What Each Zodiac Sign Needs To Know About August 16, Per A Tarot Card Reader

Based on Friday's astrology forecast, it looks like the zodiac signs are set for a busy day this Friday. We have a Capricorn Moon, which encourages us to work hard for what we want, and the Leo Sun inspires us to look good while we strive to get things done.

We are still in the middle of Mercury retrograde, so it's wise to be careful and think before rushing ahead without a game plan. There's some wisdom coming to us from our tarot horoscope, let's see what the cards have to say!

Each zodiac sign's tarot card reading for August 16, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Seven of Pentacles



You have hit your goals, Aries, which is great. But today, you are encouraged to take attention away from an outcome and onto the journey. You are inspired to soak up your current period of life and find satisfaction in pouring effort into your pursuits.

This is a great time to find beauty and enjoyment in your work. Don’t let the hustle of what’s next rob you from fully being present in what you're offered in the here and now.



Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Ace of Swords



It’s a great time to be decisive and act on your ideas, Taurus. You are getting a fresh wind of focus and energy, and much breakthrough is waiting for you on the other side of following through.

This is the moment to lead with confidence and conviction and do the things fear may have stopped you from doing. This may look like finally implementing what you know you need to do to take your life to the next level instead of solely pondering what you intend to do.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Five of Cups



The only way out is thru, Gemini. You may be currently dealing with hurt, pain, or difficult emotions. Naturally, you may fear fully feeling the pain and feel eager to escape it. However, emotions are like waves, and you can only get to the next one by riding the current one you are on.

This is the time to feel your emotions and fully meet yourself with compassion. Practice patience with yourself on your journey; healing or finding restoration may take time or longer than you would like, but it will be so worth it.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Six of Cups, reversed



You are entering a new phase, Cancer, and some things may change. Certain aspects of your life may naturally come to a close, like friendships or habits you are no longer entertaining. Or, you may feel the push to take charge and initiate change yourself.

This is a great time to nurture new connections and explore what this might mean to you. Branch out. This is a great thing for you to do.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: King of Pentacles, reversed



It may be time to evaluate and redefine your relationship with material things, Leo. This card represents minor corruption that can lead to loss, whether of material items or reputation.

This is a great time to stay patient, keep your heart and intentions guarded, and remember your long-term goal when making choices. You may encounter trials that do not represent your fate but are just a phase.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: King of Wands



Instead of chasing far away, shiny moments, you are inspired to curate a daily life you love to live. When looking back on your life, most of it isn’t the once-in-a-while moments but the day-to-day life.

With this in mind, this is a great time to push past anything hindering you and do what you must to live a happier, more satisfactory life. Ask yourself what you can do to soak up your present days instead of waiting for a significant event to enjoy life.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Death



When one door closes, another opens, Libra. Losing something opens the opportunity for something new and better to arise.

While change may take place in your life, and you must grieve what is ending, you can find hope in knowing more awaits you. Necessary change may take place, and it will spring you into growth.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Page of Cups



It is good to be open to new ideas, especially ones that come to you intuitively, Scorpio. Follow where your inspiration and ideas lead, which may open many doors. This situation could be pressing you to be more creative. Test your artistic abilities. Cultivate optimism and hope for the future through art and have fun.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Ten of Pentacles



Set aside time to enjoy the rewards of your labor, Sagittarius. This may look like giving yourself the mental space to celebrate your success and show yourself love for your hard work. Try new things and leave room for play to enjoy time with friends and family.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Eight of Wands



It may be time to take on new adventures, Capricorn. You work hard and can take your time to make decisions carefully. However, this is the moment to pick up the pace and keep up with the opportunities surrounding you.

By thinking on your feet, you can make great progress and develop a deeper trust in yourself. So good!

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Six of Wands



It can take time and hard work to meet your goals, but it is so rewarding when you do, Aquarius. Don’t be discouraged if you have to climb the ladder slowly; your reputation is building, and the accomplishments will come. Celebrate your successes and look to the future. Be optimistic.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Strength



Do not be intimidated by obstacles or naysayers, Pisces. They are part of the journey. When you encounter them, draw from inner and spiritual strength. Soon, all your challenges will become testaments to what you can do and inspiration to others.

Be brave, Pisces. Sometimes, you have to do things even when you feel afraid. Walk confidently into challenges. Push self-doubt aside.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.