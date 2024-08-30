One-Card Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On August 31, 2024

Your curious nature comes alive this Saturday. The Moon works closely with thoughtful Mercury, bringing insight and intuition into our lives. The Moon in Leo invites us to thrive in settings where we are recognized for our contributions. Mercury makes it possible to share our thoughts and opinions bold and bravely. If you have a chance to get feed back from others, ask for it. Let's see what else is in store for each zodiac sign on Saturday.

Your zodiac sign's tarot horoscope for August 31, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Lovers

Is there anything distracting you from what you love, Aries? Distractions can be momentarily alluring because they promise an enticing opportunity to do something new. While it is beautiful to try new things, be aware of the "the grass is greener on the other side" mentality, which can lead to an endless pursuit of something seemingly more or better. In reality, the grass gets greener where you water it. You may find the success you seek when you stop hopping from thing to thing, plant yourself in one spot, and allow your energy to grow there.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Ten of Pentacles

Money will come to you, Taurus. A debt owed to you may be paid when you least expect it to. You may have decided to let a financial agreement go for the sake of peace or friendship; however, this tarot promises income coming into you, and it could be from multiple streams.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Four of Swords

There is power in writing your ideas down, Gemini. Your creativity may be heightened today, and you develop imaginative ideas and plans. Jot them down as they come, and feel no need to decide on one quickly; consider what could be most viable for you in the long term. Keep a record of what you think and feel you need right now.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Knight of Swords

For your dreams to come true, your actions must align with your intentions. For example, you can wish for a plant to grow or have the utmost intent to nurture it, but if you do not tangibly give it what it needs by watering it and letting it sit in the sun, it will not. This tarot card reminds you to let your choices reflect your goals and pay attention to your authentic decision-making. If your heart wants one thing and chooses to do something else, you may not experience the same level of success because your heart wasn't entirely in the work.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: King of Pentacles

When you care for someone, it can be easy to be protective of them. You may find heightened sensitivity to criticism about your partner the more involved you become in their personal life. You might be able to tap this into perspective and detach. The best thing to do is notice it, and where it might be coming from.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: King of Wands

You were made for great things, Virgo. This tarot card calls to your inner leadership capabilities and become aware of all your potential. You have all the skills you need to rise above your circumstances. You may not believe in yourself today, but taking little steps each day adds up. And as you rise through challenges, you will realize just how capable you are.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Eight of Pentacles

Being a student doesn't have to mean being enrolled in an academic institution; it can be a heart posture or mentality you lead with each day. There are a number of things we can grow in, and knowledge can continually be expanded. Today is a great day to notice the opportunities to learn more about the field you've chosen to be in. This is your time to read books, learn from others and watch time.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Nine of Cups

Something you are hoping for may be closer than you realize, Scorpio. You may discover that you have a skill or an idea that has been underutilized in the world. This could be your chance to find a profitable niche perfect for you to market. It can be natural to expect unhopeful things, but a breakthrough is approaching. You gain hope when you realize several blessings are being sent your way that you are not yet aware of.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Temperance

Patience is key, Sagittarius. What is meant for you is coming, but you want to make sure you don't settle for something less than before it comes because you couldn't wait. While you may have unmet desires or dreams, understand that your life doesn't begin when they arrive; it is happening now, too! These moments of waiting do not have to be wasted; they can be beautiful opportunities to work to ensure you're ready to accept what's meant for you with open arms.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Six of Wands

Your small wins are worthy of celebration, too, Capricorn. This is a wonderful moment to notice how far you have come! In addition to that, bask in gratitude. It can be easy to become blind to the many blessings in our lives because of familiarity with them. However, it's a great day to challenge what is typically seen as usual and realize their remarkability, even beginning from the miracle of existence.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Seven of Swords

Situational context is key, Aquarius. You may be able to share some things with others because trust has been built. But notice the things that may not need to be said to people you've just met. Be careful about oversharing. Sometimes, it is best to practice extra mindfulness before you do something you wish you hadn't.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Two of Wands

Life is full of the pulling question: which path will you take? While you may wish to know precisely how things will pan out before you decide, blind faith is required of you today, Pisces. This is a great time to focus on what's leading your actions, like fear or faith, and act accordingly. Rejection and failure are unavoidable in this life, and once you realize they are your friends, you will find much freedom and peace. Often associated with a negative connotation, these words can be redirection and a disguised opportunity for growth and learning. While there may be a "no" behind that door, find pride in knowing you opened it, dared to do so, and assuredly understand what was behind it instead of leaving it a question out of fear.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.