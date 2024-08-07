The Universe Has An Important Message For 4 Zodiac Signs On August 8, 2024

It would be hard to ignore what's going on throughout August 8, 2024, as this Thursday shows us what needs attention. The day's astrology brings us a Libra Moon, which is all about balance — and four zodiac signs will receive an important message from the universe in regards.

Perhaps we've let ourselves get a little too free with bad habits, or maybe we've started to lose sight of our 'North Star.' Whatever the case, we need to get a grip, and the Libra Moon is here to remind us that there is such a thing as 'too much.' We will learn that excess is doing us no good now, and we will reel it in.

Here's the message from the universe for four zodiac signs on August 8, 2024.

1. Virgo

It's time to wake up and smell the coffee of the universe, Virgo, as Thursday seems to be flagging you down for an info-input session. It's funny because you get those 'hits' of psychic data every now and then. You'll see that during the Libra Moon, the message is quite clear: clean up your act.

That's not to say that your act is dirty. It just needs some tidying, and you know it. You've been overdoing it lately in one way or another. Because it's taken its sweet time getting to the place where you recognize that you've gone overboard, you get that Libra Moon kick in the tush that says, "OK, reel it in, Virgo."

So, it's time to balance things out, and you know it. This is a welcome sign for you, as you're really waiting around for an external source to wake you up and help you get back into the game again. It's summer, and you've had your lazy fun. Now, it's time to get back to work. It's OK.

2. Scorpio

If there's an important message coming to you via the universal flow, it's the one that tells you you need to start pacing yourself, as you may be taking things a little too far. Yes, this may have something to do with love and romance.

Let's just say you're in love, which you may very well be. If this is so, then what's needed here is some serious balance. Perhaps you are overextending yourself to please this person, or maybe you aren't giving enough. Maybe you need time to yourself? The Libra Moon puts this kind of idea into your mind and lets you mull it over.

This Thursday, something will force you to act. If this is related to love, it's best for you to really think this one out. If it's unrelated to love, the universe is telling you to think about what you're doing and ask yourself if you feel good about it all. It's Q and A time, universe-style.

3. Aquarius

It's hard for you not to see that you've made a few mistakes along the way and that those mistakes require your serious attention. While you like to convince yourself that you are doing the right thing and moving along at the right clip, something is missing. This week, you'll discover what it is.

The universe speaks to you in examples, and sometimes, those examples show you a void, a space that begs to be filled. There's a hole in your life that you aren't tending to, and it's getting bigger. The Libra Moon shows you that you can't fill that hole with lies.

This day brings major truths, and you are now ready to examine them. You know you're a unique individual and that you've always done things your way, but there is a time for compromise, as long as it doesn't kill your character. This may be the time for compromise, Aquarius.

4. Pisces

You've spent so much time on your own, creating your world your way, that you've started to think that maybe this is the only way there is. You feel defensive and on guard when others confront you, such as friends or family. It's hard for you to see their point of view.

During the Libra Moon this week, consider the idea that maybe you don't have all the answers. Yes, your life does work for you as long as everyone agrees with you. However, you've started to wonder if perhaps you should at least try to stay open to the thoughts and musings of others, as you're starting to lose supporters.

What this day brings you is the message of compromise and the idea that by compromising, you don't automatically lose autonomy. What you'll get at this time is the knowledge that it's OK to stay open because you learn more than you do now. Once you see it this way, you'll feel a lot happier about sharing thoughts with family members.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.