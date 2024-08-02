Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On August 3, 2024 — Moon Opposite Pluto

On Saturday, The Moon is in flashy Leo, and it speaks to Pluto in Aquarius, the sign that rules individuality. Saturday, have fun strutting your stuff and be proud of your looks.

Moon opposite Pluto is about owning your identity and who you are, no matter how much society tells you to conform. You might even realize where you may be ‘performing’ instead of being your true self. It’s time to shed old narratives about who you are so that you can define yourself or lean into a new personal reinvention. Let's find out what else is in store for each zodiac sign's horoscope on Saturday.

Horoscope for each zodiac sign on August 3, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

When did you forget that you are a living, breathing art piece? As the cosmos illuminates your artistic space, your creative process might be more private than usual.

You’re working with your deepest and most tender emotions. Channel them into your sculpting process. You can turn the formless into something tangible. Whatever you do, put your heart into it — and bring it to life.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

What progress have you made in your relationships? What's changed in your family dynamics and intimate relationships? Take the time to have healing conversations that can close some open wounds.

It’s never too late to extend forgiveness to others — and yourself. When you let go of past hurts, you’ll feel freer and more liberated. You can be at peace without thinking of all the woulda, coulda, shoulda’s. Taurus, remember, closure doesn’t cost a thing.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You can either use your words as a shield or a sword. Wisdom tells you which one is needed. Be mindful of the words you speak to others or yourself, as words have a penetrating effect more than usual today.

What words of encouragement and empowerment do you need? Give yourself verbal medicine without the inner critic getting involved. You could place a new bet on yourself through positive affirmations and increase your sense of expansion.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Where have you outsourced your potential? Today, reclaim all the ways you thought you had to prove yourself deserving of luxury and decadence.

We know the age-old tale of what it means to sell one’s soul, so don’t be like Regina Mills, who makes a deal with Rumpelstiltskin, trading away parts of her soul for dark magic to achieve her power. Cheat codes don’t exist.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Your life is a blueprint of magic, Leo. The day's cosmic energies remind you of the limitless possibilities available to you. Don’t be afraid to shake up the status quo and do things in a non-straightforward way. Those around you will likely be motivated by your revolutionary ideas.

We all have unique talents and gifts to offer to the world, which can help support and encourage those in your community. As the Moon is in your home sign, it shines a torch on you. You may be surprised at the unusual amount of attention you can attract.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

You have star power. Catch a glimpse of how you want to share your unique strengths. Are there is some interior cleaning of some insecurities that need to be done around being visible? You have the drive and confidence to show up exactly as you are.

Showcase what makes you unique. Reflect on a time when you successfully used one of your unique talents. What was the outcome? How did it make you feel?

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Your social network and audience zone are being cracked open, so focus on how to reconnect with your tribe. See how you can support others with wisdom.

You’re an essential leader. People truly carry your words with them. If you work remotely, check out a coffee shop or try a co-working space instead of working at your house. Make yourself available to meet different people. Initiate a conversation; a new collaboration could emerge.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Your voice may travel through different rooms at work, creating a domino effect of change. How do you want to make a significant impact at work? What does it mean to step into the true purpose of your role?

You can make a difference, Scorpio. Your actions inspire other people as you advocate for what is right. You’re a changemaker. You only need to believe in your right not to accept the status quo.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Your thoughts fuel your beliefs, which dictate your actions and, in turn, form your habits. This energy helps us unbind ourselves from false theories to step into our true, authentic nature.

Reflect on what ideals you’ve internalized from your parents versus habits you’ve formed through exploring the world and your lived experience.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Today, you may be reminded of the wisdom you’ve gained from past experiences and how it’s shaped your personal development.

We can get caught up in missed opportunities, but sometimes, the changes we didn’t make can positively impact the trajectory of our lives.

Look back to when didn't accept an offer that initially felt like a setback. How did this experience shape your perspective and influence your path?

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

You may fear playing with your own creative fire, but a whole new side of you can ignite positive change if you let it. Consider allowing your inner volcano to break through, even in your relationships.

Voice your desires. Do you keep secret dreams or fear your ideas are too foolish to be told? Be audacious and claim exactly what you want. Take the first step, so you don't play small or settle for second-best in life.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Our paths can often take detours, and your career might take on a new creative pivot that seems a little unconventional, but it could be the best thing that happened to you.

Confirm what you're doing with your intuition. Remember that you can always make a change if a job doesn’t tick off each of your ambition boxes. Ask yourself, ‘What fears or uncertainties do you have about taking this path? How can you address and overcome these fears?’

Sade Jackson is a psychological astrologer, writer and energy healer. She writes about Jungian lore, creativity, feminine mysticism and astrology on Substack.