4 Zodiac Signs Receive Signs From The Universe On September 20, 2024

On Friday, September 20, 2024, four zodiac signs will pick up the day's vibe and see signs we know the universe is sending us. Astrology gives us the transit of Moon square Pluto, which tells us right away that change is on its way and that we need to be ready and prepared for it.

When we receive signs from the universe, we may not know what we're seeing at first, but something about what we witness or pick up on will point us in the right direction.

During Moon square Pluto, we may see something that reminds us of the past or a mistake we once made that we know now that we must avoid making again. This is how the universe gives us signs and how we learn from our mistakes.

Four zodiac signs receive signs from the universe on September 20, 2024.

1. Taurus

You need to trust your gut on September 20, as you will find yourself in a position where you don't know where to turn. This isn't negative in any way, so no worries on that part, but something demands your attention, and how you respond will be up to you.

This is how the universe sets you up and supplies you with all you need. Taurus, you will feel something inside and know that this is a feeling you need to follow up on.

The universe is trying to let you know that the only way you'll get through life is by learning how to trust your judgment better. You can rely on your feelings because you can steer yourself in the right direction.

2. Leo

When you receive a sign from the universe, it will become obvious what your next move needs to be, Leo. You've got the powerhouse to work with, and the universe is trying to tell you that you cannot return to the way you once were.

What uprooted your thinking at this time was that you wanted to go about your business without ever having to change a thing; it was comfy, and even if you weren't growing, you didn't mind. However, the universe has bigger plans for you; you'll pick up on some of those ideas.

The signs are obvious and subtle and will be up for your interpretation. You are the person who knows you need change, and for the first time in a long while, you feel courageous and daring; you want to own that change and embrace what is to come.

3. Aquarius

You are always one to look for signs, as you want confirmation of the many hopes and dreams you have stored up. You'll be working with the transit of Moon square Pluto, and because of this cosmic setup, you'll see the signs you want to see.

So, the universe isn't just sending random messages to random people. You will be able to attest to that, Aquarius, as you feel you've got a personal friendship going on with the universe, as it's always responded to you when you call out.

You will pay close attention when you see something on this day that registers in your brain as a sign from the universe. Moon square Pluto shows you that it might be time to change your ways, something you've considered doing for a long time. Now, you've got the nerve to do such a thing, so ... do it.

4. Pisces

Friday is a good day for you in terms of you feeling healthy and in the right state of mind to pick up on whatever the universe wants to hand you. You feel pretty easygoing, as Moon square Pluto shows you that you've done well over the years in how you've changed your life.

However, you'll feel very perceptive, as this is the day you feel the universe is trying 'to reach you' through signs and signals. Perhaps these signs are here now to show you that you need even more change and that it would be best to consider this.

You may see something from the past on this day that reminds you of how far you've come since then, and that may be the sign you need to get back on track with your disciplined lifestyle. All of this works for you, as you are open to suggestions and welcoming of universal signs.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.