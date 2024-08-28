One-Card Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Signs On August 29, 2024

On Thursday, the Sun is in Virgo, and the Moon is in tender Cancer. We experience a new energy shift with Venus entering Libra, the sign that fosters justice, balance, and harmony in relationships. See how Thursday's tarot card reading for each zodiac sign can bring insight into work, friendships, personal challenges, and more.

Your zodiac sign's tarot horoscope on August 29, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Queen of Pentacles

Helping others is a beautiful thing to do, Aries. When you see an opportunity to give to a friend or be there for a partner, it's a good idea to do so. You may need to initiate the interaction. Someone may not be open to asking for help. Listen to your intuition, especially the nurturing side of you that is sensitive and in tune with other's needs.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Knight of Pentacles

Put in a bit more effort and see what happens. You may think things are going great, but a small amount of added energy can elevate your results. Consider applying the 1 percent improvement method and measure your results. You will see how this small change really alters the way you view your projects, relationships and goals.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Ten of Pentacles

There's nothing wrong with feeling content about your life. If you are happy with your current job, relationship and self, it doesn't matter if others think you're wasting your talent. Today, compare yourself to what you think and feel; be your inner guide.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Fool

You are called to an adventure. You may be rushing much further ahead than you had imagined at this stage. A friend may be concerned that you're not taking your current needs seriously; however, your desire to make the most of an opportunity is irresistible. The only way you'll know if you did the right thing is to do what you feel you need to do now.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Six of Wands

Be proud of who you are. Your life is filled with moments that have led to this day. You have a complex history of incredible ideas, experiences, and education. Because you're continuously growing and learning, you may feel like you fall short in an area of your professional or personal life. See this as a journey, not a final destination. You are in process.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Strength

Strength comes in many forms, and it may contradict what you think it ought to be. You may think you need to demonstrate strength by using forcefulness. However, a gentle answer or a kind reaction can be powerful when used in the right context and circumstance. If you need to pull back and exercise restraint, don't feel it's weakness. View your decision to withhold a reaction as strong.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Hierophant

Traditional ways are like habits that work well until they no longer do. You may be questioning why things are done a certain way right now. It could be tempting to bunk the status quo and push a new ideology on others. These things can take time, so enforce your opinions by staying connected and giving others time to adjust and understand what they need to learn.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Ace of Cups

You're an emotionally strong and intuitive person. When you feel peaceful, your feelings come alive and show you things that others don't see. Trust your instincts. Be open to listening to your inner voice. It rarely steers you in a direction you shouldn't take.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Ten of Cups

There's comfort in a crowd. There's strength in numbers, so when you feel sad, isolated or alone, reach out to your friends. Get social. Go out and find things you enjoy doing. Nothing beats the blues better than having fun.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Lovers

There's always going to be temptation to stray from your relationship, but that's why love is a choice and decision. Do you want to pick your partner over and over again? Each day you are together may not be the easiest, but learning to overcome hardships and grow in love can be one of the most rewarding things you ever do.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Queen of Cups

Mothers, sisters, female friends, and those whose intuition comes naturally tend to pick up on energy faster than others. You may sense things that you feel deep in your soul, but can't put your finger on it. When your intuition activates, don't ignore it. When the instincts of a good friend seem to be heightened, entertain their ideas. Their thoughts may help you to sense your own more clearly.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: King of Wands

The goal is to be a good, strong, trustworthy leader. When you don't know something, lead by example and admit you don't. If you feel like you are out of your element, there's no reason to pretend that you are more than who you truly are. Being a leader can also mean letting others know you need help or require additional time to sort through a problem. Communicate effectively and see how those depending on you support you strongly.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.