The Daily Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On August 10, 2024

August 10 horoscopes are influenced by the Moon in Libra sextile to the Sun in Leo. Share your gifts and talents with your community; don’t hide them. When you shine your light, you inspire others to do the same, which helps raise the collective vibration in a whole new, positive way.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope on August 10, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

When we remain in a state of blame, we give our power away and feel we lack agency or control over our lives. Take control of your own story and narrative without feeling like a victim.

It’s crucial to make peace with the past so that it no longer dictates your future. Set aside time in your day to process whatever arises beneath the surface.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

The dynamics within your ancestral tapestry are under the magnifying glass. Without knowing the full history of our family tree, aspects of who we are may remain unclear.

If you’ve been curious about your upbringing and family connections, this is your chance to step into detective mode to see what you can uncover - which could be quite remarkable.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Take a break from the digital landscape to detox your mind. This is an opportunity to deprogram any cognitive glitches and gain new perspectives. Gather your community, and don’t hesitate to ask for help.

Being off the internet can help you connect the dots on ideas marinating in your mind, possibly giving birth to a new perspective that your community will gravitate toward.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You’re a force of nature today in pursuit of your purpose. Make intentional moves, bringing you closer to your bigger vision. If you’ve lost faith in your dreams, they are likely undergoing a process of rebirth to realign with you.

Remember, a detour or pivot isn’t a failure; it’s a point of elevation. Sign off of social media so you can listen to what inner messages are trying to land within you.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Your subconscious is a playground of fertile soil if you dare to face all you are. Today encourages you to dive deeper into unexplored territory. Expect awakenings that will transform your nature to the core.

Primal desires may emerge, and the volume of your inner yearnings will likely be quite raw, which may feel slightly unusual. If your mind feels a little agitated, take a walk and immerse yourself in nature.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Just because something worked well in the past doesn’t mean it will work in the present or future. Things change, and with those changes, new outcomes are always on the horizon.

Some foundations in our lives need a change to make more room for growth. Being adaptable to the tides and waves is essential today. Reflect on a recent situation where you had to adapt to unexpected changes or challenges. How did being flexible impact the outcome?

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

When we scatter ourselves in every direction, we can’t adequately tend to the seeds we’ve planted. What does it look like to start small and expand later?

This is where your inner mystics come into play, guiding you into new dimensions of self-discovery. It’s up to you to notice the symbols and messages paving the way to uncharted lands.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Embrace your inner ‘mystic’, as your intuition and pattern recognition may be off the charts, allowing you to deepen your trust in your gut instinct and inner knowing.

This is a good time to fully experience your emotions without seeking logical explanations. You have permission to surrender to your feelings, as avoiding them only leads to them eventually catching up with you.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

If there are generational beliefs that no longer align with your core nature, they are likely to be unearthed. Your worldview will shift to a more honest reflection rather than a rigid, closed-minded perspective.

This can help you perceive yourself more clearly, boost your self-esteem, and improve your sense of self-belief. Identify a specific generational belief you’re ready to let go of. How do you envision your life and sense of self-changing once you release this belief?

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

This is a great opportunity to embrace the power of play, as it can enhance your creativity and provide new ways to execute your short-term goals. If you haven’t recently made time to let go of your worries, any activity you consider 'play' is a chance to reconnect with that part of yourself.

Ask yourself: “Is there a part of me that thinks being playful is too childish?” or “When was the last time I connected with my childlike self?”

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

This is a good time to re-establish your boundaries regarding different work projects. If you’ve been taking on too much recently, you’ll likely receive signs that you need to renegotiate your time commitments.

This isn’t the best time to commit to anything new; instead, focus on diving deeper into what you’re already passionate about. What current passion or project in your life do you feel deserves more of your attention and effort?

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Welcome to your very own experimental chapter. Put on your lab coat and experiment with new ideas. Some may turn out better than expected, while others might lead to mishaps, like the infamous blue soup scene from Bridget Jones’s Diary.

Remember, nothing is a loss, and new skills are earned through every experience. Think about an experience where things didn’t go according to plan but ultimately led to unexpected opportunities.

Sade Jackson is a psychological astrologer, writer and energy healer. She writes about Jungian lore, creativity, feminine mysticism and astrology on Substack.