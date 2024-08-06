Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On August 7, 2024

This Wednesday’s horoscope offers vitality! We have the Sun in Leo and the Moon in Virgo. Together, they provide energy for a fun-filled and productive day.

Today, the Sun in Leo forms a harmonious aspect with Jupiter in Gemini. This provides a wonderful confidence boost if you have been doubting your ability to achieve your heart's desires. Let's see what else is in store for your zodiac sign this Wednesday.

Your zodiac sign's horoscope for August 7, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

This is a good time to check in with what you automatically say no to. If you’re scared to say yes, perhaps this is the moment to incite your more fearless senses. Have a rough sketch of your future plans, so you have a framework to work towards implementing small goals to get where you want to be.

Consider what your inner dialogue has been telling you regarding your capabilities for taking courageous action. If you have any thoughts or feelings of self-doubt, replace them with affirmations such as, “I have everything I need for success.”

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Often, the things we want to cultivate take time to come to fruition. We can conquer any feat by staying focused and allowing our curiosity to be open to new discoveries.

Ask yourself, “What are my ambitions for the future?” or “How are my values aligned with my current goals?” or “How have my ambitions changed over time?” You don’t have to wait for doors to open for you when you can create the door.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Our actions in the present moment shape our future, so in your mind's eyes, what is your greatest vision? Work backward, and you’ll see exactly what steps to take to get there.

Remember that we’re rarely too far away from the vision. Sometimes, it’s just a mindset shift needed for us to experience quantum-level speeds of growth and progress.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Think beyond your existing limitations. Your structure and routine can add value to your vision during this time. Stick to your plan and see it through, as you can better measure your progress towards your goals.

This period can help you define long-term satisfaction, enabling you to create meaningful intentions that enhance your idea of success and expansion.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

You have greater tenacity and determination than usual, which can help you break out of procrastination mode. Just be mindful not to compete with others, as this can cause friction.

Channel your competitive energy into doing what makes your senses come alive. When you pour your energy into what you love, you find new levels of satisfaction, even in the most mundane tasks.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

With today’s cosmic energy and Mercury retrograde, it is a good time to reflect on what your inner dialogue has been telling you about your capabilities for courageous action.

If you have thoughts or feelings of self-doubt, replace them with affirmations such as, “I have everything I need for success” or “I don’t need validation from others to know how capable I am.”

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

This is a great time to expand your vision to new heights. When you step into the realm of innovation, you can see how to merge the future with the present by thinking outside the box. Shift your reality by seeing beyond limitations; there is always another way to find new solutions to existing challenges.

Consider how you define innovation, and look around you to see how everything started with an idea that simply came into form. You get to decide how to craft your future, and by creating a plan, you can get there with equally invested collaborators.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

When you’re honest about how you feel, you give yourself a chance to develop profound intimacy with yourself. We can’t be intimate or vulnerable with others if we can’t do the same for ourselves.

Take some time out of your day to reflect on the emotions that come up for you and write them down so you can see the stories playing out in your inner dialogue.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

This is a great opportunity to design your goals so that you see the tangible rewards and the positive changes that can ripple in all directions of your life.

However, it’s important to take care of your overall well-being and not pour all your energy into ticking off your task list. Think about how each action and task contributes to the overall goal, and see how incremental steps bring you closer to your desired outcome.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

You’ll likely feel more alive and spontaneous in all areas of your life. Focus on how you want to experience fun in new ways.

As we move through life, what once brought us joy and fun may change. This is a good time to remain curious and throw yourself into new challenges, awakening something new inside you that you didn’t know existed.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

You may want more space than usual as you explore different places that your heart is drawn to. Ask yourself, “When was the last time I placed myself in a new environment?” or “Is there any fear in putting myself into new spaces?”

Under this energy, you have the opportunity to break out of stagnation in partnerships of all kinds.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

This is a perfect time to find creative ways of bringing spontaneity into the home. You don’t necessarily have to leave your home to be spontaneous. Try new recipes that get your taste buds tingling.

Host a dinner party, and your relationships may shift in unexpected ways, helping you see new parts of each other that you’ve never seen before.

Sade Jackson is a psychological astrologer, writer and energy healer. She writes about Jungian lore, creativity, feminine mysticism and astrology on Substack.