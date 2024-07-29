This week's New Moon in Leo, on August 4th, is the much-needed star in this cosmic show. On the same day, Venus enters Virgo, adding more mutable energy to the sky. We are asked to show up for ourselves and to take care of ourselves.

The New Moon in Leo is a time to heal the wounds we carry, especially with the Sun and Moon opposing Pluto.

We are asked to release and concentrate on manifesting merry moments in our lives. While we wait for the obstacles that August will bring, this week can add some much-needed positivity.

It allows us to continue to be hopeful even when the world feels overwhelming. Journal to heal, release, and visualize the joy you want to bring.

What the universe will provide for each zodiac sign between July 29 - August 4, 2024

Aries: Hope

Berry Art | Canva Pro

What a wonderful way to celebrate and allow your creative energy to flourish through this magnificent New Moon in Leo bringing you the fire energy you have desired. This period will also have you focusing on your relationship energy as you explore new horizons and gain understanding during this Leo Season.

The fire transit can bring you more optimism, a much-needed change from the tense energy from your birthday season. Embrace this new chapter and feel confident in what’s to come. You may see how your concept of love may change starting now.

Journal Prompt: Are you feeling optimistic lately? Discuss ways you will incorporate happiness into your life for the next several weeks. What have you learned from the eclipse cycle in April, and how has it transformed you thus far?

Taurus: Excitement

Berry Art | Canva Pro

As you adapt to the energy of this beautiful New Moon, you may keep your eyes on your goals and friendships. The transit might make you more conscious of your relationship with others and how to bring more harmony and joy.

Although you may find comfort in recharging at home, you also know when to go out and party. Leo energy wants you to work hard and integrate some fun as well so you can stay a step ahead.

Journal prompt: How has your social life changed in the last year? How are your friendships treating you? Are the people around you promoting stress or are they encouraging you to grow?

Gemini: Creativity

Berry Art | Canva Pro

A curious and intellectually expansive transit as you put your focus on the learning and growth you have acquired over the last several months. You are evolving through these potent Saturn transits, but now the tone and energy changes, bringing more of the playful energy you may have wanted.

With Mercury in Virgo, you can expect to see these new ideas flow and expand for the next several weeks. A time to turn on that laptop and find that special story or art project that stimulates your imagination.

Journal prompt: How are you planning to balance your time during this Leo season? Are you prepared to manage your task list? What new ways will you focus on evolving your time management skills during this time?

Cancer: Career success

Berry Art | Canva Pro

Making decisions now may feel overwhelming, but the New Moon in Leo gives you the confidence to be more assertive and a go-getter. You are prepared to do a lot more and get things done, especially with Mercury in Virgo keeping you on your toes.

As Saturn in Pisces continues to help you develop trust and confidence in you, the New Moon will enhance these themes even more. However, Leo’s energy will allow you to make concrete plans that will surely help you elevate.

Journal Prompt: What do you hope to accomplish with this New Moon? Are you learning how to trust others with projects? Have you been moved to a leadership role in the last year?

Leo: Visualization

Berry Art | Canva Pro

Climbing to the top and rewriting your story will be part of this week’s energy. The New Moon in your sign allows you to wear your armor because you are ready to apply the wisdom and knowledge you gained when Saturn was in Aquarius.

You are realizing that when you channel your energy into something, anything is possible. It is your period to manifest what you want because you feel more connected to your power. The transformation now will allow you to start groundbreaking chapters.

Journal Prompt: How have you evolved in the last year? Discuss your goals and dreams for the next six months and the plans you will make to get there.

Virgo: Momentum

Berry Art | Canva Pro

The week opens up doors and allows you to reflect on previous relationships with Venus entering your sign and the New Moon in Leo. You are entering an era filled with love and magic, and it could be the perfect opportunity to show love to your current or potential romantic partner.

The focus now will be on how to move on from your relationships and discover what it is you want to bring into your romantic life. As Saturn in Pisces continues to have you face those tough relationship topics, you can feel more relaxed and prepared with several planets in your sign.

Journal Prompt: How are you bringing balance into your relationships? Discuss the qualities in a partner that you love. What will you do to bring a lot more harmony to your connections this month?

Libra: Victories

Berry Art | Canva Pro

Libra, you are soaring during this period, and you are not shying away from your position. Mars in Gemini is giving you the wings needed to keep flying high.

However, you are also reminded to be practical with your ruler now entering the sign of Virgo on the 4th. The week’s energy is allowing you to see your potential and to connect with it. It is a time when you may feel unstoppable and ready to face challenges. For the time being, you need to find time to rest and focus on self-care.

Journal Prompt: What is your blueprint for this Leo season? How have the connections you made allowed you to succeed at school or work? Are you feeling inspired by the people around you?

Scorpio: Magic

Berry Art | Canva Pro

There is a touch of magic with this Leo season because it can feel exciting and innovative. The Sun and Moon will oppose Pluto, energy you know how to handle. Although you may feel busy during this period, you are somehow prepared for everything that is being thrown your way.

The transits allow you to develop the confidence needed to complete anything that you are working on. You are pushed to focus and take care of yourself. This can be a period where you could connect with someone or your romantic partner on a new level.

Journal Prompt: What have you taught others? What qualities make you a good leader? Are you learning to love yourself?

Sagittarius: Awakening

Berry Art | Canva Pro

Although Saturn may have you second-guessing your goals, be prepared to do more work and research during this transit, as Leo energy wants you to be on your toes. If you have lost sight of your goals, get ready to feel an awakening.

It can be quite an emotional period, but this New Moon is in your element, adding guidance and healing. The transit will be a good period to channel your emotions and find methods to focus on experiencing bliss.

You may learn how to channel your energy into activities that help you feel better. To handle the upcoming transits, you need to feel more in tune with your emotions and release any tension.

Journal Prompt: Discuss your goals from several years ago. Are you still pursuing them? Do you have new goals? What are you learning right now that fuels your ambition?

Capricorn: Release

Berry Art | Canva Pro

A very interesting period with this New Moon in Leo allows you to face your obstacles more optimistically. You are becoming more aware that getting frustrated will not work in your favor. But this can be a blast from the past as Mercury in Virgo brings to light some topics from the past that you may think about occasionally.

Leo energy wants you to adapt to the changes and to continue forward. Do not stay locked in the past; instead, also learn to focus on the present. As the Mutable energy intensifies, you know that patience will be a valuable tool during this time.

Journal Prompt: What plans do you have during this Leo season? Are you socializing more? Discuss the moments that made you proud of yourself.

Aquarius: Socializing

Berry Art | Canva Pro

As your relationships come to focus once more this week, the New Moon in Leo can help you change the game. There are new tactics to learn and methods to apply.

You are learning how to be more disciplined and focused with your job. You are also adapting your energy to deal with others. Leo energy makes you a better networker, helping you feel more self-assured with your self-expression and communication.

Journal Prompt: What lessons have you learned in academia or at work? Have you learned these traits from colleagues or classmates? How are you applying these lessons to your day-to-day life?

Pisces: Romance

Berry Art | Canva Pro

Venus is entering your partnership house, shining a light on the partner you have. If you are single, you can expect to meet people who are aligned with your emotional needs. Dreaming big is tied to these transits, with the New Moon in Leo making you unabashed about the type of romance you are seeking.

The results of the Leo energy contribute to your empowerment and courageousness, especially with these Mutable transits prepared to shake things up a bit for the next month. You are seeing the process and know that your hard work is paying off.

Journal Prompt: Do you stick to your plans or do you like to switch things up? Have you been rediscovering the connection with yourself? Do you feel more enamored with the work you do?

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.