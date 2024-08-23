Success Finds 3 Zodiac Signs On August 24, 2024

On Saturday, August 24, three zodiac signs may feel like they've hit the jackpot. Our astrological charts show us that this is indeed a lucky day, but the luck involved has something to do with career choices and work. This is due to the presence of Mercury in alignment with Mars in our cosmic sky.

We may see that certain things come together on this day. While it's a weekend, and we may not think this is necessarily the day for work-related things to come into play, we will see that it can be no other way. We will receive news on this day, and this news will brighten our day and give us hope for the future.

Advertisement

During Mercury's alignment with Mars, we'll receive word that something at work has changed for the better. Mars energy is what got the message to us, and Mercury makes sure we know what we're listening to. All together, it spells success for three zodiac signs. Monday's going to be exciting, to say the least!

Advertisement

Success finds the three zodiac signs on August 24, 2024.

1. Gemini

Eduard Litvinov, Gabrielle Scarlett | Canva Pro

So, look at what you've got right before you, Gemini. It seems that one of your opportunities is just now ripening up, so you can see how this will lead to massive susses for you. You can no longer doubt what's happening here; you're on your way to success.

Advertisement

Well, that makes sense, too. You'll see that so much of the reason things are finally starting to take shape is because you worked very hard to get here. You didn't give up, and even if you got a little depressed here and there, you still hung in there.

Fighting the good fight is something you do well, Gemini, and during Mercury's alignment with Mars, you'll see that this is something you can refer to again and again, meaning that you can trust in yourself to make things happen. Your success is based on the idea that you didn't give up; you went with it, and now you get to celebrate.

2. Virgo

Eduard Litvinov, Gabrielle Scarlett | Canva Pro

Advertisement

You know what it's like to withhold your feelings, even when you know it's a pretty toxic state of being to do so. You just don't like causing trouble, but the reality is that you do have something on your mind, and if you don't express yourself during Mercury's alignment with Mars on August 24, you might miss out on something important.

That's why it's super pressing for you to speak up on this day and let your words be heard by the right people. You are so on your way to experiencing success, and you don't want to put it off another day just because you're afraid to say what's on your mind.

You'll get the power of conviction. You know that what you have to say is both meaningful and the very thing that will launch you into a whole new world of success, and you also get that if you don't do it now, you'll miss the momentum. And so ... you do it now. You speak up now. You make success happen ... now.

Advertisement

3. Pisces

Eduard Litvinov, Gabrielle Scarlett | Canva Pro

What constitutes success for you, Pisces, is how well you get along with a certain family member. Generally, you don't care much; you'd love for things to go smoothly, but if they don't, you don't spend much time or effort making things right.

What happens on this day, due to Mercury's alignment with Mars, is that this family member reaches out to you because they do care, and they make it their business to set things right with you. They have no intention of letting you off easy, and that's a good thing because this person loves you and wants you to know it.

Advertisement

What changes in you is that you didn't realize how nice it would be to be loved. This is a new kind of success for you, and it feels good. It's one of those things for you where you don't know what you've got until it's gone; in your case, you didn't know what you had 'til it arrived. And now, it is here, and it's called familial love. Now, that's success.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.