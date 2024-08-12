One-Card Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On August 13, 2024

Happy Tuesday, zodiac signs. If you have plans to take a road trip, embark on a new adventure or try something new, this is your day. The Moon enters the open-minded energy of Sagittarius, where it will be for the next two days.

Visit a local bookstore or take an online class. If you enjoy trying international cuisine or seeing a foreign film, this is the perfect time to go out and make it happen. Now, let's see what else is in store for each zodiac sign from Aries through Pisces on Tuesday.

Learn what your zodiac sign's tarot horoscope has in store for you on August 13, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Tower

Today, problems may manifest unexpectedly, throwing a wrench in your schedule. Follow the flow and keep a positive mindset, as things often work out with time and a level head. You may find that you are quite resourceful with troubleshooting tough challenges, no matter what life tosses your way.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Sun

It's a great day for you, Taurus, and the Sun tarot card reveals how you can take advantage of the many blessings offered to you. It's best to give thanks and express gratitude on good days like this. Take a mini inventory of life and how good it's been to you, even when some days don't go as planned.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Star

Tap into your higher power, Gemini. Your inner voice always speaks to you to provide insight, wisdom and discernment. Life can become so busy with tasks and errands that you don't hear yourself thinking.

The good news is that people often share their observances, and a conversation may be the start of newfound awareness. Pay attention to moments that seem surreal or too coincidental. You may hear something that's both timely and helpful.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Fool

Are you in a hurry to reach an important goal? Haste can make waste, Cancer, so be careful not to do something impulsively just for the sake of time. If you have a project that's very important to you give it the time it requires to do it right.

Slow and steady can win the race, and it may also help you to avoid having to do back peddle and fix problems that were preventable.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Magician

You have a lot of amazing skills, and thankfully, you are resourceful. This is a great time to test the waters and see what traits you possess that are dormant and untapped. Try new things. Step outside of your comfort zone. Enjoy making new pathways for yourself.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man

You are a team player, so when you think someone will want to join you on a trip or adventure, you adjust your schedule to make it happen. Be sure their intentions are authentic. You might want to set a deadline to avoid missing an opportunity you want, but isn't really aligned with another's life purpose.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Emperor

You have to stand up for yourself sometimes. Today is not a day to back down from conflict for the sake of peace. It may be time to debate your position and tell someone how you feel. It's never easy to enter an argument, but if it's important, don't shy away from it.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Hierophant

You are ready for change, but you may find it easier to be successful by using an already-established system. If you're hoping to help out in politics you're interested in, ask a lot of questions. A new idea may sound great today, but it might be best to plan it out and follow the current status quo.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Moon

Some people tell white lies to avoid conflict. Today, it may be easier to be untruthful about a subject to avoid hurting a person's feelings. Think twice about the decision to do so. Will it cause problems down the road? Think longterm and consider the consequences of your decisions, even if you come from a good place.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Judgement

Trust yourself. It's difficult to believe in your gut intuition if you feel guilty for making mistakes in the past. Forgiveness can be the first step. Letting yourself make new mistakes and learning from them can be the second. Allow yourself to be human and try again, even if you feel unsure.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Five of Wands

A window of creativity opens for you. This is a great day for doing arts and crafts and allowing your imagination to flow. Visit a craft store. Dabble in some art. If you prefer to do things from the spectator's side, plan to visit a museum or buy tickets to attend a local theatre show or play.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Justice

You can make good decisions when you have all the information you need. Today, avoid assuming that you know what a person needs or wants. Be a good listener. When you have a chance to converse with others, have an open mind so you can deduce based on facts and not a one-sided opinion.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.