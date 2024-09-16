How The Full Moon Eclipse Affects Love Horoscopes For Each Zodiac Sign On September 17

Love horoscopes for each zodiac sign are here for September 17, 2024. The Sun is in Virgo, and have a Full Moon in Pisces. This Full Moon involves a Lunar Eclipse and is part of a new two-year-long series of eclipses in Pisces and Virgo, which will officially start in 2025 and last through 2027. The last time you experienced eclipses in Pisces and Virgo was 2015 to 2017, so reflect on that era of your life to understand what this new phase will bring.

As much as events are coming to fruition during the Lunar Eclipse, you aren’t seeing how it will all play out or even the full story. Yet, that shouldn’t stop you from making any decisions and listening to your heart, especially if it’s about a separation or even the sudden coming together with a new partner.

Eclipses tend to shift events in your life dramatically, and the Pisces Full Moon Lunar Eclipse is no exception, so it’s all about holding space for the unknown as you trust you are being divinely led within each step you take. Let's see what else today's love horoscopes predicted for each zodiac sign beginning Tuesday.

What love horoscopes have in store for each zodiac sign on Tuesday, September 17, 2024:

Aries

You are embarking on an exciting new journey, Aries, which will allow you to finally embrace your intuition and develop a relationship with a soulmate or twin flame.

These next two years may involve some alone time to help you enhance your connection to spirit and the divine. If you're partnered, they also bring new changes to your romantic relationship as you can attract and develop a spiritual, romantic connection.

This is everything you’ve wanted from love, but there are no shortcuts, so focus on yourself and your total well-being so that you will be in the place to receive this new chapter in love.

Taurus

Dear Taurus, it is important that you approach your life and relationship with an open mind, especially when it comes to what dreams you have for your future.

During this new area of focus, you will see a shift in your relationships. A serious and committed relationship will likely take root in your life, which may also bring about starting or expanding your family. With this energy, it’s crucial that you focus on your heart. Where is it guiding you? Be more creative in how you pursue your dreams. You can use this energy to finally manifest the romantic relationship you’ve always wanted.

Gemini

The key to this new phase of your life is balance, dear Gemini — being successful in your career and personal life and taking the time you need for yourself.

To learn balance, we first realize what is out of balance, so while you may receive a sudden wake-up call regarding a relationship crisis, know that you are meant to work through it.

The more you reflect on what balance means to you, the better you can create it — and all the success you have dreamed of.

Cancer

You are about to learn just how important it is to step outside of your comfort zone, Cancer, especially when you have so many dreams you want to make come true. This may play a part in the relationship you choose, whether it’s one of obligation or one that aligns with the deepest parts of your soul.

It can be scary to do things differently or leave your comfort zone; in this case, it’s all about honoring your roots and using your wings. Don’t ignore those dreams, especially if they involve meeting a great love while exploring a new country, because the universe is truly on your side.

Leo

When you can deeply understand that the responsibilities you feel may not necessarily be true, you can also start creating more of your authentic life, Leo. While finances will figure heavily into the themes that arise in your life, it’s also important to remember the value and importance of your romantic partner and the relationships you have in your life.

This is understanding that while financial wealth is important, you do have a responsibility to yourself to create a life of true abundance, which is reflective of your self-worth. Yes, this may change certain relationships, but it may also finally set you free to follow your soul.

Virgo

As much as you try to prepare for every outcome, it doesn’t mean you can, dear Virgo. Instead of getting distracted by the surprising events, try to embrace a perspective of going with the flow and one of observation.

Dramatic shifts are in store for your romantic relationship, which may help you see that you have outgrown a particular connection, but you don’t have all the information yet.

Observing right now will save you from a decision you may regret later, so no matter how challenging it might seem when events don’t go according to plan, try to believe still they are happening for your highest good.

Libra

You are being called to reflect more on your personal needs now, sweet Libra. This won’t make you selfish or not the romantic partner that you are trying to be. Instead, this will allow you to continue to feel rejuvenated and able to handle whatever life brings, which will be especially important as there are major changes on the way.

This will affect your career and health, and in all the surprises, you don’t want life to get in the way of love. Of course, if you have been guided to take a different path in your relationships, then you should honor that.

However, even in that case, it’s still important to reflect on what you need to feel like your best self regardless of what is going on around you.

Scorpio

There will be profound changes coming to your romantic relationship, dear Scorpio. These shifts, which will begin small, will be about how to have a healthier and happier relationship and life. But it may also mean that certain matters must be removed or dealt with first.

You must believe in what you need to be happy, while it is in an inside job, you should still have a clear idea over what that means for the relationships you choose and your life choices. It may feel that change is thrust upon you during this time, but it is only because, more than anything else, you deserve to be happy — and it’s time to start focusing on that.

Sagittarius

Just because it may seem that nothing is going as planned, Sagittarius, doesn’t mean it’s still not all happening as it’s meant to. You might experience a crisis in your committed relationship or family during this time that prevents you from taking advantage of other opportunities in your life, such as in your career.

At times, you will need to change your priorities and focus, meaning that just as work requires more energy, so will your relationship or home life. Instead of trying to keep matters business as usual, try to give your full attention to what arises because it is a part of the growth you and your partner will be going through.

Capricorn

To be in love is also to be grateful, Capricorn. Not just grateful because someone loves you, but for everything else that your partner brings to your life. In this new phase, you will want to be mindful that you are not taking anyone, especially your romantic partner, for granted.

Even if you’re not conscious of these thoughts, pay attention to what your partner is expressing during this time because they may need more of the emotional validation that you value them in your life — and that it’s because of who they uniquely are. Just as you need gratitude to continue to feel energized to show up and do your best, so does your romantic partner.

Aquarius

You are being plunged into a spiritual quest where you will more deeply understand what you most need in life, Aquarius. Although there may be some financial difficulties around this time, you shouldn’t let it distract you from your romantic relationship.

Put matters in perspective. While yes, your financial life will require more attention, having an issue in one area of your life doesn’t mean that the rest of it is a mess.

Try to be more mindful of what you feel attached to and what stories you tell yourself, as you will want to make sure that you truly are honoring those who bring the most value to your life during this time, including your partner.

Pisces

Everything is about to change, dear Pisces, because how you approach the world is about to shift in a major way. This will not only help you evolve into the person you are meant to become, but it may also affect your appearance and the recognition you achieve.

The most beautiful aspect of this is that it will also help bring about new and exciting developments in your romantic life. When you lean into your soul’s destiny, you also can attract the love that has always been meant for you.

Don’t try to pump the brakes too hard in this connection, as it is meant to move at its own pace, and remember, finally manifesting what you’ve always dreamed of should be seen in a positive light.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.