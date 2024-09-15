Love Horoscopes On September 16 Bring Healing To Each Zodiac Sign

Love horoscopes on Monday, September 16, show that as retrograde asteroid Chiron, the wounded healer, opposes Venus in Libra, you will have a chance to reflect and heal more of your emotional and romantic wounds so that you can begin to approach relationships in a healthier way.

Chiron represents the journey of the self, as only Chiron can heal itself, which is the same truth for you. To begin to change your romantic patterns means ultimately deciding to give yourself what you’ve always desired so that when you attract a new partner or try to reconcile an existing relationship, you can feel confident it is truly being done from a place of healing.

The daily love horoscope by zodiac sign this Monday, September 16, 2024.

Aries

Just because you’ve been clinging to a particular belief system, Aries, doesn’t mean it’s serving your higher good. Often, you think you are right or even infallible in romantic connections instead of being more humble or open to learning from others to self-improve.

Today’s energy will show you that you must address the beliefs that hold you back to have the romantic relationship you desire. The love you want is possible, but it may begin with yourself and self-healing.

Taurus

Today’s healing journey is not for the faint of heart, Taurus, but it will enable you to focus more of what a healthy love is supposed to feel like. You may find that your thoughts are on what you’ve been through in childhood and past relationships.

As hard as it may be to face these moments, instead of being afraid of them or letting anxiety get the best of you, try to hold space for yourself. Let yourself practice affirmations, giving yourself everything you wish you would receive as you allow yourself to acknowledge and begin to heal all that you’ve been through.

Gemini

Part of restructuring your life, Gemini, includes making different choices. Many times, when you feel you must make a decision in your romantic life, you will self-sabotage or even turn to distractions instead of facing your own wounds that are responsible for these choices.

Today, try to resist the urge to run, whether literally or figuratively, and instead simply be present with yourself and your partner so that you can continue to foster this relationship instead of convincing yourself something better exists.

Cancer

Everything you desire is possible, dear Cancer. You just need to figure out the balance that works for you. While you have been encouraged to focus on your professional dreams and have begun to achieve success in this area of your life, it seems today that you may be offered a test from the universe.

Whether it’s your own guilt or the words of your partner, it seems you may feel challenged today to continue progressing your dreams. This is only a moment, though, and you should continue on your path, trusting that you deserve to have success in every area of your life, not only one.

Leo

As much as you are known for being bold and courageous, Leo, you can often become reluctant to take certain opportunities, mainly if they differ from what you had anticipated. But when it comes to love, you frequently shut out those who don’t seem like someone you’d be with.

To heal from this means acknowledging how your perspective and priorities affect the life and relationships you attract into it. Try to embrace what surfaces in your life today without letting any judgment or fear get in the way of manifesting the authentic love you crave.

Virgo

It’s no surprise that you are not the biggest fan of change, dear Virgo. But change is what has allowed you to create the life you have and what will continue to be of benefit to your future dreams.

Try to spend some time reflecting on why you resist or even are afraid of change in your life, especially when it comes to romantic relationships. Often, becoming more accepting of change means creating a sense of safety and security within yourself. Try to trust that you can embrace the changes surrounding you to receive more of what you’ve always desired.

Libra

It is never easy to acknowledge the truth, but sweet Libra, this is precisely what you are being urged to do. Many aspects of your romantic relationship that aren’t healthy or even what you genuinely desire are because your inner child is wounded.

This means that you may have unconsciously been playing out similar scenarios you experienced or witnessed early in life. Even though you may genuinely love this person in your life, you must start to love yourself more to realize there is a significant difference between a healthy love and one that validates the inner child's needs.

Scorpio

Boundaries are the key to love and to manifesting the life of your dreams, Scorpio. But boundaries can often be difficult for you, especially as you often don’t want to isolate or hurt the feelings of others.

Boundaries aren’t just made of walls but can be more flowing, so depending on the situation or person, you can feel secure and confident that you are honoring yourself. Try to focus more on the boundaries you have created in your life and those that you may continue to foster growth in all the areas you seek.

Sagittarius

It may serve you to reflect on your beliefs about commitment, dear Sagittarius, to determine which are authentically yours and which may be a product of your childhood. Many times, if you didn’t have parents who were in a healthy, committed relationship or even happily married, you can develop a distrust of commitment yourself, including marriage.

But this doesn’t mean that is your true nature. When you can begin to understand how your early experiences in life have shaped you, then you will also feel more empowered to make choices that do align with your most authentic self. This is what will clear the path for you to finally feel secure in committing with your whole heart.

Capricorn

Just because you seem to have a great deal of noise surrounding you, Capricorn, doesn’t mean it has to interrupt your plans. Your family, both the one you create and the one you were born into, is an important part of your life. Yet, that doesn’t give anyone the right to take you away from what matters most or make you responsible for the lives they live.

You may encounter issues in your relationship today due to your family or parents. As much as you care for everyone, you also need to continue listening to your inner voice, especially when it comes to who you choose to love.

Aquarius

You deserve to believe in your voice, Aquarius. This means no matter the situation's topic, you don’t allow yourself to be silenced, to keep your truth quiet, or to tiptoe around the feelings of others.

You have a truly clear idea of the path that your soul is meant to take in this life, and because of that, you are looking at embracing some new beginnings that include greater commitment and adventure.

But you’ve been hesitant to speak up, draw lines in the sand, and be more direct in what you are looking for. Now is the time to realize that believing in yourself matters most, and when you do, you will also find greater ease in manifesting it.

Pisces

As loving and giving as you are, Pisces, you can also provide yourself with what you’ve always needed and deserve. Many times, in relationships, you will be understanding to the point of detriment, especially if it means that you accept less than you deserve simply because you are so empathetic.

You need to be a little firmer in your relationships and learn that it’s OK to advocate for yourself and not accept anything, even love, if it’s not what you genuinely feel you deserve. This doesn’t need to be done with meanness, but you can set better standards for the love you will receive.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.