As Mercury in Leo squares off with Uranus in Taurus on Saturday, August 16, it is wise to expect the unexpected, especially as you may receive offers, news or even declarations of romance you hadn’t seen coming. Instead of resisting these unexpected moments, revel in them, knowing in your heart that they are all a part of bringing you precisely where you are meant to be.

As much as you may try to plan the future, it seems the universe always has other plans. Yet, these moments of divine redirection help you change course, see what else may be possible, and help bring together more magic than you’d originally dreamed of. Let's see what else is in store for each zodiac sign and their love horoscopes.

The love horoscope for each zodiac sign on August 17, 2024:

Aries

Love is on your mind, Aries, and it seems you can’t hold back from expressing it for much longer. Don’t fear what may change, but be excited by all you can gain. As much as you might be overthinking the situation now, you must just let yourself speak from the heart and move toward your romantic destiny. This special person in your life really is the one that is meant to be your forever.

Taurus

There is no playing it safe regarding love, sweet Taurus. And even if you try to put all the pieces of stability into place, it doesn’t mean there won’t be unexpected turnarounds in your relationship. Try to surrender to what occurs today, especially to any feelings or conversations about greater commitment. You have been preparing for this moment, so even if it looks a bit different, it’s still one you are meant to embrace.

Gemini

You might actually surprise yourself today, Gemini, as you suddenly feel empowered to speak your truth. You might have written off a particular relationship as being over or even simply not what you really are looking for. But the wise leave room to learn. Let yourself be wrong today; grateful for the surprise and, most importantly, the opportunity to continue building the relationship of your dreams.

Cancer

You often feel greater than you necessarily speak on, Cancer. This isn’t necessarily a challenge, but it is something you must learn to work through because the universe needs to hear that you know what you deserve. Try to be a little bolder in your interactions today, take more chances, and don’t be afraid of ruffling a few feathers. After all, it’s all worth it when it comes to the love that is destined for you.

Leo

When speaking your truth, dear Leo, the most important aspect is ensuring you are confident. Your truth is a compromise of certain values, ideals or even dreams that are unchanged no matter how you grow and heal, representing the core of your authenticity. When you tune out the rest of the world and into your truth, you can learn what it means to speak your truth fully — and why it’s such a necessary component of love.

Virgo

As much as you may air on the side of practicality, sweet Virgo, it doesn’t mean there isn’t more to you. You have a vast capacity for insight, intuition, and even connecting with the divine – it’s just that your logical mind often gets in the way of you following it. Try to realize that not everything needs to be explained, and if you feel guided to do something particular today, try to listen because it may affect your romantic future.

Libra

It can be tempting to try to protect your relationship and keep it all to yourself, Libra, but sometimes you can really benefit from hearing another’s perspective. Whether you have been contemplating leaving your relationship or can’t believe how well it is progressing, try to confide in your trusted friends today. There is an important piece of wisdom that just may help you see things with greater clarity which will help you trust the decision of your heart with more certainty.

Scorpio

You are the writer of your own story, Scorpio. But it seems you’ve been letting others write the script for too long. Try to remember and even take ownership of the fact that you are free to do whatever you wish. Whether it’s changing a certain relationship or even making space for new love, the changes you seek are within your grasp — you just need to be the one to direct events in your favor.

Sagittarius

That far-off dreamy horizon is calling again, Sagittarius, but it seems you may hesitate to listen. The reality is that you may be at a crossroads; while one path leads to newness and lasting love, the other may offer another karmic lesson. Be very mindful about your choices today, and if you do decide to embrace the redirection, make sure it’s what you really want — and what will serve your future self.

Capricorn

Make time for your partner, Capricorn. Not just to talk or even to enjoy quality time with you but in your life. This is the creation of time with your partner knowing and feeling confident in the space they are occupying. Let them know how important they are to you, showing how you value their presence and that you are actively creating a life with them — versus only fitting them into the spaces that are leftover. Love should always be one of your priorities.

Aquarius

Let your love speak even louder than your words, dear Aquarius. While you’ve been struggling with certain thoughts and even hesitating around voicing them to your partner, you must also ensure your actions align with what you really want. It’s easy to focus on what’s wrong in a connection, but it also may be beneficial to start reflecting on all that is right.

Pisces

The best love will always change you, Pisces. Not in a way that takes you away from your authentic self, but can help you become more of the person you’re meant to be. Don’t try to keep everything the same when it comes to that great love; instead, allow yourself to see where the journey takes you.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.