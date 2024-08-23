One-Card Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign's On August 24, 2024

The one-cad tarot card reading for each zodiac sign is here with predictions, while the Moon is in Taurus and the Sun is in Virgo. Today's astrological energy brings opportunities to work on improving our health, wellness, and our routines. Let's see what else is in store for each sign this Saturday.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Each zodiac sign's tarot horoscope is in store for you on August 24, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Magician

What do you need to get truly inspired, Aries? Self-sabotage is an easy behavior to fall into if you still can't imagine a better future for yourself. Consider placing a memento close by to boost your mood and keep you motivated to work hard and overcome hardship. If you just got out of a relationship and don't want to go back to the past, create a list of reasons why you won't speak to an ex during Mercury retrograde when loneliness strikes. If you want to find a new job, write down all the reasons why you're unhappy in your current one to keep you looking.

Advertisement

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Four of Wands

Home is wherever you hang your hat. Do you feel out of place lately? Ask yourself what you need to start being connected with the people and situations in your life right now. Everyone goes through growing pains, and you start to change as you find new interests and make new friends. This impacts the world around you. Allow room for adjustments, and don't be afraid to feel uncomfortable during the process.

Advertisement

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Three of Wands

Step back and take in all you've done over the last year. You have reached new heights in your personal and professional life, even in difficult situations. If you hit more goals than you thought you'd attain in 2024, celebrate your accomplishments. It's a big deal each time you do something good for yourself. Pat yourself on the back. Reward yourself for being such a great human.

Advertisement

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Five of Cups

Are you feeling sad lately? Feel blue can happen for many reasons, and addressing the root cause of your sorrow is important. Talk to a friend about how you are feeling lately. If you prefer to speak to someone anonymously, look into resources online that may be available in your community or for free at your job. A spiritual mentor or advisor may give you insight into what's happening from an astrological perspective. Whatever you do, try not to allow the day to go by without taking care of your emotional needs.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Two of Swords

Do you love to watch movies? A thriller or horror film may be a great way to confront your fears safely. You can watch a movie at home using electronic points from your Amazon purchases or stream on a service you subscribe to. Or, you can make being scared and facing fear a fun activity to do with friends. Look into what films are available at theatres in your area — or check out a drive-thru and let the goosebumps come.

Advertisement

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Seven of Pentacles

Is your gut telling you to quit trying? It's tough to give up on something you've invested, time, energy and sweat into. However, think of all the hours and money you might lose if you continue to do what isn't working. A commitment to yourself is much more important than finishing what you've started and getting nothing back for your time when it's done.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Six of Cups

You deserve to be happy, Libra. Focus on feeling good today. Make joy and laughter a goal to reach. Ask yourself if the things you do bring you a sense of fulfillment. Address clutter you can get rid of in your home or personal space at work, especially if items create more frustration than they help. Why make yourself frustrated when you can choose happiness instead?

Advertisement

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Seven of Swords

Be discrete, Scorpio. You can be authentic and have secrets you don't share with others. Boundaries mean knowing when to let someone into your personal life, but that doesn't mean you must be a complete, open book. An intrigue or mystery can be good for your relationship and protective against future arguments.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Nine of Cups

Dreams do come true, Sagittarius. After this week's full moon, a wish for freedom or to be liberated from a negative situation may manifest in your life. Should a door of opportunity swing open for you, believe in luck and the power it can have to happen at any time. Let your optimistic personality thrive in a fulfilling moment. Give yourself permission to take a leap of faith to pursue a beautiful dream and make your desires come true.

Advertisement

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Four of Cups

What's the big picture, Capricorn? Are you thinking too small right now? Ask yourself a few questions today to see if you're focused on the greater needs of a situation. Are you more concerned with how solving a problem impacts you or the team? Do you see where each individual is involved? Knowing the answer may help you see what's holding progress back so you can improve.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Ten of Pentacles

You're a giver, Aquarius, so when you decide to help others it's best to know what is needed or asked of you. Start with curiosity. What type of wealth are you hoping to create? Knowing what you want or need to impact your community begins with a vision.

Advertisement

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Four of Swords

Take it easy. Make rest a priority. Rest is just as important as working hard. In fact, when you take time to relax, you feel eager to give your best to others. If you're experiencing any loss of imagination or are just unmotivated, consider your internal needs for downtime and prioritize them.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.