Each Zodiac Sign's Tarot Card Reading For August 27, 2024

There's a lot to think about, and if you have longed for an exciting and adventurous idea, you may be in luck. Mars, the planet of drive and determination, will meet with the Moon in the inquisitive sign of Gemini. Here's what this means for your tarot horoscope beginning this Tuesday.

Your zodiac sign's tarot horoscope for August 27, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Ten of Wands

There is a difference between pressure that builds and destroys, Aries. You may be feeling the weight of burdens in your life now. This could be a period of growth where you feel the strain that comes with stepping into more and adjusting to the additional responsibility. Are you stretching yourself too thin by saying “yes” to many things? Are they perhaps the wrong things or the right ones? Decide.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Ten of Swords, reversed

Delayed gratification often yields more significant results that are never possible through quick gratification. Taurus, don't be deceived and think there isn’t a reward when you must work long and hard. Good things are coming. Find peace in knowing that what you put in, you will get out.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Emperor

You have to be strong, Gemini. Standing up for what you believe in doesn't necessarily mean you're being disagreeable. Sometimes, you need to push your desire to be liked aside for the sake of a bigger cause. Be firm in your beliefs.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Moon

Less is more. Be the mysterious one today. You don't have to divulge all your secrets. Keep some things to yourself. Let people get to know you and all your phases. Allow time and the cultivation of a relationship to reveal your inner thoughts and feelings. Some may say your mystery makes you a person they can't feel close to, and that's OK. You want to be around people willing to take the time to get to know who you are, and there are no shortcuts to trust.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Two of Wands

What path should you choose? Life is full of decisions, and when you are given the gift of many options — jobs, friendships, or a partner after dating a few people, it isn't very clear. You want to make the right choice. What's to do? Follow your heart. Listen to your mind, but the heart is where truth speaks the loudest.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Tower

It's tough to find out you have to deal with something you did not plan for or expect. Today's schedule change may make you feel like you'll lose time and fall behind. However, time is a funny thing to work with. What takes you a while to do could end up being the one thing that positions you to finish the day strong. Rather than be upset over what the universe seems to have placed on your path, be open to the wonder of change and anticipate what's coming next.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Star

Share what you know with others. You have a lot of inner wisdom, Libra. Don't be a knowledge keeper that prevents others from getting ahead in life because you helped them. One of the most powerful things you could ever do in your lifetime is impact others and empower them. Today, teaching others what you know is a great act of service for a higher good.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Fool

You're ready to rush ahead and get into something you love. An opportunity may open to you, and even though you don't feel prepared, now is not the time to wait. Act and then figure things out as you go. An imperfect start is much better than one that never happens. Action is superior to perfection today.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Nine of Pentacles

It's time to start over. The past is at rest. It provides you with memories to make wise choices in the future, but nothing you do can impact the past. What matters is now and the future. Wipe the slate clean, Sagittarius. It's a new day. You have so much more to look forward to. You can mourn what was, but don't spend too much more of your life looking in the rearview mirror.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Knight of Pentacles

This moment is the quiet before the storm, and the storm is something you get to decide if you want to go through. You can choose to wait things out until the chaos passes. Nothing has to happen if you don't allow it. You're in control of you.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Ten of Pentacles

Your family of origin helped you to become who you are today. While there are things you may not appreciate, even negative lessons can produce positive outcomes for you. You get to learn from your experiences with family, and the great thing is you can take what you feel was the best and continue to pay it forward.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Empress

Think things through and listen to your intuition, Pisces. This is a beautiful time to press into clarity, notice if any adjustments need to be made, and ensure you prioritize rest to be all that you can be.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.