Love Horoscopes Improve For 5 Chinese Zodiac Signs The Week Of September 2, 2024

Music shall bring two (or more) hearts together this week. That's the theme in love for September 2-8, 2024, although five Chinese zodiac signs will have the best luck in love out of them all. They are: Ox, Horse, Rabbit, Pig, Goat.

This week, the I Ching hexagram of love is Mountain over Earth (#23), changing to Fire over Mountain (#56). It tells us that not all are lucky to find their one true love right out of the gate in their teenage years or at high school. Most have to go on a quest for love, wading through relationships that are not it, dodging people with incompatible intentions, and maybe even fending off a narcissist or two who sweep them off their feet only to create fear and uncertainty later.

Don't be disheartened when you experience this in your quest for love. Keep searching, keep exploring, and keep your heart open for the right one to step in. You will meet them one day if you never give up on your quest. That's your luck in love. Now let's focus on the five Chinese zodiac signs that are the luckiest in love in the week of September 2-8.

Love horoscopes improve for five Chinese zodiac signs from September 2 - 8, 2024

1. Ox

Giuseppe Ramos D | Canva

Ox, your luck in love this week is about recognizing what you bring to the table and not diminishing yourself. If you are single, the right person will realize it too. So let your luck lead you to them. The wrong ones won't be able to see the golden you that's right in front of their eyes.

If you are in a relationship, you are urged to trust your intuition, especially if you feel a third party is unhappy about the happiness between you and your partner. For some of you, your intuition will also reveal hidden anxieties and dissatisfaction that your partner or you may not be voicing out of fear of judgment or something else. Let your luck lead you to a resolution and greater trust. Open communication is just the beginning.

2. Horse

Giuseppe Ramos D | Canva

Horse, your luck in love this week is about healing your heart and setting yourself free from toxic dynamics in your romantic past. If you are single, take a step back from dates and dating. This may seem counterintuitive, but your luck will guide you to the people, places, and activities that will help you finally set the inner wounds to right and heal. What emerges from that will only be extraordinary!

If you are in a relationship, you can either deepen your relationship and take it to the next level, or you can ask yourself if you are truly with the right one. Your luck is here to bless your bond if you choose the former. So, any efforts made in that direction will bring you great success and joy. But if the latter is a concern, your luck will guide you here, too, to make room for the right one and walk away from disheartening romances.

3. Rabbit

Giuseppe Ramos D | Canva

Rabbit, your luck in love this week is about taking charge of your destiny and never underestimating yourself! If you are single, dress to the nines and be your full self whenever you engage with someone.

Of course, you can set healthy boundaries, too, and you don't need to divulge anything you don't wish to. But your luck will bloom when you are yourself unapologetically while reminding yourself there's nothing to apologize about anyway!

If you are in a relationship, your luck in love is all about grounding your relationship through the physical world and earthly goods. Whether you do this by purchasing a home together or something else, luck will bless such endeavors and bring you and your partner closer.

4. Pig

Giuseppe Ramos D | Canva

Pig, your luck in love this week is all about knowing exactly who you are, your talents, and what you truly desire in love. If you are single, doubling down on this will help you find the right people (whether romantic or platonic) who will eventually lead you to true love.

If you are in a relationship, your luck will bring you and your partner surprising blessings when you are out and about in the world.

This can be a free dessert while you are on a date, a sudden price drop on a holiday booking you have been looking into for a while, or even finding a jeweler whose goods are priced just right while being incredibly gorgeous so you can pick up an engagement ring (or vice versa).

5. Goat

Giuseppe Ramos D | Canva

Goat, your luck in love this week will flow from you. So make sure you stay grounded, patient, calm, and positive. The opposite will block your luck, while positivity will boost it even more. If you are single, be prepared for an influx of interest. You can choose who you wish to date, but watch for energy vampires waiting to cash in on your good luck.

If you are in a relationship, your luck in love will bring you and your partner (and your family, if you have children) to something extraordinary for your collective future. This can be a house that fits your needs perfectly, an opportunity to start a business together because there's a need gap in the market, or even the ability to be essential members of your community because someone elected you for a leadership role. All this will indirectly have a big (and positive) impact on your love life, so watch out for them!

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.