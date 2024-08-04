Weekly Love Horoscope & Relationship Predictions For Each Zodiac Sign From August 5 - 11, 2024

Stand strong even when the winds blow in haphazard directions! That will test the strength of your love and your significant other's for you. That's the theme this week, between August 5-11, 2024. But before we look at the weekly love horoscopes for every zodiac sign, here are the general love messages for everyone.

First of all, we begin the week with Mercury Retrograde in Virgo on August 5. So be prepared for some mercurial shenanigans! In love, this energy may bring back an ex or an old friend who cheated on you with an ex. It may also slow down communications or cause disruptions in relationships already hanging by a thread. You will do well, though, if you trust the cosmic flow and remain mindful.

August 9 will witness another important transit from the perspective of love—Juno will enter Libra. In Libra, Juno is truly a blessing for couples in long-term committed relationships. You will find the path forward eased, especially if you wish to start a new life together or get married. Just beware of betrayals and cheating.

Juno is the Roman name of the Greek goddess Hera, who has zero tolerance for infidelity. And if someone cheated on you in the past, now's the time cosmic retribution will get served!

Weekly love horoscopes for each zodiac sign from August 5 - 11, 2024:

Aries

Best day for love: August 11

Key to Love: Receptivity will bring true love to you.

Aries, the energy of love this week for you is gentle yet strong. Lean into it and you will discover facets of yourself you have not known until now. Whether you are single or in a relationship, you are urged to set healthy boundaries while you show love and build the connection.

You are also encouraged to be more receptive at this time rather than overly giving. How can the other person show you their affection if you never let them? The more receptive you are, the brighter you will shine. Just remember: receptivity does not mean forgetting your boundaries.

Taurus

Best day for love: August 9

Key to Love: The heart wants what it wants.

Taurus, trials of love and affection will be the theme of this week for you in love. You are urged to listen to your heart and follow that guidance. The mind is great at directing decisions related to other areas of life, but if the heart is not in the driving seat in romance, you will never experience the true beauty of a heartful connection.

You are also urged to stand your ground about your desires and who you wish to spend time with. It's your life and romance. Allow it to shine and thrive!

Gemini

Best day for love: August 7

Key to Love: Song and dance will reveal true potential.

Gemini, have you ever wondered what you would do if one day you woke up and the person you are connected to in your love life were to suddenly disappear? If imagining that brought instant relief to your heart, it's a powerful sign you are with the wrong person. But if it was the opposite — an instant sense of dismay, you must spend more quality time with your love and make memories. Life is too short even if we believe it is not. Make the most of it!

Cancer

Best day for love: August 6

Key to Love: Who are you outside of a relationship?

Cancer, kind eyes and a feathered head can often give mixed signals. That's the energy around your love life this week. If someone's behavior seems a bit too good to be true while some of their habits and superficial details don't match up with what they are portraying themselves as then trust that inner confusion and investigate. Journaling can help you figure out what is truly a red flag and what is not. Only then will you know if you should distance yourself from whoever is pinging those alarm bells inside you.

You are also encouraged to set healthy boundaries at this time and not just see yourself through the eyes of your lover, but also yourself. Introspection is key!

Leo

Best day for love: August 5

Key to Love: Celebrate love every day.

Leo, the time has come for you to declare your feelings. If that scares you, ask yourself why. Are you afraid of being rejected? If yes, why? If no, but you are still anxious, perhaps you are putting too much pressure on yourself to be perfect or have a perfect relationship.

Relationships are never perfect. There's no such thing! You must show up each day and express your love through your actions and words, sometimes both. That's the only way love remains true for a lifetime.

Virgo

Best day for love: August 6

Key to Love: Stillness and silence can speak far louder.

Virgo, who is your best friend when it comes to love or helping you find love? If you answered with anything other than “yourself”, you must add that to your list too. People can come and go, but you will always have yourself. You must, therefore, know that you will be your own best friend in love and when looking for love.

You are also encouraged to be more patient and mindful when engaging with someone romantically. Silence can reveal a lot and so can stillness. Plus, it makes it infinitely easier to hear what your heart has to say.

Libra

Best day for love: August 8

Key to Love: Hope is for the heart what ideas are to the brain.

Libra, a beautiful week full of love and delights is in store for you! You are urged to tune into your heart and do what comes to you naturally. You have nothing to fear. The one who resonates with that expression is the one who will turn out to be your soulmate. Everyone else can be a friend but there will be incompatibilities if you try to force it to be a romance.

Working with a Rose Quartz pendant can be very beneficial for you too. It will help you keep hope alive in your heart, thus attracting what you truly desire.

Scorpio

Best day for love: August 6

Key to Love: Sweetest love can flower in the most unexpected places.

Scorpio, the time has come for you to know your mind. Are you interested in taking the romance further or are you not? Do you truly want another person or would you like to stay single and discover yourself for now? Can you uproot yourself for love or do you need a middle ground always? Answering these questions (and more) will help you align yourself with the energy of love this week. That's the only way to true love even if you choose to spend a part of that journey on polishing yourself and living the best life you can!

Sagittarius

Best day for love: August 11

Key to Love: The comfort zone is not it.

Sagittarius, the energy of love this week is poignant for you. Be patient and kind, it will reveal things you have not witnessed before. Of course, passion is important for any romance, but if there's no firm foundation underneath, those flames can fizzle out eventually.

Keeping this in mind, step out of your comfort zone this week. Discover new ways to express yourself in love and create a delightful experience for yourself and your significant other or date. Fresh adventures await!

Capricorn

Best day for love: August 9

Key to Love: Family ties must make room for one more.

Capricorn, when was the last time you watched the sun rise or set? It's time to rectify the oversight this week, especially if you have a date planned or are in a long-term relationship. Be spontaneous and go watch the sun crest the horizon or sink into it. Sometimes all it takes for romance to flame is a simple moment of peace and beauty.

Also, you are urged to observe the family dynamics of your partner's family and yours this week. If either of you feels like an unwelcome outsider in the other's family, then that's a big problem to address and resolve.

Aquarius

Best day for love: August 9

Key to Love: Your heart will speak if you are willing to listen.

Aquarius, you are beautiful and big-hearted. Let no one tell you any different! It's just that your way of expressing love may not fit the conventional mold. But it does inspire the mind to break free from societal rules and conditioning that doesn't make any sense in love!

Nevertheless, you are urged to listen to your heart and pay attention to your emotions this week when thinking or engaging in something romantic. One cannot think their way into these things. Sometimes the heart knows what's best.

Pisces

Best day for love: August 11

Key to Love: A simple sorry will never do.

Pisces, the energy of love this week for you is charming and warm. But it urges you to discover the hidden romantic in you — the one who laughs at rules, do things differently from the crowd, and never tolerates red-flag behavior just because others have trained themselves to turn a blind eye. That's how you will find true love and keep growing it for a lifetime. With this in mind, should you even be entertaining an ex? Or someone new who just doesn't spark something in you? Or let a date or partner stifle you? The answer is: absolutely not.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.