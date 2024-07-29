One-Card Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On July 30, 2024

'What do you want out of life?' If you don't know, you may figure it out on Tuesday. The Moon, Mars, and Jupiter meet in Gemini, the sign that rules our lower mind, which supports our daily habits, how we think, and the way we react instinctively to life's circumstances.

There are certain things we need to do based on instinct. We have to know in our hearts what we desire so that we can apply the actions that make our dreams happen. On Tuesday, if you have any questions about your life's direction, don't worry. The stars guide the way, and you can get some wisdom from reading your zodiac sign's tarot card, too.

Learn what your zodiac sign's tarot horoscope has in store for you on July 30, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Fool, reversed

It's time to plan, Aries. Not every project or dream you want to do can start immediately. If you have a business idea you think could work, strategize rather than act impulsively.

Ask friends for input. Do your research. It's good to put all your ideas down and then sleep on them. Failure to plan is planning to fail, so if you plan to succeed ... you can and will!

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The World

Take a deep breath. The end of the week is here, and things have moved along super fast. Rather than hop to the next project without skipping a beat, take a moment to enjoy the silence. A certain kind of peacefulness comes at the end of a long journey. You've experienced some successes, and you've enjoyed some laughs.

Regroup and remember this time of life because it won't come again. Soon, you'll be off on your next adventure. Why not enjoy a bittersweet goodbye for this one?

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Empress

You're a lover, Gemini. There's something special about the way you love others. When you use your gift of gab to encourage others, you help them to feel confident and brave. it's wonderful to have a good friend like you who cheers from the sidelines. If you feel like you're being too overboard with your positive stance, think again. Your light and love are needed!

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Two of Pentacles, reversed

Oh no! Did you overextend yourself? Some days, you can feel like the world is yours. In those moments, overoptimism creates problems. Taking on more responsibilities than you can handle will be tough, but be honest. People respect an honest person.

Offer solutions to help make things right. See how to change around the situation to resolve your schedule and avoid leaving a friend or person depending on you hanging.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Three of Swords, reversed

The sun is shining, Leo. You're at a place where the hurt you felt in the past is truly behind you. Even when you have tiny moments where the pang of regret manifests, something in your mind detaches from that situation.

You're healing and becoming a stronger person. You can move on to the future, feeling lighter in your spirit. Good times are ahead, and you can feel them.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Four of Pentacles, reversed

The future is uncertain. Lack of certainty can be why you fear donating more money or time. Resources are hard to come by so that you could feel stingy in your heart. Are you afraid that there's no true abundance in the world? If yes, work on your belief.

Test the universe to see if the little things you ask for come to you. With experience comes greater faith. You may feel confident giving more when you see something coming to you to replace it.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: King of Cups

You're growing up. No matter how old you are, you have more adulting to do. It's as though the passage of growth is never completed. You are learning to be more patient, kind, tentative and open.

Compared to where you were a year ago, do you see a difference? It's a wonderful life, and you are living it, evolving into the type of person you desire to be.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Three of Pentacles, reversed

You're a peacemaker, Scorpio. Sadly, some people do not know how to get along well with others. Instead, they find reasons to create problems and arguments and see reasons to detach and decry 'toxic traits.'

Be careful not to let bad thinking rub off on you. You don't want to follow the crowd. Your path is different.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Queen of Swords

Relationship problems can make you feel like you need to isolate until life improves. But this is the time to start reaching out and getting support. Who is the one person you can depend on to give you good advice? Today, you may need a smart friend as an ally and advisor. Call them up.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Magician, reversed

Make your dreams come true, Capricorn. You can wish for golden opportunities to come to you easily, but the odds are not in your favor right now. The open door you want in your career will come from hard work and effort.

You need to create an environment that supports your promotion or advancement. If you want it, act as though it's already yours. Be the leader you want to be.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Knight of Wands

Are you thinking too much? Overthinking can be a result of worry. Work and your job may be more demanding than you anticipated this week. How can you reduce stress over the weekend? Can you leave concerns about your job at the door?

When you clock out of the office, try to release the mental pressure. Find something fun to do, and leave your cares behind for the weekend.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Five of Swords, reversed

How do you overcome challenges? Do you like to work with a team or fly solo? Today, ask for help if you need items to get done faster.

See if you can delegate a few things and remove them from your plate so you can be free to focus on the areas you work best at. You can have a productive day if you plan your time out well.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.