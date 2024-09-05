One-Card Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On September 6, 2024

Your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading is here for Friday. Friday's single tarot for all zodiac signs is The High Priestess is ruled by the Moon, which is our psyche, past, emotions, and how we feel about circumstances. Fortunately, we have a beautiful day when looking at Friday's astrology forecast, which looks promising per the tarot for family, finances, and personal growth.

The High Priestess tells us that female advisors can share their wisdom and insight readily. If you have time to catch a tarot card reading this weekend or want to practice reading cards with your friends and family, this is the time to do so. Your intuition is active, and you may discover you have a special talent people are willing to pay you to do in the future.

Each zodiac sign's tarot reading for Friday encourages you to search for fun and pleasure. Earn money doing something you love. Spend time with your loved ones and spend money on relaxing activities that enhance your well-being. Permit yourself to feel good — and with the Moon and Venus in Libra, plan to look good, too.

Your zodiac sign's tarot horoscope for September 6, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Seven of Pentacles

If it's worthwhile, it's worth your time investment. Don't anticipate quick gains or shortcuts when you want high-quality things. Good friendships take time to develop, especially when working with people. Trust requires time to build. Be patient when getting what you want, especially if you desire things to last.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Justice

Fairness is not subjective, although it may feel that way. When one person is treated favorably more than others, people can tell. You can treat everyone how you'd like to be treated, but they may not always appreciate it. They may see your effort in a way that you don't. Accepting the differences is OK since it can be challenging to please everyone.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Five of Cups

Life can be complicated, especially when emotions are involved. Today, you may experience some tough conversations or personality conflicts. Your job is to act in a way that is civil and kind. When you are yourself, it's a lot easier to accept the outcome of your day.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Ace of Cups

A new love may be on the horizon. Unexpected romance can give you an exciting thrill. You may wonder what the future holds or wish to hurry things up so you can be closer and spend more time together. Savor the slowness of a relationship you've recently discovered. You can never go back to the beginning, so why hurry?

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Page of Cups

Someone has a message for you, Leo. You may hear a word from the universe today. Pay attention to signs and similarities in words or conversations. If you have been praying for an answer to a problem, what you need may come to you this week.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Eight of Wands

Life happens so quickly, so you'll want to react just as fast. Today is not a day to waste precious time. Rather than hope someone else will do what needs to be done, step in and take action. You may find it challenging to keep up such a busy pace, but when the day is over, you'll feel satisfied for a job well done.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Ace of Pentacles

Security in life requires hyper-diligence and awareness. Every action you take has some sort of reaction elsewhere. Do you believe people are interconnected on some level? So are our thoughts, deeds and emotions in our hearts. Practice awareness, Libra.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Page of Wands

Write your ideas down. One small idea may help you to turn your vision into a money-making project. As told in the book, 'Think and Grow Rich,' it only takes a small spark of imagination and an idea to build a life you've always wanted to live. Allow your mind to imagine the future.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Eight of Cups

People may not live up to your expectations, and you may find that a tough pill to swallow. When you sense someone is not being all they can be, don't let their decisions cause you to feel bad. Instead, lead by example.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Ten of Swords

Secrets are hard to keep, so be careful not to disclose or overshare information today. You may let your guard down around someone you think you can trust but have not tested the relationship yet. Rather than be overly vulnerable by providing details, exercise discretion. Let trust be earned, not given freely.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Four of Wands

A happy home environment takes time to grow. Encourage others to be part of a team. Show your support when you can. Put anger in the backseat, and make it a point to smile or laugh often. You can be the one who sets the tone for everyone.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Star

Let the universe guide you. There are ways that the universe speaks to you each day. Through others, and often in songs, messages or books. When you feel unsure about your purpose or why you are here, consider reading sacred texts or journaling and asking your higher power to show the way.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.