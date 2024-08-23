5 Zodiac Signs Will Have The Best Weekly Horoscopes From August 26-September 1, 2024

According to this week's astrology forecast, many things are happening from August 26 to September 1, 2024. So, wear your seatbelts! If your energies feel a little all over the place in the first half of the week, blame it on the stars. Five zodiac signs will have the best horoscopes under this influence. But the rest of us will benefit from grounding ourselves and strengthening our self-esteem, too!

Retrograde season ends for Ceres and Mercury this week and starts for Uranus.

Ceres retrograde ends on August 26, then Mercury stations direct on August 28 and enters its shadow period for two weeks. Venus enters Libra on August 29. The end of retrograde is always a favorable time for us. So when Mercury and Ceres are direct, the collective directly benefits. Inspiration increases. Ideology and intellectual well-being grow.

Uranus retrograde begins on September 1.

Uranus retrograde starts on September 1, and Pluto reenters Capricorn for one final time. Watch out for deviousness and shenanigans in those who always give off red flags. The end of the week will bring some intense energy due to Uranus retrograde.

No matter what zodiac sign you are, keep walking, keep flying, and don't mind the naysayers! If you do so, you will discover blessings hidden in plain sight. Let's focus on Pisces, Cancer, Scorpio, Aries, and Leo — the five zodiac signs that will experience the best weekly horoscopes.

Five zodiac signs will have the best weekly horoscopes from August 26-September 1, 2024.

1. Pisces

Eduard Litvinov, Gabrielle Scarlett | Canva Pro

The best zodiac signs for Pisces to hang out with: Cancer and other Pisces

Pisces's best day of the week: September 1

Pisces, this week's energy is truly fabulous! If you lean into your superpowers and talents, you will blow the competition out of the water in all your endeavors, especially if you are in school or athletic activities. Don't let self-sabotage take root, though! If the first half of the week goes smoothly, the energy will extend into the weekend, bringing you new opportunities and maybe a few new friends.

Cooking and/or eating good food that nourishes your body well is also indicated here. A strong body leads to a strong mind and greater inner peace, which will, in turn, positively impact your life in the weeks to come.

2. Cancer

Eduard Litvinov, Gabrielle Scarlett | Canva Pro

The best zodiac signs for Cancer to hang out with: Leo and Aries

Cancer's best day of the week: August 27

Cancer, sometimes it's necessary to reinforce that you are intelligent and capable, especially if you are in a toxic environment that actively tries to diminish your worth or tell you that your authority doesn't count because of your race, gender, or ethnicity.

Stand firm this week. You have the cosmic forces backing you up. Are you expecting overnight results from a process that takes time? You can't grow a tree with strong roots in one day or even one month. Journaling can help you remember the wisdom you discover along the way.

3. Scorpio

Eduard Litvinov, Gabrielle Scarlett | Canva Pro

The best zodiac sign for Scorpio to hang out with: Aries

Scorpio's best day of the week: August 28

Scorpio, the first half of the week will be about unleashing your creativity and being true to your creative vision. If you can do that, unexpected results and extraordinary luck will flow in. Some of you may even discover partners to collaborate with, whether on social media or in real life.

The second half of the week will build upon the first, so keep reminding yourself that perfection is a subjective idea. Whether in beauty standards, done-ness, or what's considered brilliant, you have what it takes. Allow the journey to unfold. Meditation can help you stay grounded during this period.

4. Aries

Eduard Litvinov, Gabrielle Scarlett | Canva Pro

The best zodiac signs for Aries to hang out with: other Aries

Aries's best day of the week: August 28

Aries, the energy this week has an edge to it. Yet, you are on the best horoscopes list because you are destined at this time to meet people, partners, and situations that will bring out hidden facets from within you. That's your blessing! After all, once you better understand yourself, you will become even more unstoppable than you are currently.

As long as you are mindful of what you observe (both within and without), you will know exactly what to do and in which sequence to reach your goals. Relax and recuperate over the weekend because no one can be in go-go-go mode forever without burning out. You've got this!

5. Leo

Eduard Litvinov, Gabrielle Scarlett | Canva Pro

Best zodiac sign for Leo's to spend time with: other Leos

Leo's best day of the week: August 31

Leo, now's the time to try something different (or new). Now's the time to be bold and brave. Now's the time to show them that you aren't just a Leo baby surfing on Leo Season blessings but someone who knows exactly what they want and is not afraid to have big dreams. That's your message for this week.

If you apply this to your life by mid-week, you will experience something truly supportive and magical over the weekend. The cosmic forces are here to lift you. So lean into it! Journaling or scrapbooking the journey is also recommended. Who knows? You may trigger a manifestation!

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.