What Each Zodiac Sign Needs To Know About September 14, Per A Tarot Card Reader

The tarot horoscope for September 14, 2024 is here, and on Saturday we will experience heightened feelings. We will want to change something important. Our daily tarot for the collective is The Sun, which Leo rules. The Sun reminds us that no matter what we experience in life, good or bad, it results in an exciting and helpful journey.

Gather your experiences and memories as you go about the day. Collect your ideas, and don't forget to ponder. If you have a journal or vision board, invest time in each to help you mark your accomplishments and envision your future with greater clarity. Let's see what else is in store for each zodiac sign's tarot horosocpe on Saturday.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Saturday, September 14, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Queen of Wands

You were made for great things, Aries, and you deserve to experience all you can get out of life. Are you ready to make your dreams come true? Dreams don't happen overnight and often require sacrifice and personal adjustments. So, when you are ready, step outside of your comfort zone. To transform your future, start changing how you live now. You can do it!

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Empress

What you focus on each day grows into a habit. If you want a beautiful relationship, your daily decision-making matters. Pick things you like to do and include your partner. When possible, nurture your hopes and dreams for closeness and love. Goals are great to set at work, but you can use the same mindset for winning to compete for your partner's heart. If you and your partner strive to win each other's hearts each day by focusing on your love, you'll have a relationship that's built to last.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Emperor

Roll up your sleeves, Gemini; today is bound to become a great day. Your competitive nature pushes you to run the race of life with passion and determination. You may face conflict with others who fear your inner strength, not because they dislike you but from sheer admiration. Use your energy to form strong partnerships and form alliances. Use your wit, charm and savvy mind to find a way to get people to work with you — and not against you.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Tower

Don't take things personally, Cancer. Today may be more challenging than you had originally anticipated. Rather than becoming frustrated or unempowered, take a deep breath and pause. Problems can be solved and resolved, and it's best to let your mind remain calm in the middle of the storm. Don't let a temporary situation get the best of you. Instead, give yourself the best when life feels harsh.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Page of Pentacles

You want to reach for the stars, but maybe quitting a job to pursue a dream is not the wisest thing to do. Instead, put together action steps and a plan. Set a little financial cushion and create a schedule with certain milestones to reach. When you do things in a way that makes the most sense, you'll feel confident you are doing the right thing

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Eight of Pentacles

Life and love can change in a moment, and suddenly, your priorities need to thought through carefully. What do you no longer find useful in your life today? Where or to whom can you delegate tasks you should no longer handle? Discussing things with a partner, friend or counselor can help you sort things out. You will be able to grow into your new role with less disruptions.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Star

Wisdom is a gift the universe gives you for learning a lesson and a treasure to share with others. Today, you're encouraged to impart your knowledge of life, love, and other journey's you've completed to provide light and hope to others. If you wonder if the things you've been through will ever get put to use, today, you can see how the past really does matter.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Six of Cups

Take a walk down memory lane. Scrolling through old memories on your phone or via your social media feed is so nice. Check out old photos. Share a few with friends. Walk down Memory Lane and enjoy the rich history you've shared with friends and family.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Four of Swords

Kick back and relax, Sagittarius. Have you been working a lot more than you like to do? Is your energy feeling depleted? If you aren't as chipper as you'd like, it may mean you need a good, long nap or some time to unplug from the world. Recharge your body and mind. Never underestimate the power of a doing less.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Moon

Pay attention to the enemy in a friend's clothing. You may have someone in your life that seems to be all you need; however, be careful not to let your guard down when your gut warns you to keep it up. Your intuition is a guide toward truth, so when it's warning you, keep your radar up and your awareness high.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Empress

You have a softer side to you, and while you may not show it often, it's there. If you have children or don't, there's a motherly energy inside of you that is nurturing and kind but stern and strict when needed. You may need to take on a dotting mom role in a friend's life. Enjoy being a soft place to land and a shoulder to lean on.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Three of Pentacles

Work hard on what you want to master. You put in the time and energy to get to this place in your life. Be proud of all that you've become. While you may not be perfect most of the time, you do a wonderful job. You can always improve a little bit at a time. You can continue to evolve into a subject matter expert or skilled craftsman, just keep going.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.