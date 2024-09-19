3 Zodiac Signs Rise Above Challenges On September 20, 2024

What an interesting day September 20, 2024 will be for the three zodiac signs who rise above their challenges. Friday promises to be as we learn a lot about ourselves now, especially when dealing with challenges and risk-taking. Astrology provides us with a Taurus Moon, and if 'dealing with it' is what's needed on this day, then so be it. Let's do this thing.

Just as we might imagine the Taurus Moon to be, it is. We think of Taurus as the 'stubborn' sign, the sign that won't budge unless necessary. It's also the zodiac sign representing dedication to your work and steadfastness to a cause, which we will apply to our challenge today.

Advertisement

Three zodiac signs welcome the vibe that comes along with the Taurus Moon because it makes us feel strong and fearless. Yes, there's a challenge set before us, and while we may want to shrink from it at other times, that will not happen on September 20. These three zodiac signs tackle the problem head-on.

Three zodiac signs rise above challenges on September 20, 2024.

1. Aries

Ganna Sereda from Anna_leni, sparklestroke | Canva Pro

Advertisement

You'll make good of anything that helps you, and with the Taurus Moon to make sure it all gets done, the one thing you can depend on is that you will meet your challenges, eye to eye. You aren't backing down this time, Aries.

You've seen this particular challenge come up again and again for you, which shows you that you never really dealt with it. You've been scared to, quite frankly, but that's not stopping you now. You want to rise above this challenge. It's a pride thing at this point.

You won't let yourself go down, and even though it's never been easy to stay at the top, you'll grab hold of the power that comes with the Taurus Moon and fight your way to the top. You cannot let this challenge go unmet. You will rise above and feel very good about yourself for making the effort.

Advertisement

2. Taurus

Ganna Sereda from Anna_leni, sparklestroke | Canva Pro

It makes sense that you'd have a little extra power going for you during the Taurus Moon, and this may end up as the day you finally overcome that one obstacle and rise above the challenge it presents to you. You want to be free of this clinging menace, this in-your-face challenge and the only way to get rid of it is to face it.

You can't go on knowing that all it takes is a little more effort than you're used to putting in to get past this one challenge, and you are going to take hold of that lunar goodness, and you are going to rise to the challenge. If you're sick and tired of it, why would you stand for it, another day?

Advertisement

Yes, it is challenging, whatever you are going through, but it certainly isn't worth making a big deal over, not anymore, at least. You've come to trust your gut feeling and know that if you put your best foot forward, you always win. So, during the Taurus Moon, you approach your challenge with confidence and an attitude of victory.

3. Virgo

Ganna Sereda from Anna_leni, sparklestroke | Canva Pro

Advertisement

They said you couldn't do it, and nothing makes you want to stick it to them more than when anyone tells you you can't do something. You won't be told what you can or cannot do, and you'll see that what you've been challenged with is something you need to rise above.

In a way, this is good for you. On one hand, your ego doesn't like to be criticized; on the other, knowing that you now feel compelled to show them gives you the confidence to know you can show them. If they have the nerve to tell you that you can't, then you have the nerve to show them that you can.

And, you do, Virgo. You show them and yourself that you are not bested by a challenge so impossible that it cannot be achieved. That's not how you work, and with the Taurus Moon at hand, you push forward even harder to make it known to all that ... yes, you can.

Advertisement

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.