5 Zodiac Signs With Very Good Horoscopes On September 22, 2024

On September 22, 2024, five zodiac signs will have very good horoscopes as we officially welcome autumn in the northern hemisphere and spring in the southern hemisphere of Earth! A shift of perspectives is definitely called for here. Sunday marks the end of Virgo season and the beginning of Libra season once the Sun transits to a new zodiac sign. It also coincides with the Fall Equinox. So don't be surprised if you feel the shift in the wind.

We also have Venus entering Scorpio so there will be a second layer of intensity to Sunday's energy, especially in the realm of emotions, relationships, and love. Jealousy and possessiveness can definitely rise to the surface. Try to ground yourself so you can tap into the phoenix nature of Scorpio energy instead of the stingier side of it. While five zodiac signs will have the best horoscopes, the rest can anticipate a solid day, too!

Five zodiac signs with very good horoscopes on September 22, 2024.

1. Aries

Best zodiac sign for Aries to hang out with: Capricorn

Best time of the day for Aries: 11 a.m./p.m.

Aries, the energy on Sunday for you is all about knowing what you want in life and going after it with the full force of your soul. Each day will bring its own challenges in this regard, especially if you have naysayers around you. But you must trust yourself and act accordingly. The cosmic forces have got your back! Make a list of things you wish to have or accomplish by the end of 2024. Then ask yourself if there are any internal blocks preventing that, or if you need to slow down. Engaging with loved ones who always give good advice may be a good idea too.

2. Virgo

Best zodiac sign for Virgo to hang out with: Taurus

Best time of the day for Virgo: 10 a.m.

Virgo, a new era is about to unfold in your life. But when it comes to cosmic changes and transitions, we often don't feel it very strongly in our day-to-day lives. On Sunday, give yourself space to understand how the transitional forces are acting on you and your life (maybe even your loved ones!). Your blessing for the day will not feel very great in the moment, especially if you are dealing with hard truths, but the rewards of such undertakings will become obvious in the future. Journaling will definitely help you gain more clarity, and so will working with your personal birthstone.

3. Sagittarius

Best zodiac sign for Sagittarius to hang out with: Leo

Best time of the day for Sagittarius: 3 p.m.

Sagittarius, the energy on Sunday for you is sweet and a bit lethargic. Let it curl around you and bring you joy and delights in expected and unexpected ways. Those of you who are itching for an adventure may benefit from zipping off on a weekend trip too! Now's the time to know you are strong, independent, and self-sufficient. It will bring confidence and help your intuition bloom like never before. Embrace this and let the magic unfold!

4. Pisces

Best zodiac sign for Pisces to hang out with: Virgo

Best time of the day for Pisces: 4 p.m.

Pisces, Sunday's energy is all about knowing your heart and your mind. They may not always coincide, but there are certain situations where you are aligned in both these arenas. Lean into those spaces at this time. That's where you will discover deep insights, hidden wisdom, and your cosmic blessings for the day. Also, make some time for the outdoors on Sunday, even if it's just half an hour in the sun or strolling around the block. Sometimes the small things in life become overlooked in the rush of everyday.

5. Cancer

Best zodiac sign for Cancer to hang out with: Aries

Best time of the day for Cancer: 10 a.m.

Cancer, the energy on Sunday is full and heady for you. If you lean into it, your sense of adventure will be unlocked. Let the impulses take you where they may. Now's your time to enjoy yourself and let the cosmos bring you joy and delights from everywhere! Just make time for a little bit of stillness and relaxation too at some point. It will create balance and allow you to remain anchored within. Don't be surprised if this middle ground brings a lot of inspiration or ideas to your doorstep too!

