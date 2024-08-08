One-Card Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On August 9, 2024

If you're a people person, this Friday's tarot horoscope brings lovely energy. We have a beautiful Moon in the sign of Libra and the Sun in optimistic and playful Leo. With the Moon and Sun in socially oriented zodiac signs, it's easy to become distracted by the playful side of life.

We do have a great excuse to enjoy some fun tonight. It's Friday! So, let's slide into the weekend. Are you ready to hang out with friends and do things you love to do? Great! Let's see what else is in store for each zodiac sign — or what to focus on most this Friday.

Learn your zodiac sign's one-card tarot horoscope on August 9, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Tower

Life can take you by surprise, Aries. Sometimes, you don't know you feel passionate about something until the moment it happens. Today, you may become interested in a topic or project that is out of your comfort zone, and it could create chaos in your day-to-day routine.

Don't worry about what you can't control. If you decide to pursue this new journey, the details will sort themselves out along the way.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Justice

You want life to treat everyone fairly, but you know that it's difficult for people to have the same experience as another. Even when you can treat each individual in your life with the same care and concern, their experience is unique. This is a warning for you, Taurus.

Take things as they go. Be comfortable with certain individuals not liking what you do and others thinking you are wonderful. Don't take criticism personally. Focus on input. Leave the rest.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Emperor

You can be intimidating, even when you aren't trying to be. Your strength can lead others to feel like you are forceful. Don't mute your personality to satisfy the fears of others.

Instead, show yourself to be a gentle giant or the type of person who knows how to be strong when it matters but gentle and kind when needed.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Judgement

You're standing at a crossroads, a fork in the road that can be both exciting and frightening. You have to make an important choice: which path to take.

You won't know the outcome until you get there, but for now, which situation feels right to you? What are you hoping to experience? Pick from the heart. Let it guide the way.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Magician

You have so many wonderful traits, talents and skills. Knowing which of the tools on your metaphorical toolbelt to use can be daunting, especially if you're trying to parent.

You may want to tap into the advice of others. Look to friends, family or mentors you trust. They may share their experience or lead you to sort through your situation to determine what's best for you.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Death

Endings can be sad, yet the closing of a life chapter means you get a fresh page in your book. Each day, you're saying goodbye to some type of experience, and with it, you grow wiser, stronger and more settled.

Today you learn who you are and what you desire from life. With this knowledge, you can choose what to say no to and what to accept. Rather than grieve what will change focus on the joy you'll experience trying something new.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The High Priestess

You are in luck, Libra! You will meet someone special who demonstrates all the beautiful qualities and traits you admire. This individual may become one of your best friends ever. This is a time to socialize. Go out and have fun. You never know who you will meet.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Chariot

Ask for what you desire, Scorpio. When it comes to success, you may be surprised by how easy it is to get on a boss's radar as a potential candidate for a job, promotion or responsibility. Be open to sharing your career ambitions. Letting people know what you want more in your career lets them think of you when the opportunity arises.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man

Are you putting parts of your life on hold? It feels polite to wait for a friend before making plans with someone else, but sometimes, you can't wait. You have to put yourself first. You may wish to be there for a friend, but not to your detriment. I Decline if you prefer not to do something; explain an alternative, the easier it will be to say no.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The World

Say thank you, Capricorn, and remember what makes you feel happy. Luck can be created or manifest because you are meant to be where you are at that moment in time. Today, count your blessings, both big and small. Showing gratitude helps you to remember what matters most in life.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Empress

You feel slightly maternal, maybe even overly protective of people in your life. This can be a wonderful benefit for friends who need a role model or a person who watches out for their best interests. Be careful not to be insensitive to other people's feelings, even in the name of doing good.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune

Pay attention to numbers and things the universe may use to speak to you, like a song on the radio or a conversation with a friend on the drive to work. Even in moments when you are working along quality, your inner voice is speaking to help you decipher what you need to know.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.