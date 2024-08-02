Weekly Horoscopes Are The Best For 5 Zodiac Signs From August 5 - 11, 2024

Pure joy awaits anyone who willingly opens their arms and embraces the positive energy the week of August 5 - 11, 2024. Yet, there's a poignant touch to it all, too, with five zodiac signs at the front of the line: Pisces, Sagittarius, Leo, Aries, and Cancer.

Mercury Retrograde in Virgo on August 5 - 28

On August 5, we kick off the week in a major way with Mercury Retrograde in Virgo. So don't be surprised if the cosmic currents seem slower than usual this week. You will shine when you choose to pace yourself and smell the roses along the way. After all, how else will you collect inspiration for what's to come next? You can expect this introspective energy to heavily influence the rest of the week, too.

Juno enters Libra on August 9

Another major transit impacting this week will occur on August 9 when Juno enters Libra. It's the perfect place for Juno to be, so expect a change in how the collective deals with romance and questions about the romantic future beyond this point. Easy flings may not cut it any longer. But if you want it, Juno in Libra can help you find your true love and other half.

Weekly horoscopes are the best for these five zodiac signs from August 5 - 11, 2024:

1. Pisces best day of the week: August 6

cundra, Ganna Sereda from Anna_leni | Canva Pro

Best zodiac sign to work with: Virgo & Other Pisces

Pisces, this week's energy is all about expressing yourself creatively and letting your inner light shine bright! The first half will be more aligned with this, so prioritize your creative processes and any personal projects you may have going on behind the scenes.

The second half will bring out a softer version of this energy with space to incubate fresh ideas and collect new inspiration. Some of you will benefit from singing to your heart's content over the weekend just to train yourself to live more authentically and heartfully.

2. Sagittarius: Best day of the week: August 8

cundra, Ganna Sereda from Anna_leni | Canva Pro

Best zodiac sign to work with: Leo

Sagittarius, your energy this week is wholesome and sweet! While the first half will not bring you many significant events, you will still feel blessed and be able to relax and enjoy yourself more than usual. If you have a cultural festival or family event coming up, that, too, will bring opportunities and joy to your life.

The second half will truly unlock delights through the hobbies you adore. Whether you are a food enthusiast, a TV buff, a bookworm, or something else, watch for the magic in these spaces!

3. Leo best day of the week: August 9

cundra, Ganna Sereda from Anna_leni | Canva Pro

Best zodiac sign to work with: Other Leos

Leo, this week's energy has a heady quality for you. You are urged to prioritize your friendships and family to bask in the warmth of love, care, and adventures with those you love. It's time to make some memories together!

Just remember: not everything you think or feel should be expressed, especially if it's half-baked or will hurt someone else. Introspection will allow you to mature the perspective and then offer it if necessary. So journaling may be a good activity for you this week.

4. Aries best day of the week: August 11

cundra, Ganna Sereda from Anna_leni | Canva Pro

Best zodiac sign to work with: Leo

Aries, this week's energy urges you not to squander your blessings on people or areas that are not aligned with your soul and the path you have chosen. Burdening yourself unnecessarily will only be an obstacle and will not teach you anything of value. The first half of the week will be especially significant regarding this message.

The second half of the week will be more relaxed for you. Trust yourself and walk the path that makes you happy. Sing when you want to, eat what you love, and dance with those who bring you joy. The path ahead is full of light and intrigue!

5. Cancer best day of the week: August 11

cundra, Ganna Sereda from Anna_leni | Canva Pro

Best zodiac sign to work with: Other Cancers

Cancer, the first half of the week will bring up memories from the past and urge you to focus on what's truly important to you in your heart. Can you do that? You will be able to heal and finally embrace the life lessons that were not assimilated.

Also, your love life is being highlighted for the second half of the week. Trust yourself on what you find loving and what you don't. It's a personal reality, so if someone doesn't match up with that, don't force yourself to ignore the blatant incompatibility. It won't make you bad people, but it will make you not right for each other.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.