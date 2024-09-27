Love Horoscopes For Saturday, September 28 — The Moon & Jupiter Spark Luck In Relationships

Your daily love horoscope for each zodiac sign is here, revealing how the Moon and Jupiter create luck and romance in your relationships this Saturday. How do you define luck in love? While luck is often thought to be something that happens to you or your life, it does take a lens of perception to make those unique events possible.

Today, Jupiter helps us to improve our relationships. To utilize all the lucky moments the universe has in store for you, you must believe everything is happening not just how it’s meant to but in a way that serves your highest good. This means always being willing to look at the purpose of a situation and having faith that no matter where you stand, it doesn’t mean that you are off course or that anything has been lost.

As the Leo Moon aligns with Jupiter in Gemini on Saturday, September 28, you will feel a resurgence of faith and greater optimism about your relationship and life. This boost to your emotional well-being will allow you to become more sociable and outgoing. Embrace the moments meant to bring you good luck in love.

Today's love horoscope for each zodiac sign on Saturday, September 28, 2024:

Aries

Are you willing to pour your heart out, dear Aries? It can be worth a try if you want to improve your romantic situation. This isn’t solely about feelings, though it seems that sharing that would be beneficial; it's also about your intentions, direction, and what has likely been creating misconceptions in your relationship.

You have a chance for a divine comeback in your romantic life. Can you be willing to be honest in new ways?

Taurus

When you understand your self-worth, Taurus, it becomes easier to attract what you desire into your life. While this has been a journey you’ve recently been on, it seems you are now in the position to start seeing the benefits roll in.

Use this energy to approach taking your relationship to the next level, whether moving in together or purchasing a home. If you’re already in a loving relationship, work with your partner to ensure that your home represents what you both think you are worthy of.

Gemini

There is never any point in hiding your real self, Gemini, especially as your person will want to see the real you. But before you show that to another, can you understand what it means to yourself?

Try to be more aware of your authenticity today as you rise to the occasion and let your partner see the truest part of yourself. As you do, you will receive the confirmation that you’ve recently been looking for and heal the part of you that ever thought you had to pretend to be someone else to receive love.

Cancer

Give yourself space to dream today, sweet Cancer. While this is meant to be a longer process, it seems today, you suddenly realize that these dreams of yours aren’t just a fantasy — they are part of what you are meant to pursue in your life.

Be mindful of looking for validation from others and instead simply honoring what you desire for your relationship and life. You deserve to finally receive all the love you’ve ever given others.

Leo

Seize the opportunities as they arise today, Leo. You are in a beautiful position to be aware of your feelings in a way that you haven’t been for some time, and with this also comes the realization of what you want.

In this case, you may be introduced to someone new today or realize that a particular friendship is much more. Try to embrace each opportunity for love and recognize that you begin to feel more optimistic about the future by honoring your feelings.

Virgo

Be honest about what you need, Virgo, to receive it. There is nothing wrong with desiring to be fully seen by your partner and recognized for all you bring to the relationship.

You show up with a profound amount of effort, so it is natural that you also need words of affirmation to feel confident in this connection. Your partner may not truly know or understand how far a little gratitude may go, so be open with them about what you need to truly relax and enjoy the ease of this relationship.

Libra

Libra, a particular offer will come your way that has the potential to create lasting effects in your life. This offer or news will arrive from a friend or other connection and help you open up to new possibilities and your fate. Will you choose it?

Let yourself take this offer and see it as a chance from the universe to follow your heart, whether it’s for a blind date or a last-minute getaway, because love will always be found when you’re living a life that you love.

Scorpio

There is a transformation process underway in your life, Scorpio. It may require you to step more into the limelight. What scares you? Are you afraid of being seen or wanting recognition? You deserve to take up space in your own life, and that in others, too.

By showing up in the world differently, you will attract new opportunities for growth and love. It’s time to leave behind the thinking that you need to stay under the radar or keep doing things as you have — instead, taken that step to shake everything up and step into the role that you are meant to fulfill in this life.

Sagittarius

You will feel a divine nudge toward exploring new horizons today, Sagittarius. Lucky for you, that is precisely what you excel at. You have come a long way in the romance department and are feeling more confident in the decisions that you have made and in your relationship.

Today is just about creating space to enjoy what you have been working to achieve. Grab your partner and head for a drive into the mountains or out into the wild unknown. Make time for the unexpected and realize it doesn’t matter where you are as long as the loved one is by your side.

Capricorn

Relationships grow when you make room to focus on what you need to feel like your best self, Capricorn. Today, you may feel an urge to do something unusual for you.

Whether it’s a meditation practice or a sound bath, explore different modalities to feel like your best self. Would you like company to do these things? Invite your partner or a good friend. Let this new desire for healing create growth and greater intimacy in your relationships.

Aquarius

Long phases of healing will always be followed by moments of romantic bliss, Aquarius. You’ve been on the fence about progressing a relationship or feeling ready to return to the dating world.

Today is a shining moment in your romantic journey as you open to receiving romance, connection, and the feeling that you are precisely where you are meant to be. This is an incredible time to go out on that date or to finally say yes to that offer of commitment from your partner because you are ready for love.

Pisces

This is a day for staying in with your partner, dear Pisces, but it doesn’t have to be routine or boring. Allow yourself to focus on the joy you have created and the safe space your relationship and home now represent. Plan an evening in, roast s’mores, or have an all-day movie marathon.

You don’t always need to plan an exciting day out to make the best memories with your partner; in this case, staying home will benefit you and your relationship more. When you can make the everyday moments amazing, you know that you are in a love that can last forever.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.