you. For example, being fully present with your partner, actively listening, and engaging with a deep sense of awareness. This also includes being conscious of your own emotions and reactions and creating space for genuine connection.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You might be stuck between a rock and a hard place. One part of you wants to explore and tear up your daily schedule, and the other part wants to commit to your working projects with more discipline and focus. How can you integrate a sense of adventure into your disciplined routines? Make a plan to balance these seemingly opposing desires.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

As you stand on the bridge of a new creative cycle, feel into what your deepest longings are and give them a name. No longer can you bury them under your daily obligations, so lean into your creative tides. Think back to a time when you fully embraced your creativity despite other responsibilities. What was the outcome, and how can you replicate this in your current life?

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

A breakthrough moment will help you discover what you need to do now to lay new roots for the future. You don’t have to be tied down by family obligations if they don’t march to the beat of your wishes. Describe a recent breakthrough moment and how it has influenced your future plans. What new roots are you ready to lay down?

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Sometimes doing the ‘inner work’ also translates to just existing in joy without forcing yourself to fit into boxes of perfection. You’re a masterpiece in and of itself, so be careful that you don’t chisel away your uniqueness. Reflect on moments of pure joy in your life. How can you cultivate more of these experiences without the pressure of perfection?

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

This is a golden moment to synthesize past wounds and cast off the dead weight. When you separate the core of who you are from what has been done to you, you have open space to plant new seeds. Describe a moment when letting go of past pain allowed you to plant new possibilities in your life. What was the result, and how can you apply this lesson now?

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Despite your reputation for bravery and a grand life ethos, we all harbor fears tucked away in the corners of our minds. An unseen haunting inner ghost might unexpectedly emerge, offering an opportunity to confront it head-on and resolve it once and for all. Describe a time when your bravery helped you overcome a significant challenge. How can you apply this courage to your current situation?

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

You may quickly realize which newly made commitments are holding you back from stretching into new waters. While there's no rush to fulfill promises, both you and the other party may benefit from a renegotiation. Reflect on a past commitment that held you back. How did you eventually find balance, and what did you learn?

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Your mentally charged mind won’t let you rest, as you’re on the precipice of world-building a whole new vision for yourself that will even take you aback. Forge ahead without obsessing over signs that you're on the right track; soon enough, the pieces will fall into place. Reflect on a recent vision or idea that has captivated your mind. How can you bring this vision to life without getting bogged down by doubt?

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

It’s time to take a trip into the underworld of your one-on-one work connections, in a way that lets you meet soul to soul. Honest feedback to aid your growth, kinship, and understanding are what you secretly crave, so how can you create space for them to bloom? What steps can you take to foster kinship and understanding in your work environment? Develop a strategy for creating space for these qualities to be felt.

Sade Jackson is a psychological astrologer, writer and energy healer. She writes about Jungian lore, creativity, feminine mysticism and astrology on Substack.