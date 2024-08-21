One-Card Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On August 22, The First Day Of Virgo Season

Thursday arrives with interesting energy for our daily tarot horoscopes, which include tarot, numerology, and astrology. The date is 8-22, which brings the energy of Master Number 22 and 8, the powerhouse, into play. Then, we have the Sun entering Virgo after spending time in Leo, the sign of its highest expression.

At the start of this year's Virgo season, we enter a new growth cycle that comes from tending to the details. Virgo season encourages us to stay consistent each day and work for success. We should learn life's lessons and listen to what the universe is trying to tell us.

These lessons help us reach our goals and ensure inner and outer wellness. Take note: Virgo season connects us more closely to the planet Mercury, which is retrograde. Mercury rx is about thinking, talking less, and looking inward. Is it a coincidence that the tarot card Virgo rules is the Hermit? The Hermit tells us to do the same.

The Hermit symbolizes inner wisdom. Upright, this card says to use our inner light to help others and brighten the world. August 22 shows us how all things are interconnected, and that the universe is continually engaging with us so we can join in. Let's see what each zodiac sign's tarot card reveals to learn more about what this day may bring.

Your zodiac sign's tarot horoscope for August 22, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man

Are you getting slightly impatient? Waiting is never easy for an Aries; this tarot card indicates that you're at a breaking point. You could give up on an idea and decide not to reach your personal goals. You may hold off so long that you miss an opportunity. Take stock of your timeline to make sure you're on schedule. If you can move forward, it may be the time to do so.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Fool

You are ready to go, Taurus. This tarot card indicates that you're determined to get moving, so no matter the situation, you will move forward and not look back. Your tenacity may have others worried you're being impulsive. Don't let people's opinions stop you from doing what you want. If you have done your homework and feel right about it, choose what's best for you.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Seven of Wands

It's a beautiful thing to have some peace and quiet to yourself. Today is the perfect day for yourself. Pull away from the world. Set the cell phone down and enjoy a relaxing evening out, or plan a little drive while listening to your favorite music and holding hands with someone you love.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Knight of Wands

You can do something without help, even in moments you think you can't. You're resourceful and talented; this tarot card indicates your ability to stand alone when you fear failure. Fear can be a wonderful teacher during moments of uncertainty. You learn to overcome this powerful emotion and see how brave you are.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Three of Cups

Do you feel out of the loop lately? It can take time to catch up when you're busy doing your own thing and circle back around to friendships. Rather than assume you've outgrown your social circle, take time to get reacquainted. You can schedule a coffee date or make small talk until you're both comfortable opening up again.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Three of Pentacles

Working in a collaborative environment can be fun. Do you love or loathe group projects? You may discover that each individual on your team or in your family has a unique skill set that makes for a powerful combination. Explore the many ways you can delegate work. Divide and conquer, Virgo.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Knight of Swords

Do you have something you need to say? Even if you cushion a message, honesty often sounds assertive. It's truth, and authenticity can feel raw to some people. Before impulsively jumping into an important conversation, consider what message you need to express and who will hear it.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Moon

Today is perfect for pursuing creative work because your imagination will be alive and active. Do you enjoy writing or doing something artsy? Plan a fun DIY project by pinning ideas or blogs you want to research onto your Pinterest. Look up videos and save them for reference later.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Knight of Cups

Do you love a good heart-tug? Underneath your tough side is a romantic person who loves charm and charisma in others. Today, single or in a relationship, it's the perfect time to go on a date or make plans to watch a romantic comedy at home.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Three of Cups

What have you always wanted to do? This tarot card is an invitation to try something fun and playful. Do you want to learn how to dance? Consider dropping into a class in your area. Check out local ballrooms or online courses that teach you a few steps. If you prefer to watch others do something simple and fun, check out the latest TikTok dance challenges and get a few laughs.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Ace of Pentacles

Good ideas are best followed by a decision to take action. Start small. Pick one thing to accomplish today that gets the ball rolling. If you are unsure where to start, plan to talk with someone who understands your vision and can guide you in the right direction.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Five of Pentacles

Money problems can be difficult to navigate when you feel overwhelmed or lack knowledge on how to improve your situation. Before you allow yourself to worry too much, take a deep breath and assess your situation fully. What can you do today to start understanding your needs better? Where should you start first?

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.