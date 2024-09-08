Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On September 9, 2024 — The Scorpio Moon Trines Neptune

In the thick of Virgo season, the Moon in Scorpio forms a complementary trine aspect to Neptune in Pisces on September 9. Under this energy, daily horoscopes show this energy enhances your dreamy nature and psychic capabilities.

Water energy is a wonderful conduit for transmitting thought from a higher power. So, your intuition may be compelling and active. You will have a heightened connection to your instincts — just make sure your logical faculties don’t talk you out of your inner knowing.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Monday, September 9, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

As you rise through the ashes like a phoenix, today could feel like a big exhale. Recalibrate before you take on your next mission. Indulge in pure pleasure, or sit back and do nothing. What activities or experiences bring you pure joy and satisfaction? How can you incorporate more of these into your life?

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

What parts of you are scared to take your connections to the next level? From friendships to family, creative collaborations to entrepreneurial partnerships, or moving from lover to life partner, a fresh turning point to soften the heart is on the horizon. How can you soften your heart and approach these connections with more openness and vulnerability?

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

We all have the right to be seen, especially in the workplace. You’re ready to carve out a space for yourself that no one will be able to ignore. Play your cards right and people will have no choice but to give you the respect you deserve.

How do you currently advocate for yourself in the workplace or social settings? What steps can you take to ensure that your contributions are recognized and respected?

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Even though it might feel challenging returning to your creative work after a long hard day at work, your creative routine will be vital to keep you active. Reach out to a gym buddy and get involved with anything that locks you into play and pleasure. Who inspires you that you can reach out to for companionship or collaboration in your creative pursuits?

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

In the dark, what desires, wants, and needs do you call out for in the comfort of your own four walls? Whatever it is, make a detailed list, as the time has come to come out of hiding. Claim what’s yours unapologetically.

What is holding you back from revealing your true self or desires? Claim what’s rightfully yours with confidence and with a knowing that there is nothing too far out of your reach.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Some part of your life is thirsty for a taste of transformation and innovation. To reap what you deserve, perhaps a detox is needed to flush out the junk in the system. Cut off the dead ends.

Are there any aspects of your routine or environment that could benefit from a detox or change? What dead ends or outdated practices can you cut off to make room for new growth?

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

When was the last time you gave yourself the grace to experience where you are without trying to control what it wants to show you? Sit back, surrender, and take in these new sights. It demands your silent attention. Put your phone on Do Not Disturb so you can have some time alone to show yourself exactly what it means to ‘surrender’ without figuring out all the answers at once.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

The treasures you’ve mined from your inner explorations no longer need to be kept hidden. Make a public statement by switching up your wardrobe and investing in yourself to make you glow from the inside and out.

What inner treasures or insights have you uncovered that you feel ready to share with others? How can you express these treasures through changes in your appearance or personal investments?

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

What simple methods do you have in your back pocket to help you tap into your flow state? Go with the current to uncover what your heart is committed to. You don’t need to run in circles when you can just float. Anything that doesn’t get your heart racing might not be a priority at this moment, so don’t force yourself to tick them off the list.

What adjustments can you make to avoid wasting your time and energy and instead move smoothly towards your goals?

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Let yourself be taken care of for once. Your ‘ride and die’ pals only become so if you give them a chance to step into their accustomed roles. You deserve to be doted on, and so it might feel a little strange adjusting to all of the support. How can you enjoy and appreciate the support and care your close ones offer you?

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Your career liaisons are your focus, seeing where you fare on the professional ladder. For the next stage of expansion, you’ll need some insider industry secrets. Opportunities lie where outreach begins.

How can you begin to reach out and explore new opportunities for growth in your professional life? Your aversion to making inauthentic connections means you should trust your gut to see who lights you up and vice versa.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

This is a reset of your higher ideals. Perhaps there are some old dreams that didn’t work out as planned for a good reason, and you’re now able to understand the lesson you might not have seen before. Adjust your true North and go steady. Are there any dreams or aspirations you need to grieve and let go of?

Sade Jackson is a psychological astrologer, writer and energy healer. She writes about Jungian lore, creativity, feminine mysticism and astrology on Substack.