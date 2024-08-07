One-Card Tarot Reading For Each Zodiac Sign On August 8, 2024

Your zodiac sign's tarot reading for August 8, 2024, offers advice on which area of life to focus most during this transition time. The Moon will leave Virgo's sturdy and productive energy to enter Libra, an air sign. With this, we shift emotional gears and pivot our focus away from work and details to friendships, socializing and being flexible in our schedule.

We have had a busy week, but it's time to grab a strong cup of coffee or your favorite morning beverage on Thursday morning because the end of the week will feel different from the first half. Let's see what card has been drawn from the tarot deck for you.

Learn what your zodiac sign's tarot horoscope has in store for you on August 8, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Empress

Life is full of unexpected surprises, and one of them may be a pregnancy. If you hope to become pregnant, this is a great time to do it. The Empress signifies peak fertility levels. So, if you aren't wanting to expand or start a new family, be careful and take precautions during intimacy.

As a side note, this tarot card also extends to new projects. Consider starting this week if you want to start a new endeavor, business, or partnership.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The World

You're set to win, Taurus. The World tarot card is a positive omen indicating success in anything you are focused on. You may receive a payout from a client or a bonus check from work.

Be confident, and don't let worry or fear of self-sabotage stop you from doing what you've set your mind to do. Good luck is on your side.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Devil

Are you worried about something? Fear can manifest when you allow yourself to think too far ahead into the future. You can't control the future, Gemini. What you do have control over is now, and the actions you take that contribute to a positive outcome.

This tarot card is a warning: don't allow fear to get the best of you. Approach your concerns with awareness. Be proactive. When you face your challenges head-on, you realize how strong you are and overcome them.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The High Priestess

Everyone has an inner voice. Your intuition is there to guide you. Your conscience constantly speaks to you in both big and small moments, offering guidance and direction. Often, life gets too busy, or you are trying to do everything yourself, leaning on logic alone.

Try to combine your strengths: knowledge and instinct. Let each help you throughout the day. They are there to help you avoid trouble and sense when your purpose is headed in a new direction.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Tower

You can't believe everything you see or hear online. You must verify and vet all information you receive today, especially when you have the Tower as your tarot card.

You could be easily influenced by fake news or via a friend who you consider to be credible. Even trustworthy sources make periodic mistakes. Before reposting an image or using someone's statement as fact, verify.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Moon

Life is a great mystery, as are other things like love, forgiveness and luck. As much as you may want to understand why things happen the way they do, today may reveal that certain truths aren't meant to be known.

You could be given a lesson on faith where you have to accept things at face value and trust that you are where you're meant to be.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Lovers

It's wonderful when you and your significant other are on the same page. It's a rare moment when two people are in tune with each other, and things flow naturally.

When you experience a sense of togetherness, stop and appreciate how special your partnership is. Say something. Embrace and relish the moment. See how lucky you are.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune

Opportunities come daily, but people don't always take advantage of them. You may be given the gift of a new job offer. You may receive an invite to somewhere you've never been before.

Even when you are given a good gift, you might think it's inconvenient to accept it or take it because it requires something of you. Ask yourself, "Is this a once-in-lifetime moment or not?" The answer will help you to decide if you ought to take it now or wait.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Moon

You are a creative person; when your imagination is alive and active, you should tap into it. Do art. Play music. Dance. Don't allow life to become stagnant or predictable.

Live your life as a well-rounded person. Do things that challenge you to think. Spending time in nature is a great place to start.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Emperor

Do you want power or influence? You may encounter a situation where you will have to assert yourself as an authority or as someone who is a friend to all.

Knowing how to persuade others to make decisions that are beneficial to you and themselves can create long-lasting trust, whereas power may only be for a moment. What do you need to accomplish most today?

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Hermit

Never underestimate the power of prayer. Your entire life is a form of living prayer. The choices you make, how you set intentions, and how you follow through on them. You may find yourself searching for answers or wanting to solve unsolvable problems.

Live your life as if you're part of a great universe in motion. Take the pressure off of you to do it alone. Sometimes, your one great job is to have faith and believe.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Magician

Love is such a beautiful thing, but true love is rooted in honesty and truth. You don't want to fall in love with someone for who they are becoming, but who they are now.

It's great to see the good in a person and how they handle their day-to-day. A healthy blend of reality and dreaminess can keep you safe. You don't want to wait forever for what-ifs to manifest. Dreams come true through hard work and effort.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.