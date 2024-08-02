One-Card Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On August 3, 2024

On Saturday, the Moon prepares to receive a download of information from the Sun in Leo. The Moon will enter the fixed energy of a fire sign, enabling us to ground our thoughts and intentions and become determined to get things done. Confidence is a gift we can anticipate from the Sun and Moon.

Sun conjunct Moon brings a double dose of Leo energy, which amplifies the meaning behind the card that rules the lion. The tarot card for Leo is "The Sun." What's nice about this particular card is that no matter what happens, we can feel good about the outcome.

Advertisement

That's good news, zodiac signs! Circumstances, situations, problems — they will all work out for us — even if life feels bleak or uncertain right now. Let's see what else is in store for our daily tarot horoscope for this Saturday.

Here's your zodiac sign's one-card tarot horoscope for August 3, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Hermit

You need a little bit of me-time. Remove yourself from the world's noise and take a tech break. Unplug. The moment you do, you will hear the sound of your inner voice and the wisdom it provides.

Things that seem unclear start to become less foggy. it's not easy to do, Aries, but try it. An hour is a great way to start. Make it a habit once a week.

Advertisement

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Justice

If someone has not treated you fairly, don't take it personally. The universe often shifts things to prepare you for a pivot. This individual may receive their karmic repayment without your awareness. That's OK!

You may get your reward in private, too. What matters is how you respond to the problem and situation. Do the best you can under the circumstances. Let things evolve organically. Watch how everything falls into place.

Advertisement

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Judgement

You can think for yourself. You have a good head on your shoulders, Gemini. When you think independently, you reclaim control of your time, life, and circumstances.

You still may not have complete control of the outcome. You're only responsible for the input of your actions. However, you will feel much better knowing you gave your all, and that's all you could do!

Advertisement

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Strength

Doing something you've never done before takes a lot of determination. The fearful side of you will try to talk you out, going through your plans, but don't allow it. You can follow your schedule as is and set aside your worries.

When you are done, you'll look back and feel impressed with how well you handled things. Experiences, where you dominate your uncertainty, become the building blocks of great growth and inner power. Roll up your sleeves, and do it.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune

You're a lucky person, even when the odds seem stacked against you. The Sun is in your sign, and your birthday month is here. Everything is cosmically set to give you whatever you desire. Start envisioning your future how you'd like it to be. Don't just dream a little dream; dream big!

Advertisement

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Devil

You can be tempted by something so much that you feel like you have zero self-control, but the truth is that these types of emotions are warnings. They help you to pull back and avoid walking into an avoidable problem.

When you feel that your choices aren't in your best interest, stop right there. Don't cross the line. Time continuously moves forward, and this desire will be behind you soon enough.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Sun

Good news, Libra. Wonderful things are coming your way. Your toughest times are behind you. The sadness is going to be nothing more than a distant memory. You are entering a new era, a time of prosperity and positive growth. Chin up. You are finally going to get what you deserve.

Advertisement

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Emperor

You are ready to fight for what you believe in, which makes you a force to be reckoned with. You have the energy, determination, pride, and inner confidence to stand up for what is right. You're a warrior unafraid to stand up for what is right. If you have a competition, debate, court hearing or something where you must compete strongly, your chances of winning are strong.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man

Usually, being patient and waiting is a smart move, but this tarot card is letting you know you're at this pivotal moment in time. If you delay taking action, you could become totally demotivated. Your hesitation could become a form of laziness. To avoid being stagnant, you need to make moves. Remember, an object in motion, stays in motion. So keep moving.

Advertisement

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Lovers

There are two sides to every situation, and you may find that your relationship seems to become stagnant and less interesting to you. The grass might even look greener on the other side. A person's interest could make you think they are an even better partner for you, and you're missing out.

Count the cost of leaving what you have. You may regret it later. Be sure that letting go of someone who loves you is worth being with another person you don't really know.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Fool

You've waited for an opportunity to come your way, and now here it is. You'll find it so desirable that you won't want to waste another moment. You want to act now.

People may feel like you're acting impatiently, perhaps even impulsively. They don't know your heart the way that you do. If this chance the universe presents you is a burning desire you've manifested, go forward. Be careful, but travel at your own pace and terms.

Advertisement

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The High Priestess

You know how to adapt to nearly every situation. If someone needs kindness, you can be gentle and empathetic. When you have to be firm, you're confident and bold.

This tarot card indicates a need to be flexible with others. You will have to tap into that deep intuition side of yours and allow the feminine energy to be your strength.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.