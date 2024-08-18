Love Horoscopes For August 19, 2024 After The Full Moon In Aquarius

Being able to release the past or even rebel against any obstacles will become essential under the energy of the Full Moon in Aquarius on Monday, August 19, especially as it squares off with Uranus in Taurus. Moon square Uranus reminds you that you always have the power to change — and do whatever it takes to have the relationship you’ve always desired.

Your past is important because it has shaped the person you have become. Every experience, no matter how small or monumental, has gone into helping you learn and become this version of yourself. However, just because the past serves a divine purpose doesn’t mean you can keep living in it and continue progressing toward your romantic destiny.

Love horoscope for each zodiac sign on August 19, 2024:

Aries

Take time making any decisions, Aries, especially if it’s based on secondhand information. It seems you may hear a bit of gossip or even a secret about your romantic partner that has you questioning whether or not they are the person you thought they were. Rather than just acting on what you hear, make the choice to talk about it so you can feel confident you are moving with the power of the truth.

Taurus

You may realize that what you thought was most important in a relationship, Taurus, really isn’t what you thought. Your needs are allowed to shift, especially as you learn more about who you are. But in this process, you can’t keep it to yourself, and instead you must share these feelings with your partner – especially if you’re hoping to save this relationship.

Gemini

A particular dream you and your partner have is just about ready to come to fruition, dear Gemini. Whether it’s being able to travel overseas or even a business venture, you have been working hard to build this together. As it arrives, remember how much you deserve this moment, so that you can fully receive the abundance as it arrives.

Cancer

Don’t be afraid if it seems like you’re suddenly seeing love in a new light, dear Cancer. You must realize that these sudden shifts are only because you are finally seeing yourself, your partner and even your relationship for what it is — rather than what you’d hoped it would be.

Take this information and make change plans; no matter how scary it might seem, working with the truth is how you build the life and relationship you really want.

Leo

Love becomes more meaningful, dear Leo, when you finally understand how it is supposed to make you feel. But you might also have some releasing to do to take action on your new realizations. Whether it's a specific relationship or even a certain ex you haven’t been able to get over; it’s time to find the closure you need so you can move forward with your life and actually attract the love that is meant for you. c

Virgo

It may be wise to plan some self-care time, Virgo, especially if you’ve felt drained recently from caring so much for others. Whether it’s simply a walk or even an evening in, you need to care for yourself and simply rest.

You may also realize that if you don’t take this time, you end up seeing greater challenges show up in your romantic life. Caring for yourself allows you to truly show up the way you want to in a relationship.

Libra

It’s never easy to realize a relationship has run its course, dear Libra, but ignoring that fact will make matters even more difficult. You have tried your best, but it’s also time to realize this isn’t a matter of effort, but your wounds.

As you heal more deeply, you will naturally change what and even whom you attract into your life. Try to take the lessons but do allow yourself to move ahead.

Scorpio

Sometimes, you need to see the truth so clearly that there is no other choice but to accept it, Scorpio. While you may have felt rather negative toward your romantic life and future prospects, you are being guided to see how your choices have shaped your reality.

The more you ignore your truth, the more challenging life will feel, however if you are living in alignment with your soul – then you can also trust that the sense of ease you are craving will be manifested.

Sagittarius

Transparency will only bring greater clarity into your life, Sagittarius. Instead of worrying about how the truth will affect your relationship or even what you genuinely desire for your life, try surrendering to the feelings that have recently bubbled up.

Being transparent will never hurt the relationship meant for you – but it may make it obvious if it’s not. Either way, you are empowered to communicate more directly and express what you choose.

Capricorn

When it all finally comes together, Capricorn, you will wonder why you never saw it before. Take the moment of epiphany without worrying too much about why it took you so long to see it.

It’s always easier after the fact to wonder why you never saw matters so clearly, yet it’s the process you’re in that allows you to discover the results. Now that you know what is most important in your life, there isn’t anything holding you back from creating more of it.

Aquarius

You are perfectly imperfect, dear Aquarius, which means there is nothing about you or how you love that is wrong. You are yourself, and that is all you need to be to attract the love you desire.

Let today serve as a reminder that you can show up as your full self and take up space. It’s okay to make it about you, sometimes, especially when you deserve the same attention and love you’ve given to your partner.

Pisces

You have a beautiful gift for seeing life differently than others, Pisces, yet it doesn’t mean you always listen. Try to hold space for those soul realizations as they start to arise.

Know that this isn’t just intuition, but a sixth sense for how you are meant to move so that you can align with your fate. Be open about your emotions, embrace vulnerability, and never stop believing in the magic of love.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.