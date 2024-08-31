How Uranus Retrograde Brings Change To Each Zodiac Sign's Love Horoscope On September 1, 2024

Uranus retrograde in Taurus will begin on Sunday, September 1, and highlight themes around change so you can learn what you value and need in your romantic relationship. This can be a crucial time in your relationship, not just to help you understand how to process new developments, but also to help you honor how your own needs and desires have changed as well.

The more you learn about yourself, heal, and even embrace themes of self-growth, how you view love and your needs in a relationship will inevitably change. What you want from love when you’re twenty-five will differ from what you desire when you’re forty-five. So, holding space for yourself, honoring your values, and letting yourself process and absorb all that has shifted in your romantic life will allow you to choose not only what you deserve, but what can continue to grow with you.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Love horoscope for each zodiac sign on September 1, 2024:

Aries

You might be wondering if your partner really values you in the ways you need, Aries, but the question is, do you feel that way about yourself?

You must start moving with the confidence you are known for and genuinely believe you are a gift to your partner. When you know you are valuable, you also tend to be able to receive more of what you deserve, which is exactly what this connection in your life is all about.

Advertisement

Taurus

To attract the love you really want, Taurus, you must also be sure of who you are. It’s not a bad thing to realize that you are no longer the same person, and while that might raise some questions about an existing relationship in your life, it’s better to honor your truth than try to fit yourself into a particular mold.

Use this time to become more authentic and aware of how you have grown so that you can trust your feelings about whether a relationship is meant for you or not.

Advertisement

Gemini

It may feel challenging to suddenly become aware of everything you’ve been sweeping under the rug, Gemini, but it is all part of building a healthy love. When you give yourself time to process your feelings and desires for your life, you can also be more certain about what you want.

Instead of forcing yourself to choose a particular path, let yourself truly embrace the truth of your relationship. You might find that you’ve been talking yourself into love because you’ve already outgrown a relationship.

Advertisement

Cancer

Let yourself become more experimental regarding love and how you live your life, dear Cancer. Not only could this help you see a new opportunity for love, but it also would help you build more of your independence and autonomy.

While having a couple of friends, if attached, is always a positive, it doesn’t mean that you don’t deserve your own life. The best relationships aren’t those that have merged every facet of their life but in which two unique souls can create a connection that fosters independence and growth.

Leo

You may be able to renegotiate certain aspects of your relationship, Leo. While you are plunged into your inner thoughts, you also will be learning more about what you need from a partner at this stage of your life, and spoiler alert, it’s different than what you had previously thought.

Let yourself honor these changes, but also make sure you start setting a new standard in your relationship, otherwise resentment may soon take the place of love.

Advertisement

Virgo

A deep process is beginning, dear Virgo, which is all about interpreting the unexpected and allowing yourself to shift with the changes in your life. Events in life that do not go how you imagined or even pictured are not the worst-case scenario; instead, they refuse to see the truth when it arises.

The universe has bigger plans for your romantic life than you’ve previously been trying to create. The best choice you can make now is to seize chances for travel and expansion and let yourself become more comfortable with change.

Libra

Just because transformation is often seen as a beautiful part of life, Libra doesn’t mean it will always be easy. Life is changing, and truthfully, it’s only the beginning of other shifts that you can expect this year where you might realize it’s not just your relationship that you might have outgrown but your entire path.

Take this time to go within, give yourself the solitude you need, and let yourself realize that you can handle anything – except abandoning yourself.

Advertisement

Scorpio

Changes in your romantic life aren’t just about who you are with, Scorpio, but how you approach love and even dating. You have been in a deep shift in how you view love and show up for relationships, but this is when it finally all comes together.

You will no longer resist specific changes or even undervalue what you have to offer a partner. And because of that, you may also be able to attract the kind of relationship you’ve always desired.

Sagittarius

How you care for yourself matters, Sagittarius. Not just in terms of self-care or health but also in how you organize and build your days to support you in feeling your best so you can live that best life.

No matter how great a relationship is, it can’t take the place of you putting certain practices in place for yourself, which is precisely what you are currently being guided to implement. While you may have to temporarily place love on the back burner, it will pay off as you will no longer try to give from an empty cup.

Advertisement

Capricorn

Just because life doesn’t go according to plan doesn’t mean you’re destined for unhappiness, Capricorn. The current phase you’ve been in is all about embracing change in your idea of commitment and how you show up for a serious romantic relationship. But, now, as this phase is beginning to come to a close, it’s also about reflecting on how far you’ve come.

When you can let yourself see all the positives you have created in your life from those moments of unexpected change, you can also realize that you are precisely where you are meant to be.

Aquarius

It would be best if you become so secure with yourself, Aquarius, that you allow yourself to seize the opportunities for growth in your romantic life. Your home has become your refuge from the world; it is your safe place.

So, while it is normal that you may resist progressing a certain relationship or even moving in together, you also have to understand that you may have been sabotaging what you want.

Try to realize that your feelings around your home are really about yourself so that whatever occurs, you say yes to the love you want.

Advertisement

Pisces

There is no more hiding your feelings for the other person’s comfort, Pisces. But you’re also done with always being the one to bring up something or to ask for clarity.

You have been getting more comfortable with expressing yourself differently, and because of that you will start to feel a greater truth about your romantic relationship.

When you no longer do all the work, you can see just how much your partner is investing in the connection—and because of that, you might decide to focus on yourself and your happiness instead.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.