Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope is here for September 26, 2024. Today, Mercury, the planet of communication and short-distance travel, has moved into the zodiac sign Libra. This is a great time to negotiate boundaries, smooth over miscommunications, and have insightful conversations about relationships.

Now, let's see what the stars and other planets reveal for your zodiac sign's daily horoscope on Thursday.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Thursday, September 26, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

This is an incredible time to fine-tune your relationship values, allowing you to better understand what makes you feel safe, secure, and whole in partnerships.

This is a unique opportunity to put yourself in other people’s shoes and become more self-aware of how your actions currently affect your relationships.

What specific actions can you take to understand better your relationship values and what makes you feel safe, secure, and whole within partnerships?

Advertisement

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You may decide to finish outstanding projects and tie up loose ends to reach a stage of completion. Additionally, it's important to note that we often don’t see the results instantly when we make changes.

It takes time to see solid results, and we can witness long-term growth with patience. Identify outstanding projects and loose ends in your life. How can you create a plan to complete them?

Think about a recent change you made. How can you remind yourself to be patient and recognize that results take time?

Advertisement

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

The need for transparency in your romantic and creative collaborations is a priority. The first step is to communicate honestly and directly without holding back your truths.

Although this may feel uncomfortable, it will greatly benefit your growth and strengthen your connections profoundly. This feeling may be new, but it is a chance to broaden your identity within your relationships.

Advertisement

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Today, you may feel more emotionally detached than usual. This can help you observe your internal environment in new ways. Your mental acuity is sharp, allowing you to see new perspectives about your emotional realm and even make changes in your home to reflect it.

Describe a recent moment when you felt emotionally detached. How did this detachment help you observe your internal environment?

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

We tend to gain a holistic understanding of ourselves through our partnerships with others, as we are mirrors of each other. If there are any misunderstandings during this time, it’s a good opportunity to spot whether you have any communication blind spots that you’re unaware of.

Do you think there is room for growth to enhance your communication skills to ensure a more holistic understanding of yourself and your partner?

Advertisement

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

This is an incredible time to gain clarity on where your finances and resources are being allocated, allowing you to see what needs balancing. Consider where you might need to invest more — in your home, self-care, or another area.

How can this investment benefit you in the long term?? Understanding your finances better gives you more space to experiment financially.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

This is a good time to take a deeper look at where you may be currently pushing forward instead of allowing and surrendering to the nature of how things are. It doesn’t mean you can’t be strategic with your thinking, but executing what you can control and allowing things to come into form naturally is better.

You may ask yourself, "How can I let go of the need to consider all possible eventualities?"

Advertisement

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

This is a good time to practice the art of presence and let go of any overthinking tendencies that might pull you away from being in the moment.

Think about how it feels when you allow your senses to guide you and how much you surrender to your body. Describe a recent moment when you practiced the art of presence. How did it feel to be in the moment?

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Abundance is a feeling. Strip away your value outside of the material to remember who you really are. To become more, extricate anything that is poking holes in your self-worth. It’s an inside job.

How can you cultivate a sense of abundance from within, rather than relying on external factors? Reflect on your sense of abundance. How can you strip away material values to remember who you truly are?

Advertisement

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Whip out the Excel spreadsheet and note down your career trajectory's do’s and don’ts. Looking at the hard data, you can fill in the gaps with laser-beam clarity. Reflect on progress.

Create an Excel spreadsheet or similar tool to map out the do’s and don’ts of your career trajectory. What patterns or gaps do you notice? Reflect on how to use this information to progress and achieve your career goals.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

If you’ve been living on autopilot recently, this is a good time to recenter yourself and focus on your tasks and priorities without thinking about the future, as the future is still yet to come. This is a great opportunity to slow down and decide what gives you inner peace outside your daily commitments.

What tasks and priorities need your attention now, and how can you address them without worrying about the future? Identify activities that give you a sense of inner peace. How can you incorporate them into your daily routine?

Advertisement

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Mercury has now moved into your zone of intimate relationships, and you might have more conversations with your business partners or intimate partners about your relationship values and whether there are any adjustments that need to be made.

Consider the range of your intimate relationships. How can you initiate more conversations about your relationship values with each of them?

Sade Jackson is a psychological astrologer, writer and energy healer. She writes about Jungian lore, creativity, feminine mysticism and astrology on Substack.